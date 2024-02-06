A few recipes for those fall gatherings

As we wind up the month here on the last day, we look forward to October and all things fall and pumpkin. But before we turn the calendar page, I am taking a look at a few recipes I am eager to try. As I have been looking for different recipes for various things I need to plan for, I have come across several new recipes I am planning to make. These are mostly entree recipes, but I have thrown in a couple of sides and a dessert.

Enjoy this last day of September and watch in the weeks ahead for pumpkin recipes and other recipes perfect for fall.

Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken

This recipe for baked sweet and sour chicken is so much better than any takeout. It's crispy on the outside, tender juicy on the inside and exploding with flavor.

4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless

Salt and pepper to taste

1 1/2 cup cornstarch

3 eggs beaten

1/4 cup canola oil

1 cup granulated sugar

4 tablespoons ketchup

1/4 cup white vinegar

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon garlic salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper.

In separate bowls, place cornstarch and slightly beaten eggs. Dip chicken into cornstarch then coat in egg mixture.

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken until browned. Place the chicken in a 9-inch-by-13-inch greased baking dish.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine sugar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic salt. Pour over chicken and bake for one hour.

I stirred the chicken every 15 minutes so that it coated them in the sauce.

Old South Coca-Cola Pork Loin

1/4 cup soy sauce

1 cup Coca-Cola

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup ketchup

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon dry mustard

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon ginger

1 teaspoon thyme, crushed

5 pounds pork loin roast, boned

Coca-Cola Sauce:

1 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

Combine all the ingredients except for the meat, to form a marinade. Set the pork roast in a plastic bag with a zip-type seal, pour in the marinade and seal the bag. Set the plastic bag in a serving bowl large enough to steady the roast and keep the marinade ingredients from spreading away from the roast. Let stand for 24 hours or overnight in the refrigerator, patting and turning the bag every few hours to ensure the meat marinates evenly. This helps the roast absorb the marinating liquids and creates a tender, juicy and flavorful roast.

Remove roast from marinade and discard the marinade.

Place roast, fat side up, on rack in roasting pan. Insert roast meat thermometer so the bulb is centered in the thickest part. Do not add water. Do not cover. Roast in a slow 325-degree preheated oven until the thermometer registers 175 degrees. Allow 30 to 40 minutes per pound for roasting — so for a 5-pound loin roast, you would be roasting for about from two and a half to three hours.

During last half hour of cooking time, brush on the glaze. If you prefer, you can just as easily cook on the grill or in the smoker. Remove from the oven and out of the pan onto a platter; cover with foil tent to seal steam and rest the meat 15 minutes before slicing and this results in a much juicier roast.

NOTE: Alternatively, you can slow-roast. Instead of roasting at 325, use a slow oven at 250 to 275 degrees, and allow almost twice as long to cook. The meat will be even more tender. Use your meat thermometer or whatever means you like to achieve desired doneness.

Smoky Corn Chowder

1/2 pound bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces and fried and drained, reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings

1 large onion, chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 ( 10 ounce) package frozen corn

1 cup half-and-half

3 cup chicken broth

Salt and Pepper to taste

4 green onions, sliced

1 cup cooked chicken, optional

Add Bacon drippings to a 4-quart pan. Over medium heat, saute the onions until soft, about five minutes. Add garlic, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for two minutes. Add the corn, half-and-half and chicken broth and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, taste and adjust seasonings. If desired, you can put half of the soup in a blender to puree and add back to the soup pot for a smoother texture. Clearly optional!

Ladle up soup into bowls and garnish with green onion and bacon. Serves Freezes well.

Seafood Mac and Cheese

1 pound elbow macaroni

8 ounces cooked shrimp, cut into pieces

8 ounces crab meat

6 tablespoons butter, unsalted and divided

1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs

1/2 medium onion, chopped

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup flour

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

Pinch of nutmeg

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded

1 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1/2 teaspoon paprika

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cook the macaroni until it is al dente, rinse and drain well. Add 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the Panko bread crumbs in a small bowl, mix well to combine and set aside.

Place the other 4 tablespoons of butter into a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Add the onions to the melted butter, and cook until they begin to soften. Add the garlic into the skillet, and saute another 30 seconds. Place the flour in the skillet, and stir to combine, cooking for 1 minute. Whisk the milk and heavy whipping cream into the mixture in the saucepan, and add in the Old Bay seasoning, nutmeg, paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens.

Whisk the cheeses into the sauce mixture until completely melted. Stir the seafood into the cheese mixture, and cook until heated through. Pour the cheese mixture over the macaroni and stir to combine.

Layer the macaroni in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, and top with the bread crumb mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes before serving.

Chocolate, Chocolate Chip and Toffee Trifle

This trifle recipe can be made exactly to your liking. Add pecans or Butterfinger pieces if you desire, omit chocolate chips if you'd like or bake your own chocolate chip pound cake to use. Any combination you would like will work just fine.

1 family size Sara Lee pound cake, defrosted (found in the freezer section) or other pound cake

Chocolate syrup (like Hershey's)

Caramel syrup

Mini chocolate chips

Heath milk chocolate toffee bits

2 small packages instant chocolate pudding mix, prepared with milk according to directions

2 (8 ounce) tubs of original Cool Whip, defrosted or 1 quart fresh heavy cream, whipped with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla to soft peaks

Cut the pound cake into 1-inch chunks. Layer half of it on the bottom of the trifle dish.

Drizzle chocolate and caramel syrup all over.

Sprinkle with a generous handful of mini chocolate chips and a generous handful of heath bits.

Whisk about 1/2 tub of your Cool Whip or 1/4 of your prepared whipped cream into the prepared chocolate pudding.

Spread about half of that mixture over the pound cake layer. Spread a layer of whipped cream or Cool Whip over the pudding.

Repeat all layers.

You can garnish with grated chocolate shavings if desired and store covered with plastic wrap in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

When serving, use a huge spoon and dig all the way down to get some of everything in each serving!

Harvest Chex Mix

Harvest Chex Mix is a sweet, fall-inspired Chex Mix that uses Rice Chex, Pretzels, Bugles, Reese's Pieces tossed in a brown sugar glaze!

For the sauce:

1 cup butter, melted

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

For the mix:

1 (12 ounce) box Rice Chex cereal

1 (7 ounce) bag Bugles

4 cups mini pretzel twists

1 cup cup candy corn

1 cup candy corn pumpkins

1 (8 ounce) bag Reese's Pieces

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Melt the butter in the microwave in medium bowl or measuring cup. Add the brown sugar and vanilla extract and whisk well until combined and dissolved.

In a VERY large bowl, add the Chex cereal, pretzels and Bugles. Pour the sauce over the cereal mixture and toss gently until evenly coated.

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers.

Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool. Then add it to a large bowl, along with the candy corn, pumpkins and Reese's Pieces. Toss to combine.