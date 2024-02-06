All sections
October 12, 2019

A four-legged American tiger!

This tiger won't eat you. In fact, it is way too little to do that. As an adult it might grow to only about 12 inches long. This animal is a native amphibian called the American tiger salamander. Tiger salamanders are seldom seen for two main reasons. They come out to hunt insects and worms at night, and they spend most days underground...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This tiger won't eat you. In fact, it is way too little to do that. As an adult it might grow to only about 12 inches long. This animal is a native amphibian called the American tiger salamander.

Tiger salamanders are seldom seen for two main reasons. They come out to hunt insects and worms at night, and they spend most days underground.

If you want to see one, you might find a rotting log and roll it over. Be careful because you might find a snake under the log instead of a salamander.

Tiger salamanders are beautifully striped yellow and black. And just look at the happy smile on this one. Nature is awesome!

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

