A funny looking bug

I found this odd looking bug the morning of Wednesday, May 8. I can’t remember ever seeing a bug like this one. It is shiny lime green with pink legs. It was a little more than an inch long.
This insect is a leaf weevil. There are numerous kinds of leaf weevils in the world. My research shows that most of them are native to Europe. I am not an entomologist, so I cannot say whether this leaf weevil is native to North America.
Adult leaf weevils dine on plant leaves. This one was eating a blackberry leaf.
