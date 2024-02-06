All sections
May 16, 2024

A few salad and strawberry recipes to try

The perfect blend of fresh and savory can be found in these delightful salad and strawberry recipes. From a Strawberry Earthquake Cake to a Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad, there's something to satisfy every palate. Dive in and enjoy!

Susan McClanahan
Susan McClanahan
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Susan McClanahan
Susan McClanahan

We are already in strawberry season, but we are also entering a time where we might need a salad for an occasion. I planned to do all strawberry recipes today, but then I was asked about salad recipes.

With needing to do salad recipes and wanting to do strawberry recipes, I just decided to do a few of each.

Salad suppers can feature any type of salad and really, just about anything goes! Which is exactly what I’m sharing with you today. Enjoy!

__Strawberry Earthquake Cake__

Indulge in the delightful flavors of this Strawberry Earthquake Cake, a heavenly creation that combines a white cake base with a luscious strawberry swirl, topped with a creamy layer of goodness.

  • 1 box white cake mix
  • Ingredients required by cake mix (usually water, oil, and eggs)
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, chopped
  • 1 package (8 ounce) cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup sweetened flake coconut
  • 1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Prepare the cake mix according to package instructions. Gently fold in the chopped strawberries. Pour the batter into the prepared baking dish.

In a medium bowl, beat together the cream cheese, butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Drop spoonfuls of this mixture over the cake batter. Sprinkle coconut and white chocolate chips over the top.

Bake for 40 45 minutes, or until the cake is set and the edges are light to golden brown.

Allow the cake to cool before serving. The top will have a beautiful cracked, earthquake effect with delicious pockets of cream cheese and strawberry.

Notes: Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three to four days.

For an extra burst of flavor, consider adding a drizzle of strawberry sauce or a dollop of whipped cream and a fresh berry on top of each slice before serving. Enjoy this cake with a cup of coffee or tea for a delightful dessert experience.

Source: www.recipes.alfamasr.com

__Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad__

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad is the perfect side dish for all your summer BBQs! Pasta, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and peas in a creamy ranch dressing.

  • 12 ounces rotini pasta (or other small pasta shape)
  • 8 slices bacon
  • 1 cup mayo
  • 3 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning mix
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup frozen peas, thawed
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Once cooked, drain and rinse under cold water. Set aside.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, cook bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels and crumble once cool enough to handle. Set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together mayo, ranch seasoning mix, garlic powder, black pepper, and milk until smooth.

Stir in cooked pasta, crispy bacon, tomatoes, peas, and cheddar cheese.

Source: www.fakeginger.com

__Tex-Mex Chopped Chicken Salad__

Dressing:

  • 1 cup ranch dressing
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning (hot or mild)

Salad:

  • 3 cups cooked chicken, cooled and diced
  • 4 cups romaine lettuce, chopped (about 1 head)
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 1 cucumber, seeded and diced
  • 1 cup corn kernels (fresh or frozen)
  • 4 to 5 green onions, sliced
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 4 ounces sharp cheddar or pepper jack cheese, cut into 1/4-inch cubes
  • 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped
  • Juice of 1/2 lime
  • 1 cup tortilla chips, crushed

Optional garnishes:

  • Diced jalapeño
  • Toasted pumpkin seeds
  • Diced avocado or jicama

In a small bowl, mix the dressing ingredients together and then refrigerate until ready for use.

In a large bowl, toss the salad ingredients together.

Add a little dressing at a time and then toss until lightly coated. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

Source: www.keyingredient.com

__Strawberry Shortcake Cookies__

These strawberry shortcake cookies are not only pretty, they are delightfully delicious and flavorful, but they do not store well. They are best eaten when made but will only last for a day or maybe two.

  • 12 ounces strawberries, hulled and cut into 1/4-inch dice (2 cups)
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 3 ounces (6 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
  • 2/3 cup heavy cream
  • Sanding sugar, for sprinkling

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Combine strawberries, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons granulated sugar. Whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and the remaining 7 tablespoons granulated sugar in a large bowl. Cut in the butter with a pastry cutter, or rub in with your fingers, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in cream until dough starts to come together, then stir in strawberry mixture.

Using a 1 1/2-inch ice cream scoop or a tablespoon, drop dough onto baking sheets lined with parchment, spacing evenly apart. Sprinkle with sanding sugar, and bake until golden brown, 24 to 25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack, and let cool. Cookies are best served immediately but can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to one day.

Source: www.cookingwithk.net

__BLT Pasta Salad__

  • 1 (16 ounce) box elbow macaroni, cooked and rinsed
  • 1 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 3 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons celery salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoons dry dill
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 5 green onions, sliced thinly
  • 4 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • 1 head Romaine lettuce, chopped thinly
  • 12 slices thick cut bacon, cooked and crumbled

Whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, apple cider vinegar, celery salt, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, dill and pepper in a large mixing bowl.

Add macaroni, green onion, and diced tomatoes and toss until evenly coated.

Cover and chill until ready to serve.

Before serving, add lettuce and bacon and toss. Serve chilled and enjoy!

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

__Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad__

This Strawberry Brie Spinach Salad is one of our favorites! Made with fresh spinach, sliced strawberries, dried cranberries, pecans, and brie cheese, this salad is the perfect combination of savory, sweet, creamy, and delicious.

It makes a great lunchtime salad and can be topped with chicken or shrimp for a more satisfying dinner. And ... it's equally delicious as a fresh, unique side dish for any meal.

Salad:

  • 8 cups fresh spinach
  • 1 1/2 cups sliced strawberries
  • 4 ounces Brie cheese, cubed
  • 1/2 cup pecans
  • 1/4 cup sliced green onions
  • 1/3 cup dried cranberries
Dressing:

  • 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 3 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons poppy seeds

Combine dressing ingredients and mix well. Use a canning jar and tight-fitting lids for an easy way to mix and pour dressing.

Combine salad ingredients in a large bowl.

At serving time, add dressing and toss.

For a nice entrée salad, top with grilled or cooked chicken or shrimp.

Source: lemontreedwelling.com

__Fruit Salsa and Cinnamon Chips__

Serve this fruit salsa made with apples, kiwis, and berries with homemade cinnamon tortilla chips as a fun party appetizer or snack.

Fruit Salsa:

  • 16 ounces strawberries, quartered
  • 2 medium Golden Delicious apples, peeled, cored and diced
  • 2 kiwi, peeled and diced
  • 8 ounces raspberries
  • 3 tablespoons fruit preserves, any flavor
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar

Cinnamon Chips:

  • 10 (10-inch) flour tortillas
  • Butter-flavored cooking spray
  • 2 tablespoons cinnamon sugar

Make the salsa: Mix strawberries, apples, kiwis, raspberries, fruit preserves, white sugar and brown sugar together in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. Cover and chill in the refrigerator while you make the cinnamon chips.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

Make the chips: Stack tortillas on a work surface; use a sharp knife to cut through the stack four times making eight wedges in each tortilla. Arrange wedges in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets. Spray wedges with cooking spray, sprinkle with desired amount of cinnamon sugar, then spray again.

Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crispy, eight to 10 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 15 minutes on the baking sheets, then serve with chilled fruit salsa.

You can also add halved blueberries if you would like to.

Source: www.allrecipes.com

__Grape Salad with Candied Pretzels__

This classic grape salad recipe has one twist using candied pretzel pieces. This is nice for anyone who has a nut allergy so they can still have that delightful crunch without the nuts.

  • 4 pounds grapes, red or green (or mixture of both)
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 8 ounces sour cream
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the candied pretzels:

  • 2 cups pretzels, broken
  • 8 tablespoons butter, melted
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Wash and dry the grapes, then set aside.

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sour cream. Add the granulated sugar and vanilla and mix until combined. Stir in the grapes.

Mix together the brown sugar, melted butter, cinnamon, and pretzels and spread onto a sheet pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When the pretzels are browned, remove the pan from the oven and break up the clumps; let cool.

To serve, scoop the creamy grapes into a serving bowl and top with the candied pretzels.

Note: You can add well drained pineapple tidbits to this salad if you would like.

Source: www.asoutherngrace.blogspot.comK/em>

__Strawberry Cheesecake Ice Cream Piez__

Making strawberry cheesecake ice cream pie is easy and fun. It's quick and then just needs to spend a day in the freezer before serving it up!

  • 1-pint heavy whipping cream
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 package strawberries
  • 1 graham cracker pie crust (regular not deep dish though deep dish will work as well)
  • 4 ounces softened cream cheese

Place heavy whipping cream in a stand mixer with the whisk attachment. This can also be done with a hand blender with whisk attachment but will take much longer. Blend for four minutes on low speed and adjust speed going up to 6 as it thickens. Once it resembles whipped topping then it's ready.

Add in ten diced strawberries and the softened cream cheese and whip for two minutes. Fold in the can of sweetened condensed milk. Pour into the pie crust.

Top the ice cream pie with sliced strawberries. Wash the lid of the pie crust and flip and place on the pie. Press down the metal edging. Freeze pie overnight.

Once frozen overnight cut with a warm knife and serve.

Source: cookcleanrepeat.com

__Strawberry Dessert Lasagna (No Bake)__

Crust:

  • 1 (14.3 ounce) package golden Oreo cookies
  • 1/2 cup (1 stick) unsalted butter

Layers:

  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 (8 ounce) containers whipped topping
  • 2/3 cup boiling water
  • 1 box (1/2 cup serving size) strawberry gelatin
  • 1/2 cup cold water and enough ice cubes to make 1 cup
  • 1 cup fresh strawberries, diced small

Toppings (optional)

  • Strawberries
  • Crushed cookies
  • Chocolate curls

Crust: Crush cookies in food processor into fine crumbs. Add to large bowl. Melt butter in microwave safe bowl. Add to cookie crumbs and mix well. Press into 9-inch-by-13-inch glass dish. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.

First Layer: Cream together softened cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Stir in 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping until smooth. Spread over crust. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 30 minutes.

Second Layer: In a large bowl, stir boiling water into gelatin for at least two minutes until gelatin is completely dissolved. Add ice cubes to cold water to make 1 cup, stir into gelatin mixture. Stir until gelatin is thickened and remove any unmelted ice cubes if necessary. Fold in 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping until completely smooth. Stir in chopped strawberries. Place bowl in refrigerator for 20 to 30 minutes to thicken. Spread over cream cheese layer. Place in refrigerator to chill at least 15 minutes or until completely set and firm.

Last Layer: Spread remaining whipped topping over strawberry layer. Garnish if desired. Place in refrigerator until ready to serve at least four hours. Store leftovers in refrigerator.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Susan McClanahan
