A few salad and strawberry recipes to try

We are already in strawberry season, but we are also entering a time where we might need a salad for an occasion. I planned to do all strawberry recipes today, but then I was asked about salad recipes.

With needing to do salad recipes and wanting to do strawberry recipes, I just decided to do a few of each.

Salad suppers can feature any type of salad and really, just about anything goes! Which is exactly what I’m sharing with you today. Enjoy!

__Strawberry Earthquake Cake__

Indulge in the delightful flavors of this Strawberry Earthquake Cake, a heavenly creation that combines a white cake base with a luscious strawberry swirl, topped with a creamy layer of goodness.

1 box white cake mix

Ingredients required by cake mix (usually water, oil, and eggs)

1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped

1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

4 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup sweetened flake coconut

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Prepare the cake mix according to package instructions. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Drop spoonfuls of this mixture over the cake batter. Sprinkle coconut and white chocolate chips over the top.

Bake for 40 45 minutes, or until the cake is set and the edges are light to golden brown.

Allow the cake to cool before serving. The top will have a beautiful cracked, earthquake effect with delicious pockets of cream cheese and strawberry.

Notes: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three to four days.

For an extra burst of flavor, consider adding a drizzle of strawberry sauce or a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh berry on top of each slice before serving. Enjoy this cake with a cup of coffee or tea for a delightful dessert experience.

Source: www.recipes.alfamasr.com

__Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad__

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad is the perfect side dish for all your summer BBQs! Pasta, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and peas in a creamy ranch dressing.

12 ounces rotini pasta (or other small pasta shape)

8 slices bacon

1 cup mayo

3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning mix

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup milk

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble once cool enough to handle. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayo, ranch seasoning mix, garlic powder, black pepper, and milk until smooth.

Stir in cooked pasta, crispy bacon, tomatoes, peas, and cheddar cheese.

Source: www.fakeginger.com

__Tex-Mex Chopped Chicken Salad__

Dressing:

1 cup ranch dressing

2 tablespoons taco seasoning (hot or mild)

Salad:

3 cups cooked chicken, cooled and diced

4 cups romaine lettuce, chopped (about 1 head)

2 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 cucumber, seeded and diced

1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)

4 to 5 green onions, sliced

1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed

4 ounces sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

Juice of 1/2 lime

1 cup tortilla chips, crushed

Optional garnishes:

Diced jalapeño

Toasted pumpkin seeds

Diced avocado or jicama

In a small bowl, mix the dressing ingredients together and then refrigerate until ready for use.

In a large bowl, toss the salad ingredients together.

Add a little dressing at a time and then toss until lightly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Source: www.keyingredient.com

__Strawberry Shortcake Cookies__

These strawberry shortcake cookies are not only pretty, they are delightfully delicious and flavorful, but they do not store well. They are best eaten when made but will only last for a day or maybe two.

12 ounces strawberries, hulled and cut into 1/4-inch dice (2 cups)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

3 ounces (6 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

2/3 cup heavy cream

Sanding sugar, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine strawberries, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and the remaining 7 tablespoons granulated sugar in a large bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter, or rub in with your fingers, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream until dough starts to come together, then stir in strawberry mixture.

Using a 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop dough onto baking sheets lined with parchment, spacing evenly apart. Sprinkle with sanding sugar, and bake until golden brown, 24 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool. Cookies are best served immediately but can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one day.

Source: www.cookingwithk.net

__BLT Pasta Salad__

1 (16 ounce) box elbow macaroni, cooked and rinsed

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream

3 tablespoon granulated sugar

2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 teaspoons celery salt

1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoons dry dill

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

5 green onions, sliced thinly

4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

1 head Romaine lettuce, chopped thinly

12 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, apple cider vinegar, celery salt, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dill and pepper in a large mixing bowl.

Add macaroni, green onion, and diced tomatoes and toss until evenly coated.

Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Before serving, add lettuce and bacon and toss. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

__Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad__

This Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad is one of our favorites! Made with fresh spinach, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries, pecans, and brie cheese, this salad is the perfect combination of savory, sweet, creamy, and delicious.

It makes a great lunchtime salad and can be topped with chicken or shrimp for a more satisfying dinner. And ... it's equally delicious as a fresh, unique side dish for any meal.

Salad: