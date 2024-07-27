A few of recipes to share for Christmas

We are right down to the wire with planning menus and choosing recipes to serve for Christmas, but I still have time to sneak in just a few more recipes before Santa comes to visit.

I have been looking at so many recipes over the past week or two, and I want to try them all, but time won't allow that. Instead, I'll pass a few of them on to you and maybe you can fit some of these onto your Christmas menu list.

May each of you have a truly blessed and meaningful Christmas, as we pause to fully enjoy the true meaning of Christmas and why we celebrate Christmas.

Merry Christmas!

Cranberry Pretzel Salad

Cranberry Pretzel Salad is a sweet and salty, easy, salad or dessert recipe that is made with fresh cranberries and a sweet cream layer all on top of a pretzel crust. This is a classic holiday variation to the familiar strawberry version.

Pretzel Crust:

2 1/2 cups crushed pretzels

2 teaspoons vanilla

2/3 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup butter, melted

Cranberry Orange Topping:

12-ounce bag fresh cranberries

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Cream Cheese Mixture:

8-ounce package cream cheese

1 cup powdered sugar

8-ounce container thawed whipped topping

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch glass baking dish with a non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.

Pretzel Crust: In a medium bowl, add crushed pretzels, vanilla, brown sugar and flour. Stir.

Melt butter and add to the pretzel mixture. Stir until combined.

Spread the pretzel mixture into the prepared baking dish. Press into an even, smooth layer (saving 1/2 cup of mixture for the topping).

Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, remove from the oven and let cool completely.

Cranberry Orange Topping: In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, add cranberries, sugar, brown sugar, orange zest, orange juice and cornstarch. Stir. Bring to a boil and cook until cranberries burst and thicken up. Remove from heat and let cool.

Cream Cheese Mixture: In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese for two to three minutes until light and fluffy, then add powdered sugar. Beat until combined and fold in cool whip until combined.

Once the crust has cooled completely, spread cream cheese layer over the pretzel crust.

Top with cranberry orange filling and spread evenly.

Cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.

Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/cranberry-pretzel-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3WuSQqMg9RXhK2b0KAPrIN76hfuDw-HufY44hisnnw7uVoivnGkrVCcLo#recipe

Poor Man's Prime Rib

3-pound beef eye of round roast

1 teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon Onion Powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.

Season the beef eye of round roast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Ensure that the entire surface of the roast is well coated with the seasonings.

Place the seasoned roast in a roasting pan or baking dish. Do not cover the roast or add any water.

Put the roast in the preheated oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 475 degrees.

Roast the beef for 21 minutes, calculating seven minutes per pound.

After the initial roasting time, turn off the oven.

Allow the roast to sit in the turned-off, hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. It's crucial not to open the oven door during this resting period.

After 2 1/2 hours, remove the roast from the oven and check the internal temperature using a meat thermometer. It should have reached at least 145 degrees to ensure it's cooked to a safe level.

Once the desired internal temperature is reached, carve the roast into thin slices.

Serve the "Poor Man's Prime Rib" slices, and enjoy the delicious flavors.

Note: The initial high-temperature roasting helps to create a crust on the beef, while the extended cooking time with the turned-off oven allows for a slow and even cooking process.

This method mimics the tenderness and flavor of a prime rib roast, making it a cost-effective and tasty alternative.

Source: www.recipes.kqeducationgroup.com/poor-mans-prime-rib/?fbclid=IwAR1HMtI9gKpVtjiuCnJvvL2m_MiVddm_aJFdR_-BwFPz5Gd7EAnTaQF1xXc

Brown Sugar Dijon Pork Tenderloin

Only a few ingredients for this delicious dinner recipe! This sweet and savory glaze goes perfectly with the tender, juicy pork.

1 1/2 pound pork tenderloin

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/4 cup brown sugar

Salt and pepper to season

Brown Sugar Dijon Dipping Sauce:

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 1/2 to 2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season the pork tenderloin with salt and pepper on both sides.

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork tenderloin and brown, about two minutes per side. Remove from heat.

Place pork tenderloin in an oven proof pan. Brush the entire pork tenderloin with Dijon mustard. Then sprinkle the pork tenderloin with brown sugar all over and press gently with your fingers to make it absorb in.

Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until pork tenderloin has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let sit about three to five minutes before slicing.

Slice and serve with a Brown Sugar Dijon dipping sauce, if desired. To make the dipping sauce, simply mix together the Dijon mustard, mayonnaise and brown sugar. Taste test for desired sweetness.

Source: www.simplystacie.net/brown-sugar-dijon-pork-tenderloin/?fbclid=IwAR0VWaIpjGdwjIzck8u4lvZl3NF_6-sciaiX6WdHfNTFYoWj-fYZxw7ZHyU#recipe

Christmas Morning Punch

A delicious and festive non-alcoholic holiday punch recipe made with fruit juices, ginger ale, orange slices and cranberries. It is the perfect Christmas drink for kids on Christmas morning!

2 cups cranberry cocktail juice

2 cups pineapple juice

2 cups orange juice

2 cups ginger ale

Orange slices and cranberries for garnish

Add the juices and ginger ale to a pitcher or punch bowl and stir to combine.

Garnish with a few slices of oranges and some cranberries before serving, if desired.

Notes: Leave out the fresh cranberries if serving this drink to small children since they can pose a choking hazard.

Make sure the ingredients are well chilled. If not, refrigerate the punch at least 1 hour before serving.

If making more than 1 hour ahead, wait until just before serving to add the ginger ale.

For an extra festive look dip the rim of the glass in orange juice, then in red sprinkles.

Double the recipe for a big batch of Christmas drinks.

Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/christmas-morning-punch/?fbclid=IwAR1ORVkEqKC3CTHufOvRBfr4djHv_0D2Mt7NkQEuxc_OtE9hhvYxhFVwtzE#wprm-recipe-container-71151

Crispy Leaf Potatoes

Crispy Leaf Potatoes — the best roasted potatoes you'll ever make. Crazy delicious sliced potatoes that taste like potato chips. Make this for holidays or every day!

9 pounds potatoes, peeled, yukon gold or russet

12 ounces melted unsalted butter or 11 ounces duck fat

3 teaspoons Maldon sea salt flakes preferred or salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 teaspoons chopped rosemary or oregano

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Using a Mandoline Slicer, thinly slice the peeled potatoes length ways. Pat dry the potatoes with paper towels.

Place the sliced potatoes in a large bowl. Using your hands, toss with butter (or duck fat), 2 teaspoons salt, black pepper and about 2 teaspoons of chopped rosemary until fully coated.

Carefully place the potatoes upright, from left to right, in a baking tray or dish (I used a 8-inch-by-11-inch baking tray or baking dish) until the tray is full. Do not pack in the potatoes too tightly, as this impacts the crispiness.

Bake for an hour, or until the potatoes are golden and crispy. Garnish with the remaining salt and the rosemary or oregano. Serve immediately.

Source: www.rasamalaysia.com/crispy-leaf-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR38Jb3HsMGWMC0chlN4JAiLLojits2HmJlQGTpIozkyOgSuoztXuRrUoFo#wprm-recipe-container-749332

Coconut Cake Roll

Coconut Cake Roll is a family favorite. It is moist and filled with a delicious coconut cream cheese filling.

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

4 large eggs, separated

3/4 cup sugar, divided

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon coconut extract

1/3 cup water

3 tablespoons powdered sugar (to dust towel with before rolling cake)

Frosting: