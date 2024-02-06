All sections
FeaturesDecember 18, 2021

A flower associated with Jesus

Scouting the early morning frost Dec. 12, I found what I was looking for. It took me about an hour to find a native flower blooming in the frost. This flower is called the common blue violet. It is a North America native wildflower that blooms profusely during springtime. In Southeast Missouri, it is possible to find this flower blooming during winter. The frost is a bonus...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Scouting the early morning frost Dec. 12, I found what I was looking for. It took me about an hour to find a native flower blooming in the frost.

This flower is called the common blue violet. It is a North America native wildflower that blooms profusely during springtime. In Southeast Missouri, it is possible to find this flower blooming during winter. The frost is a bonus.

The violet flower historically symbolizes many things: admiration, humility, goodness and love. This flower has also come to symbolize the balance between Heaven and Earth and with that, the connection to Jesus Christ.

