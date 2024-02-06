A few recipes for Lent, plus other recipes to look interesting

When sitting down to start this column I first thought about doing a column all on recipes for our wedding anniversary, which is this week. Then, I remembered it was the beginning of Lent, so I need to include a recipe or two that would work for Lent. Then, I found an interesting salad and a potato side dish that caught my eye, and so you get the idea.

For today I ended up with a variety of recipes, and when I started I didn't mean for that to happen. But I found some recipes that sound really interesting and delicious, and I'm happy to share them with you.

Next week we will look further into recipes for Lent. If you have a favorite to share with me, I would be happy to pass it along to other readers so they may enjoy with their family.

Mandarin Orange Green Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing

Sweet mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, crisp bacon and crunchy almonds make this a great salad for entertaining or every day.

Dressing:

1/3 cup apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup granulated white sugar

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable or canola oil

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Salad:

10 cups chopped Romaine or green leaf lettuce

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

One 10-ounce can mandarin orange segments, drained

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1/4 cup toasted slivered almonds

Prepare the dressing: Add the vinegar, sugar, red onion, mustard powder and salt to a blender. Cover and puree on high until smooth.

Keep the blender processing on low and slowly drizzle in the oil. Blend until incorporated and the dressing is creamy. Stir in the poppy seeds; set aside.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss the lettuce with the bacon, oranges, cranberries and enough dressing to lightly dress the salad.

Top with the toasted almonds.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/mandarin-orange-green-salad-poppy-seed-dressing/?fbclid=IwAR1fCf8ws2JBpWan-OAjXrRYsh9zAWmQVLyO1e2aLHDyOObZf8EMTanLUS0

Orange-Cinnamon French Toast

4 tablespoons butter, melted

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 eggs

1/2 cup orange juice

1/8 teaspoon salt

6 thick cut slices of French Bread

In a bowl, combine butter, honey and cinnamon. Pour into a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch-by-2-inch baking pan. Spread to coat bottom of pan evenly.

In a shallow bowl, beat eggs, orange juice and salt. Dip bread slices one piece at a time into egg mixture and leave for a few seconds to soak in the eggy goodness. Place into prepared baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 16 to 18 minutes or until golden brown. Top with additional honey (or maple syrup) and orange zest.

Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2010/02/french-canadian-breakfast.html?fbclid=IwAR0EXJNji83FATuUKB6m4Kh4R8MC0YECM_fKq7uTV60gy_mTArFAd1I8j6g

Mushroom and Potato Gratin

A delicious side dish for any special occasion.

Mushrooms:

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

1 pound (5 to 6 cups) mixed fresh mushrooms (shiitakes, cremini, white), washed, trimmed and sliced 1/4-inch thick

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Freshly ground black pepper

2 to 3 tablespoons heavy whipping cream, broth or lemon juice

Additional chopped herbs (optional)

Potato gratin:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened at room temperature

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 1/2 pounds russet potatoes

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

2 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup (about 2-ounces) finely grated GruyÃ¨re cheese

Prepare the mushrooms: Heat the oil and butter in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until the butter foams. Add the mushrooms and the garlic. The mushrooms will begin to absorb the fat in the pan. Sprinkle with salt and stir with a wooden spoon until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture. Saute until some of the moisture cooks out. Add pepper to taste.

Deglaze the pan with heavy cream, broth or lemon juice. Add additional herbs if desired. Transfer the mushrooms to a bowl.

Prepare the potatoes and assemble the gratin: Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and butter a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish with the softened butter.

Heat the same skillet to medium-high heat. Pour in the broth and scrape the pan with a wooden spoon until most of the cooked-on bits are released into the broth. Combine the broth with the cream in a measuring cup with a spout.

Peel and slice the potatoes very thinly (about 1/8-inch). In a large bowl toss the sliced potatoes with the thyme, salt and several grinds of pepper.

Overlap half of the potato slices in two even layers to cover the bottom of the buttered baking dish. Distribute the mushrooms over the potatoes. Cover the mushrooms with two more overlapping layers of the remaining potato slices. Pour the broth and cream mixture over the potatoes. Sprinkle the cheese evenly over the top.

Cover the gratin with foil and bake it for 30 minutes. Uncover it and press the potatoes down with a spatula. Bake uncovered, rotating the pan occasionally for even browning, until the top is browned, and the potatoes feel tender when poked with a fork, another 25 to 30 minutes. The cream will be gently bubbling. Let the gratin sit for about 15 minutes before serving.

NOTES: If you are preparing this recipe as gluten-free, just be sure to use a brand of chicken broth that is known to be GF. If preparing this recipe as Vegetarian, use vegetable broth in place of chicken.

Source: www.recipegirl.com/mushroom-and-potato-gratin/?fbclid=IwAR19rcjN23bDHtMTi2OP0M0XpFbqj7JxTGtCufZRFb6wS_ZLC2jXIbSrlp4

Shrimp and Grits

Buttery, cheesy grits is topped with big, juicy shrimp that has been cook in bacon grease. The dish is made with comforting flavors of bacon and sun-dried tomatoes.

Grits:

1 cup stone-ground cornmeal grits (not instant)

2 cups water

2 cups chicken broth

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons butter

3/4 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Shrimp:

1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined)

8 ounces bacon

2 shallots

1/3 cup thinly sliced sun-dried tomatoes

2 garlic cloves

1/2 cup chicken broth

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 cup diced green onion

Grits: Bring water and chicken broth to boil in a medium pot and season with some salt. Add grits and lower heat to medium/medium-low heat. Cover and let it simmer for about 20 minutes. Stirring occasionally. Once grits are cooked, take it off the heat. Stir in butter and cheeses until melted.

Shrimp: Peel and devein shrimp if needed. Prepare ingredients by dicing bacon into small pieces, slicing shallots, green onion, and sun-dried tomatoes, and peeling garlic.

In a medium cooking pan, over medium heat, cook diced bacon until brown and crispy. Take out bacon bits only and set them aside. Add shallots and sun-dried tomatoes to the pan with bacon grease. Saute until golden. Smash and mince garlic and add it to the pan. Saute until fragrant. Add chicken broth and lemon juice to the pan. Stir and bring to simmer. Add shrimp and cook until shrimp turn pink and opaque on one side. Flip shrimp to the other side and let it cook until that side turns pink and opaque. Take the pan off heat.

Divide prepared grits among large bowls or deep plates.

Divide bacon bits, shrimp with broth, and some green onions among the plates, over the grits.

Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/shrimp-and-grits/?fbclid=IwAR1cc7DSVObHFB637KUtZqWSTdsq9bgfMEwm3GSO4c5vj9xVggWx1UUqMgQ

Wet Burrito

Wet Burrito - a burrito that is loaded with your favorite fillings and then smothered in sauce. It is baked to perfection with melty cheese and then topped with whatever toppings you like!