All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
featuresMay 27, 2023
A flower with a misleading name
I took a common shovel with a 4-foot-long handle and pushed the blade into the ground behind this cluster of flowers. The shovel blade provided a nice backdrop for the flowers, and it showed the flowers' approximate size. The blade of the shovel also cuts away background clutter and allows you to see the flowers better...
Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

I took a common shovel with a 4-foot-long handle and pushed the blade into the ground behind this cluster of flowers. The shovel blade provided a nice backdrop for the flowers, and it showed the flowers' approximate size. The blade of the shovel also cuts away background clutter and allows you to see the flowers better.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The flowers I present here are called blue-eyed grass. The name is misleading because this beautiful plant is neither blue-eyed nor is it a type of grass. It has blue flower petals that have yellow eyes. And although it is grasslike, it is a member of the iris family.

Nature is awesome, and sometimes the human who records what he finds gives an ambiguous title. In this case, I'm sure the tiny iris would be laughing with delight if it could.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
featuresJuly 20
Lincoln history column 7-20-24: Pie prank leads to shots fired
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
featuresJuly 20
Horrell column 7-20-24: A strange looking insect
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy