A fitting cupcake salute to a dear friend

By Susan McClanahan
Our community recently lost a very sweet, special friend. Shelby "Cupcake" Stafford was a dear friend to many people, especially those of Lynwood Baptist Church and the Senior Center. Shelby nicknamed herself "Cupcake" many years ago, and all who knew her showered her with everything possible that had cupcake print or designs on it.
Of all of the cupcakes, red velvet had to be her favorite. She would often write me notes asking me to buy her red-velvet cupcakes from My Daddy's Cheesecake or a simple box of Hostess red velvet cupcakes. So I think it only fitting to remember her today with a recipe column of cupcake recipes and to start it with a red-velvet cupcake recipe.
I will miss "Cupcake" terribly, but smile from now on each and every time I see a cupcake.
Cream cheese frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with paper liners and spray with cooking spray; set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and sugar and mix on medium speed until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a small bowl, whisk the food coloring, cocoa powder and vanilla together; add to the butter/sugar mixture and mix well. Stir the salt into the buttermilk and add to the batter in three parts, alternating with the cake flour, starting and ending with flour. In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar and baking soda; add to the batter and mix well.
Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full with batter and bake in preheated oven for 17-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Do not over bake. Repeat with remaining cupcakes. Cool completely and top with Cream Cheese Frosting. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cupcakes.
For the Cream Cheese Frosting: In a large bowl, mix together butter, cream cheese, salt and vanilla until smooth. Add powdered sugar, one cup at a time, beating well after each addition. If frosting is too thick, add a little milk. If you are planning to pipe the frosting onto the cupcakes, you want it thick enough to hold its shape. This makes enough frosting to pipe a big swirl on the top of each cupcake.
Hershey's S'mores Cupcakes are a delicious chocolate cupcake with a graham-cracker crust, filled with light and fluffy marshmallow filling and topped with milk-chocolate ganache.
For the crust:
For chocolate cupcakes:
For marshmallow filling:
For milk chocolate ganache:
To make the crust: Place rack in center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325 degrees, line cupcake tins with 16 cupcake liners and set aside.
In a small bowl, combine graham-cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter and mix well with a fork. Press about 1 1/2 tablespoon of the mixture into the bottom of each cupcake liners and bake 6 minutes, then set aside to cool.
To make the cupcakes: In a large bowl combine cocoa, sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add oil, milk, egg and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes with a hand-held electric mixer on medium speed, then add boiling water and beat to combine (batter will be thin). Divide batter evenly between cupcake liners over the crust (it should be 3/4 full). Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20-25 minutes. Set aside to cool in pan, then using a sharp knife or cupcake corer hollow out the centers of each cupcake (cut the top of each center and save for later to place it back onto the filling).
To make marshmallow filling: In a heat-proof bowl over a pot of simmering water whisk together egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar, until sugar dissolves (be careful, the water shouldn't touch the bottom of the bowl). Continue whisking over simmering water until egg mixture is warm to touch, then remove from heat and continue beating with the mixer until still peaks form. At the end add vanilla and mix well. Transfer the filling to a piping bag with round tip or use plastic bag and cut off the corner and fill the cupcakes. Place back the tops from centers of cupcakes.
To make the ganache: On a low heat in a small sauce pan melt chopped milk chocolate with 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil, stirring until it's completely smooth. Remove from heat and add cold, heavy whipping cream, stir well until it's evenly combined. Using a spoon spread the ganache onto the cupcakes. If the ganache is too runny, place it in the refrigerator briefly to set before topping the cupcakes. Store in the refrigerator. Yields: 16 cupcakes.
For the cupcakes:
For the apple topping:
For the frosting:
For the cinnamon-sugar topping:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line standard muffin tins with paper liners and set aside. Sift together flours, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until each is incorporated, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add vanilla. Reduce speed to low. Add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with two additions of milk, and beating until combined after each. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared liners, filling each about 3/4-full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking. Let cool in the pan about 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.
To make the topping: While the cupcakes are baking, prepare the apple topping. To make the apple topping, heat the butter in a medium-large skillet. Stir in the apples, sugar and cinnamon. Heat until the fruit begins to release its juices. Add 3/4 cup of water to the pan and bring the mixture to a low simmer. Cook until the apples are just fork tender but not mushy. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of water with the cornstarch, and whisk lightly until smooth. Add the cornstarch mixture to the apples and cook 1-2 minutes more, until the mixture has thickened. Let cool thoroughly before topping the cupcakes.
To make the frosting: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed for about 5 minutes. Turn the mixer down to low speed and gradually add in the confectioners' sugar until incorporated. Add in the vanilla and salt and mix until incorporated. Turn the mixer back up to medium-high speed and beat for an additional 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Whisk together the 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon and 3 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.
Pipe frosting around the edge of each cupcake, leaving a well for the apple topping mixture. Sprinkle this frosting levee with cinnamon-sugar topping. Divide apple topping evenly among cupcakes spooning into the center of each cupcake.
This wonderful cupcake has the flavor of pumpkin, and the cinnamon makes ordinary cream cheese frosting extra special. The cupcake is moist and they smell so good baking.
For the frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin. Combine flour, pie spice, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and ginger; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.
Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
To make the frosting: in a large bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add confectioners' sugar, vanilla and cinnamon; beat until smooth. Frost cupcakes. Refrigerate leftovers. Yield: 2 dozen.
This recipe features a chocolate cupcake with salted caramel frosting and pretzels to make a fun, salty, sweet treat.
For the chocolate cupcakes:
For the salted caramel butter cream frosting:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil 1 cup water in microwave. Whisk in cocoa and vinegar until smooth. Let cool. Meanwhile, in a stand mixer, beat 1 stick butter for 4 to 5 minutes on high speed. Add the sugar and beat for another couple minutes. Add the oil and eggs, mixing well.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, salt and baking soda. Add to the mixer and mix until just combined. Fill lined cupcake tins about 2/3 full. Bake at 350 for 12-15 minutes or until they spring back when lightly touched. Cool completely on wire racks.
To make the frosting: Beat the butter until smooth. Beat in 3 cups of powdered sugar on high for 1-2 minutes or until smooth and fluffy. Beat in the caramel sauce, salt and enough of the milk or cream to reach a smooth consistency. Frost the cupcakes, generously and top with mini pretzels.
These Apple Crumble Cupcakes are soft, apple filled and topped with deliciously smooth custard frosting and crunchy crumbles. Perfect as a fall special treat.
For the cupcakes:
For the crumble:
For the frosting:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a 12 hole cupcake tray with liners. Line a baking tray with parchment paper or a silicone mat, like Silpat.
Make the crumble topping: Place the butter, oats, flour and sugar into a medium sized bowl and rub between your fingers until you have a coarse breadcrumb texture with some larger lumps. Place half the crumble mixture onto your lined baking tray and place in the oven for 10-15 minutes, while you make the cupcake batter. Stir the crumbles after around 5 minutes and return to oven. They are done when they look dry and are crisp to the touch. They won't really color much, this is fine. Just make sure you can't see the "wet" butter; they should be dried out.
Make the cupcakes: place the butter and sugar into a large bowl or the bowl of your stand mixer and beat until light and fluffy, around 2 minutes on medium-high speed. Add in the eggs and vanilla extract, scraping down the sides as necessary, and mix until well incorporated, around 1 minute. Place the apple chunks, flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt (if using) and spices into a medium-sized bowl and stir until all the apple chunks are coated in flour. Pour into the egg mixture and add in the milk, mix on low-medium speed until well combined and there are no lumps of flour. Divide the cupcake batter between the liners, using a 2 tablespoon cookie scoop and filled to level. Fill each liner 2/3 of the way. Sprinkle around 1 teaspoon of the crumble topping onto the top of each cupcake and press very lightly so they stick in the top of the batter. Place cupcakes in the oven for 18-22 minutes, until risen, golden and an inserted skewer into the center comes out clean.
Transfer to a wire rack as soon as possible and leave to cool completely.
Making the frosting: Place the butter into a large bowl, or the bowl of your stand mixer and beat until fluffy. Gradually add the icing sugar, beating in between each addition until incorporated, then add in the custard powder and vanilla extract and beat until well combined. Add the milk 1 tablespoon at a time, if required, until you have a thick and creamy frosting which holds its shape, but isn't too stiff to pipe.
Half fill a piping bag fitted with an open star nozzle with the custard frosting and pipe a swirl onto each cooled cupcake. Sprinkle some of the baked crumbles onto each cupcake and then garnish with half a slice of apple and a sprinkling of cinnamon, if desired.
Apple Crumble Cupcakes will keep in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for 3 days. Bring them up to room temperature before serving.
Carrot Cake Cupcakes are good for a fall dessert as they are filled with cinnamon, apples or applesauce and pecans. The smell will make you think of fall. These cupcakes are easy to make and super moist with a fluffy cream cheese frosting.
For carrot cake:
For the frosting:
To make the cake: Preheat the oven to 350 degrees, line cupcake pan with paper liners and set aside. In a large bowl stir together dry ingredients: flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. Add oil, eggs, apple sauce and vanilla. Mix well. Stir in carrots and chopped pecans until combined. Fill cupcake liners 3/4 full and bake for 15-16 minutes or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean and be careful not to overbake them, they should be very moist not dry. Let the cupcakes cool completely.
To make the frosting: With an electric mixer cream together butter, sugar, vanilla, and salt until light and fluffy. Add cream cheese 2 ounces at a time and beat as needed.
To assemble the cupcakes: Pipe frosting onto cooled cupcakes and sprinkle with shredded coconut. Store in the refrigerator.
For the cookie dough frosting:
For the cookie dough center:
Prepare cake mix according to package directions, adding buttermilk instead of the water called for. Place cupcake liners in muffin tins and fill with batter 2/3 full. Bake according to directions on the box; remove from pans and cool on a wire rack.
Prepare the cookie dough by creaming butter and sugar together; add vanilla, milk and salt. Then add flour. Stir in mini-chocolate chips. Using the large side of a frosting tip or something similar, make a hole in each cupcake by pressing it right into the center. Use a spoon to get enough cookie dough that it can be rolled into a little cylinder to fit into the hole in the cupcake. Press the dough right into the cupcake.
Use a toothpick to push the cake out of the frosting tip. Tear the top off and press it right on top of the cookie dough to cover it.
Making the frosting: Prepare the frosting by creaming together butter, brown sugar, vanilla and 2 tablespoons of milk. Slowly add powdered sugar 1/2 cup at a time to avoid making a huge mess. Then add salt and flour.
Pipe frosting on to each cupcake using a 1M star tip or spread with a knife. Sprinkle with mini chocolate chips and top with a mini cookie. Yield: 24 cupcakes.
Have a great week and, until next time, happy cooking.
