A fitting cupcake salute to a dear friend

By Susan McClanahan

Our community recently lost a very sweet, special friend. Shelby "Cupcake" Stafford was a dear friend to many people, especially those of Lynwood Baptist Church and the Senior Center. Shelby nicknamed herself "Cupcake" many years ago, and all who knew her showered her with everything possible that had cupcake print or designs on it.

Of all of the cupcakes, red velvet had to be her favorite. She would often write me notes asking me to buy her red-velvet cupcakes from My Daddy's Cheesecake or a simple box of Hostess red velvet cupcakes. So I think it only fitting to remember her today with a recipe column of cupcake recipes and to start it with a red-velvet cupcake recipe.

I will miss "Cupcake" terribly, but smile from now on each and every time I see a cupcake.

Shelby 'Cupcake' Red Velvet Cupcakes

3 1/3 cup cake flour (not self-rising)

3/4 cup (12 tablespoons) unsalted butter, room temperature

2 1/4 cup sugar

3 large eggs, room temperature

2 tablespoons liquid red food coloring

3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 1/2 cup buttermilk

1 1/2 teaspoon white vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda

Cream cheese frosting:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

1 block cream cheese (8 ounces), room temperature

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

4 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk, plus more if needed

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a muffin tin with paper liners and spray with cooking spray; set aside. In the bowl of a stand mixer, combine butter and sugar and mix on medium speed until very light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. In a small bowl, whisk the food coloring, cocoa powder and vanilla together; add to the butter/sugar mixture and mix well. Stir the salt into the buttermilk and add to the batter in three parts, alternating with the cake flour, starting and ending with flour. In a small bowl, stir together the vinegar and baking soda; add to the batter and mix well.

Fill cupcake liners 2/3 full with batter and bake in preheated oven for 17-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Do not over bake. Repeat with remaining cupcakes. Cool completely and top with Cream Cheese Frosting. Makes about 3 1/2 dozen cupcakes.

For the Cream Cheese Frosting: In a large bowl, mix together butter, cream cheese, salt and vanilla until smooth. Add powdered sugar, one cup at a time, beating well after each addition. If frosting is too thick, add a little milk. If you are planning to pipe the frosting onto the cupcakes, you want it thick enough to hold its shape. This makes enough frosting to pipe a big swirl on the top of each cupcake.

Hershey S'mores Cupcakes

Hershey's S'mores Cupcakes are a delicious chocolate cupcake with a graham-cracker crust, filled with light and fluffy marshmallow filling and topped with milk-chocolate ganache.

For the crust:

1 1/3 cup graham crackers crumbs

5 tablespoon sugar

5 tablespoon unsalted butter-melted

For chocolate cupcakes:

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 tablespoons Hershey's Cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup milk- room temperature

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 large egg-lightly beaten

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup boiling water

For marshmallow filling:

2 egg whites

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon cream of tarter

1 teaspoon vanilla

For milk chocolate ganache:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

10 ounces milk chocolate (finely chopped)

1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil

To make the crust: Place rack in center of the oven and preheat the oven to 325 degrees, line cupcake tins with 16 cupcake liners and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine graham-cracker crumbs, sugar and melted butter and mix well with a fork. Press about 1 1/2 tablespoon of the mixture into the bottom of each cupcake liners and bake 6 minutes, then set aside to cool.

To make the cupcakes: In a large bowl combine cocoa, sugar, flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add oil, milk, egg and vanilla. Beat for 2 minutes with a hand-held electric mixer on medium speed, then add boiling water and beat to combine (batter will be thin). Divide batter evenly between cupcake liners over the crust (it should be 3/4 full). Bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 20-25 minutes. Set aside to cool in pan, then using a sharp knife or cupcake corer hollow out the centers of each cupcake (cut the top of each center and save for later to place it back onto the filling).

To make marshmallow filling: In a heat-proof bowl over a pot of simmering water whisk together egg whites, sugar and cream of tartar, until sugar dissolves (be careful, the water shouldn't touch the bottom of the bowl). Continue whisking over simmering water until egg mixture is warm to touch, then remove from heat and continue beating with the mixer until still peaks form. At the end add vanilla and mix well. Transfer the filling to a piping bag with round tip or use plastic bag and cut off the corner and fill the cupcakes. Place back the tops from centers of cupcakes.

To make the ganache: On a low heat in a small sauce pan melt chopped milk chocolate with 1/2 tablespoon vegetable oil, stirring until it's completely smooth. Remove from heat and add cold, heavy whipping cream, stir well until it's evenly combined. Using a spoon spread the ganache onto the cupcakes. If the ganache is too runny, place it in the refrigerator briefly to set before topping the cupcakes. Store in the refrigerator. Yields: 16 cupcakes.

Apple Pie Cupcakes With Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

For the cupcakes:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 cups cake flour, sifted

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 tablespoons cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of ground cloves

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 3/4 cups sugar

4 large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 1/4 cups milk

For the apple topping:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

3 cups peeled and chopped Granny Smith apples

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup water plus 2 tablespoons water, divided

2 teaspoons cornstarch

For the frosting:

1 1/2 cups (3 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 cups confectioners' sugar, sifted

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

For the cinnamon-sugar topping:

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

3 tablespoons sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line standard muffin tins with paper liners and set aside. Sift together flours, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves. In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar together on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until each is incorporated, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Add vanilla. Reduce speed to low. Add flour mixture in three batches, alternating with two additions of milk, and beating until combined after each. Divide the batter evenly between the prepared liners, filling each about 3/4-full. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 20 minutes, rotating the pans halfway through baking. Let cool in the pan about 5 to 10 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

To make the topping: While the cupcakes are baking, prepare the apple topping. To make the apple topping, heat the butter in a medium-large skillet. Stir in the apples, sugar and cinnamon. Heat until the fruit begins to release its juices. Add 3/4 cup of water to the pan and bring the mixture to a low simmer. Cook until the apples are just fork tender but not mushy. In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons of water with the cornstarch, and whisk lightly until smooth. Add the cornstarch mixture to the apples and cook 1-2 minutes more, until the mixture has thickened. Let cool thoroughly before topping the cupcakes.

To make the frosting: In the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium speed for about 5 minutes. Turn the mixer down to low speed and gradually add in the confectioners' sugar until incorporated. Add in the vanilla and salt and mix until incorporated. Turn the mixer back up to medium-high speed and beat for an additional 4 minutes, or until light and fluffy. Whisk together the 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon and 3 tablespoons sugar in a small bowl. Set aside.

Pipe frosting around the edge of each cupcake, leaving a well for the apple topping mixture. Sprinkle this frosting levee with cinnamon-sugar topping. Divide apple topping evenly among cupcakes spooning into the center of each cupcake.

Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting

This wonderful cupcake has the flavor of pumpkin, and the cinnamon makes ordinary cream cheese frosting extra special. The cupcake is moist and they smell so good baking.

3/4 cup butter, softened

2 1/2 cups sugar

3 large eggs

1 can (15 ounces) solid-pack pumpkin

2 1/3 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup buttermilk

For the frosting:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup butter, softened

4 cups confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add pumpkin. Combine flour, pie spice, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda and ginger; add to creamed mixture alternately with buttermilk, beating well after each addition.

Fill 24 paper-lined muffin cups 3/4 full. Bake 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.