A 'fool' for grace

Partly as a function of age, I'm not a sound sleeper. Nature calls too often. When sleep does come, though, my dreams tend to be optimistic.

Nightmares, more common early in life, are quite infrequent now.

In my nocturnal state, wars are resolved, enmities are ended, pain is eased, relationships are reconciled, et al.

I'm able to forgive anyone and anything in sleep.

When my eyes open, of course, this changes, which is why the concept of grace is so difficult -- not only for me, but virtually everyone.

Explaining grace

Grace, as I discuss in my New Testament Literature class at Southeast, is extending forgiveness when we perceive it has not been deserved or earned.

To put a fine point on it, grace is the inverse of transactionalism, upon which so many relationships seem to be built.

In a transaction, when we order a beverage at a coffee shop, we pay for it after it arrives. It's not free.

Transactional relationships are much the same.

If I do something for you, the expectation is you will reciprocate in some way.

You scratch my back, I'll scratch yours.

Business networking is built on this understanding and it makes sense.

In the interests of complete transparency, since the pastorate is part of my past, I can now safely say I gave more attention to parishioners who treated me well.

That's transactionalism. It's a Pavlovian response. It's human to react in this fashion.

Breaking with transactionalism

So, to go a different direction, to extend grace, unmerited forgiveness, to those who have done little or nothing to earn it, seems counterintuitive.

It may seem foolish.