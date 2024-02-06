A few recipes for Lent, plus other recipes to look interesting

When sitting down to start this column I first thought about doing a column all on recipes for our wedding anniversary, which is this week. Then, I remembered it was the beginning of Lent, so I need to include a recipe or two that would work for Lent. Then, I found an interesting salad and a potato side dish that caught my eye, and so you get the idea.
For today I ended up with a variety of recipes, and when I started I didn't mean for that to happen. But I found some recipes that sound really interesting and delicious, and I'm happy to share them with you.
Next week we will look further into recipes for Lent. If you have a favorite to share with me, I would be happy to pass it along to other readers so they may enjoy with their family.
Sweet mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, crisp bacon and crunchy almonds make this a great salad for entertaining or every day.
Dressing:
Salad:
Prepare the dressing: Add the vinegar, sugar, red onion, mustard powder and salt to a blender. Cover and puree on high until smooth.
Keep the blender processing on low and slowly drizzle in the oil. Blend until incorporated and the dressing is creamy. Stir in the poppy seeds; set aside.
Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the bacon, oranges, cranberries and enough dressing to lightly dress the salad.
Top with the toasted almonds.
In a bowl, combine butter, honey and cinnamon. Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch-by-2-inch baking pan. Spread to coat bottom of pan evenly.
In a shallow bowl, beat eggs, orange juice and salt. Dip bread slices one piece at a time into egg mixture and leave for a few seconds to soak in the eggy goodness. Place into prepared baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Top with additional honey (or maple syrup) and orange zest.
A delicious side dish for any special occasion.
Mushrooms:
Prepare the mushrooms: Heat the oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until the butter foams. Add the mushrooms and the garlic. The mushrooms will begin to absorb the fat in the pan. Sprinkle with salt and stir with a wooden spoon until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture. Saute until some of the moisture cooks out. Add pepper to taste.
Deglaze the pan with heavy cream, broth or lemon juice. Add additional herbs if desired. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl.
Prepare the potatoes and assemble the gratin: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with the softened butter.
Heat the same skillet to medium-high heat. Pour in the broth and scrape the pan with a wooden spoon until most of the cooked-on bits are released into the broth. Combine the broth with the cream in a measuring cup with a spout.
Peel and slice the potatoes very thinly (about 1/8-inch). In a large bowl toss the sliced potatoes with the thyme, salt and several grinds of pepper.
Overlap half of the potato slices in two even layers to cover the bottom of the buttered baking dish. Distribute the mushrooms over the potatoes. Cover the mushrooms with two more overlapping layers of the remaining potato slices. Pour the broth and cream mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top.
Cover the gratin with foil and bake it for 30 minutes. Uncover it and press the potatoes down with a spatula. Bake uncovered, rotating the pan occasionally for even browning, until the top is browned, and the potatoes feel tender when poked with a fork, another 25 to 30 minutes. The cream will be gently bubbling. Let the gratin sit for about 15 minutes before serving.
NOTES: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just be sure to use a brand of chicken broth that is known to be GF. If preparing this recipe as Vegetarian, use vegetable broth in place of chicken.
Buttery, cheesy grits is topped with big, juicy shrimp that has been cook in bacon grease. The dish is made with comforting flavors of bacon and sun-dried tomatoes.
Grits:
Shrimp:
Grits: Bring water and chicken broth to boil in a medium pot and season with some salt. Add grits and lower heat to medium/medium-low heat. Cover and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Once grits are cooked, take it off the heat. Stir in butter and cheeses until melted.
Shrimp: Peel and devein shrimp if needed. Prepare ingredients by dicing bacon into small pieces, slicing shallots, green onion, and sun-dried tomatoes, and peeling garlic.
In a medium cooking pan, over medium heat, cook diced bacon until brown and crispy. Take out bacon bits only and set them aside. Add shallots and sun-dried tomatoes to the pan with bacon grease. Saute until golden. Smash and mince garlic and add it to the pan. Saute until fragrant. Add chicken broth and lemon juice to the pan. Stir and bring to simmer. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp turn pink and opaque on one side. Flip shrimp to the other side and let it cook until that side turns pink and opaque. Take the pan off heat.
Divide prepared grits among large bowls or deep plates.
Divide bacon bits, shrimp with broth, and some green onions among the plates, over the grits.
Wet Burrito - a burrito that is loaded with your favorite fillings and then smothered in sauce. It is baked to perfection with melty cheese and then topped with whatever toppings you like!
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add ground beef, break up and cook for 5-7 minutes until it is fully cooked. Drain any fat in the pan. Add taco seasoning and water called for on the packet directions.
In a saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Once melted stir in flour and cook for a minute. Slowly whisk in beef broth and enchilada sauce. Add chili powder and bring to a simmer until the sauce starts to thicken.
Arrange tortillas and fill with beans, rice, ground beef and about 1 1/2 cups of the cheddar cheese. Fold the sides over and roll tightly.
Spray a 13x9 inch baking dish with non-stick spray. Place burritos seam side down.
Pour sauce over burritos. Sprinkle with remaining cheese.
Place in oven and bake for 20 minutes until cheese is melted and everything is hot.
Remove from oven and serve.
Notes: Replace the ground beef with salsa chicken, pork, or any filling you would like.
Creamy Garlic Scallops are just as good as restaurant scallops with minimal ingredients and maximum flavor! A silky, creamy garlic sauce with a hint of lemon coats crispy, buttery scallops! With only a handful of ingredients, you're minutes away from having the most incredible scallops on your dinner table!
If scallops are frozen, thaw in cold water. Remove the side muscle from the scallops if attached. Thoroughly pat dry with paper towels.
Heat olive oil in a large pan or skillet over medium-high heat until hot and sizzling. Add the scallops in a single layer without overcrowding the pan (work in batches if needed).
Season with salt and pepper to taste and fry for 2-3 minutes on one side (until a golden crust forms underneath), then flip and fry again for 2 minutes until crisp, lightly browned and cooked through (opaque). Remove from skillet and transfer to a plate.
Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in the same pan, scraping up any browned bits left over from the scallops. Add in the garlic and cook until fragrant (1 minute).
Pour in wine (or broth) and bring to a simmer for 2 minutes or until wine reduces by about half. Add cream and allow to simmer until slightly thickened.
Remove pan (skillet) from the heat; stir in lemon juice and add the scallops back into the pan to warm through slightly and garnish with parsley.
Serve over rice, pasta, garlic bread or steamed vegetables (cauliflower, broccoli, zucchini noodles).
To make this your own, you can add ingredients such as mushrooms, oregano and red pepper flakes, and top it with extra cheese and tomato slices. Be creative!
I think you can add pretty much any of your favorite pizza toppings and your pizza will truly rock. Serve with a tossed salad and Italian dressing.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and liberally grease casserole dish with nonstick spray.
Open biscuit dough. Roll out to create a pizza crust and place in baking dish (make sure it extends up the sides of dish).
Layer mozzarella slices evenly on top of crust, followed by pepperoni and sausage.
In a large bowl, crush the plum tomatoes with a fork, then stir in parmesan, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. You can add red pepper flakes and other seasonings at this point if you wish.
Spread tomato sauce evenly over pizza, then sprinkle with Italian cheese blend.
Bake for 1 hour, or until dough is cooked through and cheese is bubbly.
Note: You may add spinach leaves, mushrooms or crushed red pepper flakes on top for best plating and taste.
The classic flavor of chicken cordon bleu has been transformed into a thick savory potato soup. It's the best of both worlds. This delicious rendition makes a perfect dinner on dreary days, or a delicious soup to share at potlucks.
Place washed, peeled, and cubed potatoes into a large pot and add the chicken broth. Cover.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer until potatoes are fork tender.
In a separate pot, or pan, melt butter. Add onions and saute until soft. Add garlic, and saute, 1-2 minutes. Add flour to the pan and whisk together with the onions and garlic. Let the mixture cook about 1 minute. Slowly add the milk, a 1/2 cup at a time, whisking constantly. The only lumps you should see should be the onions. Continue adding milk and whisking constantly until all the milk has been evenly incorporated.
Bring the roux to a simmer and let it heat until thickened, about 5 minutes, whisking often.
Add the thickened roux to the potatoes and chicken broth in the large pot.
Using a potato masher, mash potatoes in the pot until there's minimal chunks.
Turn the heat to low and add the chicken and ham. Add salt and pepper to soup to taste. When heated through, add the Swiss and stir until melted and evenly incorporated.
Serve topped with a little extra shredded Swiss and freshly cracked black pepper.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.