A fisherman's tree

The beautiful flowers shown here are from a catalpa tree. The catalpa can grow to over 50 feet tall in ideal growing conditions, but is more often a sprawling tree.

The catalpa can be easily recognized in spring by its large, heart-shaped leaves. In early summer it often hosts a multitude of yellow-and-black-colored sphinx moth caterpillars. And during autumn the catalpa is often recognized as "the bean tree" because of the long, slender seed pods that resemble green beans.