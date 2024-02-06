A few recipes for those fall gatherings

As we wind up the month here on the last day, we look forward to October and all things fall and pumpkin. But before we turn the calendar page, I am taking a look at a few recipes I am eager to try. As I have been looking for different recipes for various things I need to plan for, I have come across several new recipes I am planning to make. These are mostly entree recipes, but I have thrown in a couple of sides and a dessert.
Enjoy this last day of September and watch in the weeks ahead for pumpkin recipes and other recipes perfect for fall.
This recipe for baked sweet and sour chicken is so much better than any takeout. It's crispy on the outside, tender juicy on the inside and exploding with flavor.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper.
In separate bowls, place cornstarch and slightly beaten eggs. Dip chicken into cornstarch then coat in egg mixture.
Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken until browned. Place the chicken in a 9-inch-by-13-inch greased baking dish.
In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine sugar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic salt. Pour over chicken and bake for one hour.
I stirred the chicken every 15 minutes so that it coated them in the sauce.
Source: www.therecipecritic.com/baked-sweet-and-sour-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0T4WkntLsPtaLp41DDaExfzpJ6PSllkw3Mxx29BaBl4lXhmxma-Wq6Rhk
Coca-Cola Sauce:
Combine all the ingredients except for the meat, to form a marinade. Set the pork roast in a plastic bag with a zip-type seal, pour in the marinade and seal the bag. Set the plastic bag in a serving bowl large enough to steady the roast and keep the marinade ingredients from spreading away from the roast. Let stand for 24 hours or overnight in the refrigerator, patting and turning the bag every few hours to ensure the meat marinates evenly. This helps the roast absorb the marinating liquids and creates a tender, juicy and flavorful roast.
Remove roast from marinade and discard the marinade.
Place roast, fat side up, on rack in roasting pan. Insert roast meat thermometer so the bulb is centered in the thickest part. Do not add water. Do not cover. Roast in a slow 325-degree preheated oven until the thermometer registers 175 degrees. Allow 30 to 40 minutes per pound for roasting — so for a 5-pound loin roast, you would be roasting for about from two and a half to three hours.
During last half hour of cooking time, brush on the glaze. If you prefer, you can just as easily cook on the grill or in the smoker. Remove from the oven and out of the pan onto a platter; cover with foil tent to seal steam and rest the meat 15 minutes before slicing and this results in a much juicier roast.
NOTE: Alternatively, you can slow-roast. Instead of roasting at 325, use a slow oven at 250 to 275 degrees, and allow almost twice as long to cook. The meat will be even more tender. Use your meat thermometer or whatever means you like to achieve desired doneness.
Source: www.epicurious.com/recipes/member/views/old-south-coca-cola-pork-loin-58394442
Add Bacon drippings to a 4-quart pan. Over medium heat, saute the onions until soft, about five minutes. Add garlic, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for two minutes. Add the corn, half-and-half and chicken broth and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, taste and adjust seasonings. If desired, you can put half of the soup in a blender to puree and add back to the soup pot for a smoother texture. Clearly optional!
Ladle up soup into bowls and garnish with green onion and bacon. Serves Freezes well.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/2992497714329129
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook the macaroni until it is al dente, rinse and drain well. Add 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the Panko bread crumbs in a small bowl, mix well to combine and set aside.
Place the other 4 tablespoons of butter into a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Add the onions to the melted butter, and cook until they begin to soften. Add the garlic into the skillet, and saute another 30 seconds. Place the flour in the skillet, and stir to combine, cooking for 1 minute. Whisk the milk and heavy whipping cream into the mixture in the saucepan, and add in the Old Bay seasoning, nutmeg, paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens.
Whisk the cheeses into the sauce mixture until completely melted. Stir the seafood into the cheese mixture, and cook until heated through. Pour the cheese mixture over the macaroni and stir to combine.
Layer the macaroni in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, and top with the bread crumb mixture.
Bake for 30 minutes before serving.
Source: www.sweetpeaskitchen.com/seafood-mac-and-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR1o2HjePzr8VivhD1lSB-4c4Y7jU9UmrmLYJqSfVxHFP17CfWp4HAg5WSg
This trifle recipe can be made exactly to your liking. Add pecans or Butterfinger pieces if you desire, omit chocolate chips if you'd like or bake your own chocolate chip pound cake to use. Any combination you would like will work just fine.
Cut the pound cake into 1-inch chunks. Layer half of it on the bottom of the trifle dish.
Drizzle chocolate and caramel syrup all over.
Sprinkle with a generous handful of mini chocolate chips and a generous handful of heath bits.
Whisk about 1/2 tub of your Cool Whip or 1/4 of your prepared whipped cream into the prepared chocolate pudding.
Spread about half of that mixture over the pound cake layer. Spread a layer of whipped cream or Cool Whip over the pudding.
Repeat all layers.
You can garnish with grated chocolate shavings if desired and store covered with plastic wrap in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
When serving, use a huge spoon and dig all the way down to get some of everything in each serving!
Source: www.donuts2crumpets.com/2020/11/chocolate-chip-toffee-bit-trifle.html?fbclid=IwAR3XGrVtLfYo4kNL32xynwDQPxjOZdtAATcv0tw95iQ1Qi4_9RMof2WMsCs
Harvest Chex Mix is a sweet, fall-inspired Chex Mix that uses Rice Chex, Pretzels, Bugles, Reese's Pieces tossed in a brown sugar glaze!
For the sauce:
For the mix:
Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Melt the butter in the microwave in medium bowl or measuring cup. Add the brown sugar and vanilla extract and whisk well until combined and dissolved.
In a VERY large bowl, add the Chex cereal, pretzels and Bugles. Pour the sauce over the cereal mixture and toss gently until evenly coated.
Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers.
Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.
Remove from the oven and allow it to cool. Then add it to a large bowl, along with the candy corn, pumpkins and Reese's Pieces. Toss to combine.
Store in airtight container.
Source: www.thecountrycook.net/harvest-chex-mix/?fbclid=IwAR0hj-3qSvWAsX6dPQCrfxNDneZn3UL-SwlVi7kcQT46LBTx6uNQcY2sZ7c#recipe
This Cherry Cheesecake Lush Dessert combines all the flavors of cherry cheesecake with the creaminess of lush! The perfect dessert all year round!
In a medium mixing bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, finely chopped pecans, and melted butter. Press into a 9x13 inch baking pan; bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.
In a separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and 1 1/2 cup whipped topping. Mix until smooth; spread evenly over cooled crust.
Combine cheesecake pudding mix, milk, and 1 cup whipped topping and mix until smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer in pan.
Top with 1 can cherry pie filling, remaining whipped topping, and 1/2 cup chopped pecans.
Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.
Note: The cheery pie filling with extra fruit is better.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cherry-cheesecake-lush-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR0HnDtHh3Gat1wOYsXHVCoOLWX3qTfXGB72c0jMXRuik_EYfgNUulneqyQ
This fun Chili Pot Pie recipe is served in an individual sized ramekins with a homemade cornbread crust. The perfect dinner idea for the family on a cold fall or winter day.
This could easily be adapted to a square or rectangular casserole dish as well.
Chili ingredients:
Cornbread ingredients:
Toppings:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef and drain excess fat. Add tomato sauce and kidney beans, undrained, and chili seasoning. Bring to a boil and then cover.
Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Mix all dry cornbread ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Stir together wet ingredients and mix into the dry ingredients.
Spoon 1 cup of chili into four 9 ounce ramekins. Spread 1/2 cup of the cornbread batter evenly over each ramekin, and place on a baking sheet.
Bake until cornbread in cooked all the way through, about 20-25 minutes.
Serve immediately with cheese and sour cream.
Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/chili-pot-pie/?fbclid=IwAR2HAIcFsuRkwdU4QmiDZVzwewpNFk6L8l5P-m-djCsnNn_uq2Sa7ieDVzY
Best Caramel Apple Cobbler is a sweet taste of fall baked into a dessert. This recipe is comfort food at its best. Tart apples, sweet caramel, and warm cinnamon combined with a buttery crust is the quintessential recipe to make during the fall months.
Apples:
Cobbler mixture:
Sauce:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a saute pan. Bring to a boil, then simmer until sugar is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.
Pour apples and sauce into a 9x13 inch oven-safe pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.
In a bowl, whisk together flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, whole milk, and vanilla. (It should be the consistency of pancake batter. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons milk if necessary.)
Carefully pour batter over the apples in the casserole dish.
Evenly sprinkle 1 cup brown sugar over the top.
And then carefully pour 1 and 1/2 cup hot water over the mixture.
Bake at 350 degrees 50 to 55 minutes or until cobbler is set in the center and golden brown on top.
Serve warm or room temperature. It's great with vanilla ice cream.
Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. (It won't last that long)
Source: www.callmepmc.com/best-caramel-apple-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR1t3usZni9POGcsRfJps9azyCs_xEsA9dJ6JcKtPafw6Uja0yILZEF6wdU
This extremely easy recipe for Crock Pot Creamy Ranch Chicken and Potatoes is the best comfort food meal, easy enough to cook for dinner guests, and will leave your house smelling divine!
Spray a 6-7 quart crock pot/slow cooker with non-stick spray or use a plastic liner.
Place cut potatoes and baby carrots in the bottom of crockpot. Layer chicken breasts on top of the vegetables.
In a medium bowl, whisk together cream of chicken soup, dry ranch dressing mix and milk. Pour this mixture evenly over the chicken. Place butter on top.
Cover crock pot and cook on high heat for about 4-5 hours or on low heat for 7-8. All crock pots cook at different rates so be sure the chicken is cooked through.
You can shred the chicken into smaller pieces if you wish.
Top with some fresh thyme (optional).
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/crock-pot-creamy-ranch-chicken-and-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR2HAIcFsuRkwdU4QmiDZVzwewpNFk6L8l5P-m-djCsnNn_uq2Sa7ieDVzY
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
