All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
CommunityMay 18, 2024

A funny looking bug

Discovered a shiny lime green bug with pink legs? Learn about the intriguing leaf weevil, a European native now munching on blackberry leaves in North America.

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I found this odd looking bug the morning of Wednesday, May 8. I can’t remember ever seeing a bug like this one. It is shiny lime green with pink legs. It was a little more than an inch long.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This insect is a leaf weevil. There are numerous kinds of leaf weevils in the world. My research shows that most of them are native to Europe. I am not an entomologist, so I cannot say whether this leaf weevil is native to North America.

Adult leaf weevils dine on plant leaves. This one was eating a blackberry leaf.

Story Tags
Column
Aaron Horrell
Advertisement
Related
CommunityNov. 27
Supporting Mental Health in Southeast Missouri: The Communit...
CommunityNov. 27
Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas Tradition of Giving
CommunityNov. 27
Travel experts share tips ahead of busy Thanksgiving weekend
CommunityNov. 27
Through the Woods: Turkeys can be turkeys

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
DAR awards honor students and teachers
CommunityNov. 27
DAR awards honor students and teachers
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
CommunityNov. 27
Senior Center Menus for Dec. 2-6
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
CommunityNov. 27
Adopt Taylor 11-27-24
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
CommunityNov. 27
Scott City Musings: Walk around the problem
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s grassroots street hockey movement
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
CommunityNov. 26
LifeHouse Gala raises more than $640,000 for crisis maternity home
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
CommunityNov. 26
Submitted: Evening Optimists donate to Cape F.O.P.
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family and community helped him through life-threatening battle
CommunityNov. 26
Thankful People: Marble Hill mayor shares how faith, family and community helped him through life-threatening battle
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy