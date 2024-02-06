A few salad and strawberry recipes to try

We are already in strawberry season, but we are also entering a time where we might need a salad for an occasion. I planned to do all strawberry recipes today, but then I was asked about salad recipes.
With needing to do salad recipes and wanting to do strawberry recipes, I just decided to do a few of each.
Salad suppers can feature any type of salad and really, just about anything goes! Which is exactly what I’m sharing with you today. Enjoy!
__Strawberry Earthquake Cake__
Indulge in the delightful flavors of this Strawberry Earthquake Cake, a heavenly creation that combines a white cake base with a luscious strawberry swirl, topped with a creamy layer of goodness.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Prepare the cake mix according to package instructions. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.
In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Drop spoonfuls of this mixture over the cake batter. Sprinkle coconut and white chocolate chips over the top.
Bake for 40 45 minutes, or until the cake is set and the edges are light to golden brown.
Allow the cake to cool before serving. The top will have a beautiful cracked, earthquake effect with delicious pockets of cream cheese and strawberry.
Notes: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three to four days.
For an extra burst of flavor, consider adding a drizzle of strawberry sauce or a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh berry on top of each slice before serving. Enjoy this cake with a cup of coffee or tea for a delightful dessert experience.
Source: www.recipes.alfamasr.com
__Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad__
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad is the perfect side dish for all your summer BBQs! Pasta, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and peas in a creamy ranch dressing.
Cook pasta according to package instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside.
In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble once cool enough to handle. Set aside.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayo, ranch seasoning mix, garlic powder, black pepper, and milk until smooth.
Stir in cooked pasta, crispy bacon, tomatoes, peas, and cheddar cheese.
Source: www.fakeginger.com
__Tex-Mex Chopped Chicken Salad__
Dressing:
Salad:
Optional garnishes:
In a small bowl, mix the dressing ingredients together and then refrigerate until ready for use.
In a large bowl, toss the salad ingredients together.
Add a little dressing at a time and then toss until lightly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.
Source: www.keyingredient.com
__Strawberry Shortcake Cookies__
These strawberry shortcake cookies are not only pretty, they are delightfully delicious and flavorful, but they do not store well. They are best eaten when made but will only last for a day or maybe two.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine strawberries, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and the remaining 7 tablespoons granulated sugar in a large bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter, or rub in with your fingers, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream until dough starts to come together, then stir in strawberry mixture.
Using a 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop dough onto baking sheets lined with parchment, spacing evenly apart. Sprinkle with sanding sugar, and bake until golden brown, 24 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool. Cookies are best served immediately but can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one day.
Source: www.cookingwithk.net
__BLT Pasta Salad__
Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, apple cider vinegar, celery salt, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dill and pepper in a large mixing bowl.
Add macaroni, green onion, and diced tomatoes and toss until evenly coated.
Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Before serving, add lettuce and bacon and toss. Serve chilled and enjoy!
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
__Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad__
This Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad is one of our favorites! Made with fresh spinach, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries, pecans, and brie cheese, this salad is the perfect combination of savory, sweet, creamy, and delicious.
It makes a great lunchtime salad and can be topped with chicken or shrimp for a more satisfying dinner. And ... it's equally delicious as a fresh, unique side dish for any meal.
Salad:
Dressing:
Combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Use a canning jar and tight-fitting lids for an easy way to mix and pour dressing.
Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl.
At serving time, add dressing and toss.
For a nice entrée salad, top with grilled or cooked chicken or shrimp.
Source: lemontreedwelling.com
__Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips__
Serve this fruit salsa made with apples, kiwis, and berries with homemade cinnamon tortilla chips as a fun party appetizer or snack.
Fruit Salsa:
Cinnamon Chips:
Make the salsa: Mix strawberries, apples, kiwis, raspberries, fruit preserves, white sugar and brown sugar together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill in the refrigerator while you make the cinnamon chips.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
Make the chips: Stack tortillas on a work surface; use a sharp knife to cut through the stack four times making eight wedges in each tortilla. Arrange wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Spray wedges with cooking spray, sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar, then spray again.
Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crispy, eight to 10 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 15 minutes on the baking sheets, then serve with chilled fruit salsa.
You can also add halved blueberries if you would like to.
Source: www.allrecipes.com
__Grape Salad with Candied Pretzels__
This classic grape salad recipe has one twist using candied pretzel pieces. This is nice for anyone who has a nut allergy so they can still have that delightful crunch without the nuts.
For the candied pretzels:
Wash and dry the grapes, then set aside.
In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sour cream. Add the granulated sugar and vanilla and mix until combined. Stir in the grapes.
Mix together the brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon, and pretzels and spread onto a sheet pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
When the pretzels are browned, remove the pan from the oven and break up the clumps; let cool.
To serve, scoop the creamy grapes into a serving bowl and top with the candied pretzels.
Note: You can add well drained pineapple tidbits to this salad if you would like.
Source: www.asoutherngrace.blogspot.comK/em>
__Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Piez__
Making strawberry cheesecake ice cream pie is easy and fun. It's quick and then just needs to spend a day in the freezer before serving it up!
Place heavy whipping cream in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. This can also be done with a hand blender with whisk attachment but will take much longer. Blend for four minutes on low speed and adjust speed going up to 6 as it thickens. Once it resembles whipped topping then it's ready.
Add in ten diced strawberries and the softened cream cheese and whip for two minutes. Fold in the can of sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the pie crust.
Top the ice cream pie with sliced strawberries. Wash the lid of the pie crust and flip and place on the pie. Press down the metal edging. Freeze pie overnight.
Once frozen overnight cut with a warm knife and serve.
Source: cookcleanrepeat.com
__Strawberry Dessert Lasagna (No Bake)__
Crust:
Layers:
Toppings (optional)
Crust: Crush cookies in food processor into fine crumbs. Add to large bowl. Melt butter in microwave safe bowl. Add to cookie crumbs and mix well. Press into 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.
First Layer: Cream together softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Stir in 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping until smooth. Spread over crust. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.
Second Layer: In a large bowl, stir boiling water into gelatin for at least two minutes until gelatin is completely dissolved. Add ice cubes to cold water to make 1 cup, stir into gelatin mixture. Stir until gelatin is thickened and remove any unmelted ice cubes if necessary. Fold in 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping until completely smooth. Stir in chopped strawberries. Place bowl in refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes to thicken. Spread over cream cheese layer. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 15 minutes or until completely set and firm.
Last Layer: Spread remaining whipped topping over strawberry layer. Garnish if desired. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve at least four hours. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.