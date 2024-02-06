All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesJune 22, 2019

A fisherman's tree

The beautiful flowers shown here are from a catalpa tree. The catalpa can grow to over 50 feet tall in ideal growing conditions, but is more often a sprawling tree. The catalpa can be easily recognized in spring by its large, heart-shaped leaves. In early summer it often hosts a multitude of yellow-and-black-colored sphinx moth caterpillars. And during autumn the catalpa is often recognized as "the bean tree" because of the long, slender seed pods that resemble green beans...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

The beautiful flowers shown here are from a catalpa tree. The catalpa can grow to over 50 feet tall in ideal growing conditions, but is more often a sprawling tree.

The catalpa can be easily recognized in spring by its large, heart-shaped leaves. In early summer it often hosts a multitude of yellow-and-black-colored sphinx moth caterpillars. And during autumn the catalpa is often recognized as "the bean tree" because of the long, slender seed pods that resemble green beans.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Catalpa sphinx moth caterpillars make very good fish bait. Fishermen who like to catch catfish and bluegill have been known to plant a few catalpa trees on their property just for the caterpillars.

Barb and Tony Bailey have a catalpa tree on their property. When the tree bloomed about two weeks ago, Barb took this sharp photo. Thanks, Barb, for letting me use your photo.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnOct. 9
Conservation Column: Celebrating autumn
ColumnOct. 9
Smith: Standing shoulder to shoulder with Israel
ColumnOct. 7
Senior Moments Column: Head Start
ColumnOct. 3
Column: Anthem should join Mercy in putting patients first

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy