A good day starts within

By Rennie Phillips

Most of us are a mix of the traits of our relatives. Dad seemed like he could visit with anyone. He could meet a total stranger and they'd be visiting in minutes about everything from the weather on. Mom was a little more reserved. But both of them liked to visit. I do as well. So a lot of times I use a kind of "opener" to start the conversation.

For a long time I've asked the same question to a lot of people and I'm never sure what the answer will be. "How is your day going?" is the question. Many will say good. I would imagine that most will say "Good" or "Great" as a polite response. For some the answer will be "Good so far." For some it's a pat answer no matter how they are really doing. But for some their answer is real.

When they answer "Good so far" it's almost as if those I ask are waiting for the other shoe to drop and then the day will go to pot. Or maybe they didn't want to jinx the day by saying it is really going good. I've thought about this a lot but never really sat down and wrote about it. At least I don't think I have. Seems like part of getting older is my memory isn't as sharp as it used to be.

What constitutes a good day? Probably everyone will have a different answer. For some making money will make the day a good one. It might really make your day if you find money just lying there on the ground. It makes your day but ruins it for someone else. For some a successful day would be a live well full of fish. For some it's getting to spend a day on the beach. For some it's spending a day in the outback with not a soul for miles. For some it's spending the day with family and friends. For some just a day of no plans would make a great day. I've had those days when a good day is a good cup of coffee and a wood fire.

I think what is going on has a big influence on how our day is going. But there are other factors as well. For me it's not so much what is going on but it's more about how I'm handling the day. If I wake up tired or not feeling good or just stressed out my day probably won't go very well. If my mind raced all night long and I just couldn't sleep very well then me having a good day is unlikely. So, for me, having a good day isn't so much about what is going on, but it's about me inside having a good day. If my spirit is having a bad day then no matter how good all the other stuff is I'm probably not going to have a good day. My good day starts inside me, inside my spirit.