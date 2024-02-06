A fisherman's tree

The beautiful flowers shown here are from a catalpa tree. The catalpa can grow to over 50 feet tall in ideal growing conditions, but is more often a sprawling tree.
The catalpa can be easily recognized in spring by its large, heart-shaped leaves. In early summer it often hosts a multitude of yellow-and-black-colored sphinx moth caterpillars. And during autumn the catalpa is often recognized as "the bean tree" because of the long, slender seed pods that resemble green beans.
Catalpa sphinx moth caterpillars make very good fish bait. Fishermen who like to catch catfish and bluegill have been known to plant a few catalpa trees on their property just for the caterpillars.
Barb and Tony Bailey have a catalpa tree on their property. When the tree bloomed about two weeks ago, Barb took this sharp photo. Thanks, Barb, for letting me use your photo.
