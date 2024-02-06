A flower with a misleading name

The flowers I present here are called blue-eyed grass. The name is misleading because this beautiful plant is neither blue-eyed nor is it a type of grass. It has blue flower petals that have yellow eyes. And although it is grasslike, it is a member of the iris family.

Nature is awesome, and sometimes the human who records what he finds gives an ambiguous title. In this case, I'm sure the tiny iris would be laughing with delight if it could.