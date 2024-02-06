All sections
FeaturesSeptember 30, 2021

A few recipes for those fall gatherings

As we wind up the month here on the last day, we look forward to October and all things fall and pumpkin. But before we turn the calendar page, I am taking a look at a few recipes I am eager to try. As I have been looking for different recipes for various things I need to plan for, I have come across several new recipes I am planning to make. These are mostly entree recipes, but I have thrown in a couple of sides and a dessert...

Susan McClanahan avatar
Susan McClanahan

As we wind up the month here on the last day, we look forward to October and all things fall and pumpkin. But before we turn the calendar page, I am taking a look at a few recipes I am eager to try. As I have been looking for different recipes for various things I need to plan for, I have come across several new recipes I am planning to make. These are mostly entree recipes, but I have thrown in a couple of sides and a dessert.

Enjoy this last day of September and watch in the weeks ahead for pumpkin recipes and other recipes perfect for fall.

Baked Sweet and Sour Chicken

This recipe for baked sweet and sour chicken is so much better than any takeout. It's crispy on the outside, tender juicy on the inside and exploding with flavor.

  • 4 chicken breasts, boneless and skinless
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 3 eggs beaten
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 4 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cut chicken breasts into bite-sized pieces and season with salt and pepper.

In separate bowls, place cornstarch and slightly beaten eggs. Dip chicken into cornstarch then coat in egg mixture.

Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and cook chicken until browned. Place the chicken in a 9-inch-by-13-inch greased baking dish.

In a medium sized mixing bowl, combine sugar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, white vinegar, soy sauce, and garlic salt. Pour over chicken and bake for one hour.

I stirred the chicken every 15 minutes so that it coated them in the sauce.

Source: www.therecipecritic.com/baked-sweet-and-sour-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0T4WkntLsPtaLp41DDaExfzpJ6PSllkw3Mxx29BaBl4lXhmxma-Wq6Rhk

Old South Coca-Cola Pork Loin

  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1 cup Coca-Cola
  • 1/2 cup dark brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 3 tablespoons oil
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 1/3 cup ketchup
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon dry mustard
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon ginger
  • 1 teaspoon thyme, crushed
  • 5 pounds pork loin roast, boned

Coca-Cola Sauce:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

Combine all the ingredients except for the meat, to form a marinade. Set the pork roast in a plastic bag with a zip-type seal, pour in the marinade and seal the bag. Set the plastic bag in a serving bowl large enough to steady the roast and keep the marinade ingredients from spreading away from the roast. Let stand for 24 hours or overnight in the refrigerator, patting and turning the bag every few hours to ensure the meat marinates evenly. This helps the roast absorb the marinating liquids and creates a tender, juicy and flavorful roast.

Remove roast from marinade and discard the marinade.

Place roast, fat side up, on rack in roasting pan. Insert roast meat thermometer so the bulb is centered in the thickest part. Do not add water. Do not cover. Roast in a slow 325-degree preheated oven until the thermometer registers 175 degrees. Allow 30 to 40 minutes per pound for roasting — so for a 5-pound loin roast, you would be roasting for about from two and a half to three hours.

During last half hour of cooking time, brush on the glaze. If you prefer, you can just as easily cook on the grill or in the smoker. Remove from the oven and out of the pan onto a platter; cover with foil tent to seal steam and rest the meat 15 minutes before slicing and this results in a much juicier roast.

NOTE: Alternatively, you can slow-roast. Instead of roasting at 325, use a slow oven at 250 to 275 degrees, and allow almost twice as long to cook. The meat will be even more tender. Use your meat thermometer or whatever means you like to achieve desired doneness.

Source: www.epicurious.com/recipes/member/views/old-south-coca-cola-pork-loin-58394442

Smoky Corn Chowder

  • 1/2 pound bacon, cut into 1/2 inch pieces and fried and drained, reserve 2 tablespoons of the bacon drippings
  • 1 large onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 ( 10 ounce) package frozen corn
  • 1 cup half-and-half
  • 3 cup chicken broth
  • Salt and Pepper to taste
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 1 cup cooked chicken, optional

Add Bacon drippings to a 4-quart pan. Over medium heat, saute the onions until soft, about five minutes. Add garlic, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper. Cook and stir for two minutes. Add the corn, half-and-half and chicken broth and salt and pepper to taste. Stir to combine. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, taste and adjust seasonings. If desired, you can put half of the soup in a blender to puree and add back to the soup pot for a smoother texture. Clearly optional!

Ladle up soup into bowls and garnish with green onion and bacon. Serves Freezes well.

Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/2992497714329129

Seafood Mac and Cheese

  • 1 pound elbow macaroni
  • 8 ounces cooked shrimp, cut into pieces
  • 8 ounces crab meat
  • 6 tablespoons butter, unsalted and divided
  • 1/2 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 1/2 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1/3 cup flour
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning
  • Pinch of nutmeg
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 cups Gruyere cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
  • 1/2 teaspoon paprika

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Cook the macaroni until it is al dente, rinse and drain well. Add 2 tablespoons of melted butter to the Panko bread crumbs in a small bowl, mix well to combine and set aside.

Place the other 4 tablespoons of butter into a saucepan over medium heat on the stove. Add the onions to the melted butter, and cook until they begin to soften. Add the garlic into the skillet, and saute another 30 seconds. Place the flour in the skillet, and stir to combine, cooking for 1 minute. Whisk the milk and heavy whipping cream into the mixture in the saucepan, and add in the Old Bay seasoning, nutmeg, paprika and salt and pepper to taste. Continue to cook the mixture until it thickens.

Whisk the cheeses into the sauce mixture until completely melted. Stir the seafood into the cheese mixture, and cook until heated through. Pour the cheese mixture over the macaroni and stir to combine.

Layer the macaroni in a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish, and top with the bread crumb mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes before serving.

Source: www.sweetpeaskitchen.com/seafood-mac-and-cheese/?fbclid=IwAR1o2HjePzr8VivhD1lSB-4c4Y7jU9UmrmLYJqSfVxHFP17CfWp4HAg5WSg

Chocolate, Chocolate Chip and Toffee Trifle

This trifle recipe can be made exactly to your liking. Add pecans or Butterfinger pieces if you desire, omit chocolate chips if you'd like or bake your own chocolate chip pound cake to use. Any combination you would like will work just fine.

  • 1 family size Sara Lee pound cake, defrosted (found in the freezer section) or other pound cake
  • Chocolate syrup (like Hershey's)
  • Caramel syrup
  • Mini chocolate chips
  • Heath milk chocolate toffee bits
  • 2 small packages instant chocolate pudding mix, prepared with milk according to directions
  • 2 (8 ounce) tubs of original Cool Whip, defrosted or 1 quart fresh heavy cream, whipped with 1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla to soft peaks

Cut the pound cake into 1-inch chunks. Layer half of it on the bottom of the trifle dish.

Drizzle chocolate and caramel syrup all over.

Sprinkle with a generous handful of mini chocolate chips and a generous handful of heath bits.

Whisk about 1/2 tub of your Cool Whip or 1/4 of your prepared whipped cream into the prepared chocolate pudding.

Spread about half of that mixture over the pound cake layer. Spread a layer of whipped cream or Cool Whip over the pudding.

Repeat all layers.

You can garnish with grated chocolate shavings if desired and store covered with plastic wrap in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

When serving, use a huge spoon and dig all the way down to get some of everything in each serving!

Source: www.donuts2crumpets.com/2020/11/chocolate-chip-toffee-bit-trifle.html?fbclid=IwAR3XGrVtLfYo4kNL32xynwDQPxjOZdtAATcv0tw95iQ1Qi4_9RMof2WMsCs

Harvest Chex Mix

Harvest Chex Mix is a sweet, fall-inspired Chex Mix that uses Rice Chex, Pretzels, Bugles, Reese's Pieces tossed in a brown sugar glaze!

For the sauce:

  • 1 cup butter, melted
  • 1 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 2 tablespoons vanilla extract

For the mix:

  • 1 (12 ounce) box Rice Chex cereal
  • 1 (7 ounce) bag Bugles
  • 4 cups mini pretzel twists
  • 1 cup cup candy corn
  • 1 cup candy corn pumpkins
  • 1 (8 ounce) bag Reese's Pieces

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Melt the butter in the microwave in medium bowl or measuring cup. Add the brown sugar and vanilla extract and whisk well until combined and dissolved.

In a VERY large bowl, add the Chex cereal, pretzels and Bugles. Pour the sauce over the cereal mixture and toss gently until evenly coated.

Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Divide mixture on the two baking sheets and spread in even layers.

Bake for 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool. Then add it to a large bowl, along with the candy corn, pumpkins and Reese's Pieces. Toss to combine.

Store in airtight container.

Source: www.thecountrycook.net/harvest-chex-mix/?fbclid=IwAR0hj-3qSvWAsX6dPQCrfxNDneZn3UL-SwlVi7kcQT46LBTx6uNQcY2sZ7c#recipe

Cherry Cheesecake Lush Dessert

This Cherry Cheesecake Lush Dessert combines all the flavors of cherry cheesecake with the creaminess of lush! The perfect dessert all year round!

  • 1 cup vanilla wafer crumbs
  • 1 cup finely chopped pecans
  • 1 stick butter (1/2 cup), melted
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 16 ounces whipped topping, divided
  • 2 small boxes cheesecake flavored pudding
  • 3 cups milk

In a medium mixing bowl, combine vanilla wafer crumbs, finely chopped pecans, and melted butter. Press into a 9x13 inch baking pan; bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and cool.

In a separate mixing bowl, combine cream cheese, powdered sugar, and 1 1/2 cup whipped topping. Mix until smooth; spread evenly over cooled crust.

Combine cheesecake pudding mix, milk, and 1 cup whipped topping and mix until smooth. Spread evenly over cream cheese layer in pan.

Top with 1 can cherry pie filling, remaining whipped topping, and 1/2 cup chopped pecans.

Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Note: The cheery pie filling with extra fruit is better.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/cherry-cheesecake-lush-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR0HnDtHh3Gat1wOYsXHVCoOLWX3qTfXGB72c0jMXRuik_EYfgNUulneqyQ

Chili Pot Pie

This fun Chili Pot Pie recipe is served in an individual sized ramekins with a homemade cornbread crust. The perfect dinner idea for the family on a cold fall or winter day.

This could easily be adapted to a square or rectangular casserole dish as well.

Chili ingredients:

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 (8 ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • 1 (15 ounce) can kidney beans
  • 1 (1.25 ounce) packet of chili seasoning

Cornbread ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup finely ground cornmeal
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 2/3 cup buttermilk
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 egg

Toppings:

  • Shredded cheese
  • Sour cream

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a skillet over medium-high heat, brown ground beef and drain excess fat. Add tomato sauce and kidney beans, undrained, and chili seasoning. Bring to a boil and then cover.

Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Mix all dry cornbread ingredients in a medium sized bowl. Stir together wet ingredients and mix into the dry ingredients.

Spoon 1 cup of chili into four 9 ounce ramekins. Spread 1/2 cup of the cornbread batter evenly over each ramekin, and place on a baking sheet.

Bake until cornbread in cooked all the way through, about 20-25 minutes.

Serve immediately with cheese and sour cream.

Source: www.kitchenfunwithmy3sons.com/chili-pot-pie/?fbclid=IwAR2HAIcFsuRkwdU4QmiDZVzwewpNFk6L8l5P-m-djCsnNn_uq2Sa7ieDVzY

Best Caramel Apple Cobbler

Best Caramel Apple Cobbler is a sweet taste of fall baked into a dessert. This recipe is comfort food at its best. Tart apples, sweet caramel, and warm cinnamon combined with a buttery crust is the quintessential recipe to make during the fall months.

Apples:

  • 2 cups apples peeled and cut into 1/2-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon nutmeg optional, omit if it's a spice you don't like

Cobbler mixture:

  • 1 and 1/2 cups self-rising flour
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup whole milk
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Sauce:

  • 1 cup brown sugar
  • 1 and 1/2 cups hot water

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Combine apples, butter, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a saute pan. Bring to a boil, then simmer until sugar is melted, about 2 to 3 minutes.

Pour apples and sauce into a 9x13 inch oven-safe pan that has been sprayed with non-stick spray.

In a bowl, whisk together flour, 1 cup granulated sugar, whole milk, and vanilla. (It should be the consistency of pancake batter. Add 1 or 2 tablespoons milk if necessary.)

Carefully pour batter over the apples in the casserole dish.

Evenly sprinkle 1 cup brown sugar over the top.

And then carefully pour 1 and 1/2 cup hot water over the mixture.

Bake at 350 degrees 50 to 55 minutes or until cobbler is set in the center and golden brown on top.

Serve warm or room temperature. It's great with vanilla ice cream.

Store in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. (It won't last that long)

Source: www.callmepmc.com/best-caramel-apple-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR1t3usZni9POGcsRfJps9azyCs_xEsA9dJ6JcKtPafw6Uja0yILZEF6wdU

Crock Pot Creamy Ranch Chicken and Potatoes

This extremely easy recipe for Crock Pot Creamy Ranch Chicken and Potatoes is the best comfort food meal, easy enough to cook for dinner guests, and will leave your house smelling divine!

  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • 6 medium Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, not peeled, cut into chunks
  • 2 1/2 cups baby carrots
  • 1 large (23 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 (1 ounce) packet dry ranch dressing mix
  • 1/2 cup whole milk
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • Fresh thyme, for garnish

Spray a 6-7 quart crock pot/slow cooker with non-stick spray or use a plastic liner.

Place cut potatoes and baby carrots in the bottom of crockpot. Layer chicken breasts on top of the vegetables.

In a medium bowl, whisk together cream of chicken soup, dry ranch dressing mix and milk. Pour this mixture evenly over the chicken. Place butter on top.

Cover crock pot and cook on high heat for about 4-5 hours or on low heat for 7-8. All crock pots cook at different rates so be sure the chicken is cooked through.

You can shred the chicken into smaller pieces if you wish.

Top with some fresh thyme (optional).

Source: www.wishesndishes.com/crock-pot-creamy-ranch-chicken-and-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR2HAIcFsuRkwdU4QmiDZVzwewpNFk6L8l5P-m-djCsnNn_uq2Sa7ieDVzY

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Community
