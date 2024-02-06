A gesture of kindness

A couple of weeks ago, I was eating supper at a restaurant with a group of friends for our friends' birthdays. Our waitress was an incredible server: it was clear she loved her job, and that she received great joy and energy from interacting with people, going above and beyond to connect with each person and make their time in the restaurant fun. In fact, she was having so much of a blast doing her job it was hard not to also participate in her joy and joviality. It seemed that to her, serving others as a waitress was not only a job, but something deeper: she bolstered up her co-workers and clients through her interactions with each of us.

Midway through the meal, she found out about my friends' birthdays. And when they politely refused the complimentary birthday treat, she was determined to find something -- without us knowing -- for them that they could eat to celebrate their special day.

Toward the end of dinner our server disappeared for a period of 10 minutes or so after we had received our checks. The next time I saw her, she was lighting candles on two mini cupcakes and bringing them out on a plate to surprise my friends. And she didn't just stop there: while (literally) running to the nearby store to purchase the cupcakes, she'd bought a 24-pack so there was enough for everyone in our large group to share in the birthday fun.