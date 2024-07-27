A few of recipes to share for Christmas

We are right down to the wire with planning menus and choosing recipes to serve for Christmas, but I still have time to sneak in just a few more recipes before Santa comes to visit.
I have been looking at so many recipes over the past week or two, and I want to try them all, but time won't allow that. Instead, I'll pass a few of them on to you and maybe you can fit some of these onto your Christmas menu list.
May each of you have a truly blessed and meaningful Christmas, as we pause to fully enjoy the true meaning of Christmas and why we celebrate Christmas.
Merry Christmas!
Cranberry Pretzel Salad is a sweet and salty, easy, salad or dessert recipe that is made with fresh cranberries and a sweet cream layer all on top of a pretzel crust. This is a classic holiday variation to the familiar strawberry version.
Pretzel Crust:
Cranberry Orange Topping:
Cream Cheese Mixture:
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees and lightly spray a 13-inch-by-9-inch glass baking dish with a non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
Pretzel Crust: In a medium bowl, add crushed pretzels, vanilla, brown sugar and flour. Stir.
Melt butter and add to the pretzel mixture. Stir until combined.
Spread the pretzel mixture into the prepared baking dish. Press into an even, smooth layer (saving 1/2 cup of mixture for the topping).
Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, remove from the oven and let cool completely.
Cranberry Orange Topping: In a medium saucepan, over medium heat, add cranberries, sugar, brown sugar, orange zest, orange juice and cornstarch. Stir. Bring to a boil and cook until cranberries burst and thicken up. Remove from heat and let cool.
Cream Cheese Mixture: In a medium bowl, using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese for two to three minutes until light and fluffy, then add powdered sugar. Beat until combined and fold in cool whip until combined.
Once the crust has cooled completely, spread cream cheese layer over the pretzel crust.
Top with cranberry orange filling and spread evenly.
Cover with aluminum foil or plastic wrap and refrigerate for four hours or overnight.
Source: www.greatgrubdelicioustreats.com/cranberry-pretzel-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3WuSQqMg9RXhK2b0KAPrIN76hfuDw-HufY44hisnnw7uVoivnGkrVCcLo#recipe
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees.
Season the beef eye of round roast with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Ensure that the entire surface of the roast is well coated with the seasonings.
Place the seasoned roast in a roasting pan or baking dish. Do not cover the roast or add any water.
Put the roast in the preheated oven and immediately reduce the temperature to 475 degrees.
Roast the beef for 21 minutes, calculating seven minutes per pound.
After the initial roasting time, turn off the oven.
Allow the roast to sit in the turned-off, hot oven for 2 1/2 hours. It's crucial not to open the oven door during this resting period.
After 2 1/2 hours, remove the roast from the oven and check the internal temperature using a meat thermometer. It should have reached at least 145 degrees to ensure it's cooked to a safe level.
Once the desired internal temperature is reached, carve the roast into thin slices.
Serve the "Poor Man's Prime Rib" slices, and enjoy the delicious flavors.
Note: The initial high-temperature roasting helps to create a crust on the beef, while the extended cooking time with the turned-off oven allows for a slow and even cooking process.
This method mimics the tenderness and flavor of a prime rib roast, making it a cost-effective and tasty alternative.
Source: www.recipes.kqeducationgroup.com/poor-mans-prime-rib/?fbclid=IwAR1HMtI9gKpVtjiuCnJvvL2m_MiVddm_aJFdR_-BwFPz5Gd7EAnTaQF1xXc
Only a few ingredients for this delicious dinner recipe! This sweet and savory glaze goes perfectly with the tender, juicy pork.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Season the pork tenderloin with salt and pepper on both sides.
Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add pork tenderloin and brown, about two minutes per side. Remove from heat.
Place pork tenderloin in an oven proof pan. Brush the entire pork tenderloin with Dijon mustard. Then sprinkle the pork tenderloin with brown sugar all over and press gently with your fingers to make it absorb in.
Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes, or until pork tenderloin has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Remove from oven and let sit about three to five minutes before slicing.
Slice and serve with a Brown Sugar Dijon dipping sauce, if desired. To make the dipping sauce, simply mix together the Dijon mustard, mayonnaise and brown sugar. Taste test for desired sweetness.
Source: www.simplystacie.net/brown-sugar-dijon-pork-tenderloin/?fbclid=IwAR0VWaIpjGdwjIzck8u4lvZl3NF_6-sciaiX6WdHfNTFYoWj-fYZxw7ZHyU#recipe
A delicious and festive non-alcoholic holiday punch recipe made with fruit juices, ginger ale, orange slices and cranberries. It is the perfect Christmas drink for kids on Christmas morning!
Add the juices and ginger ale to a pitcher or punch bowl and stir to combine.
Garnish with a few slices of oranges and some cranberries before serving, if desired.
Notes: Leave out the fresh cranberries if serving this drink to small children since they can pose a choking hazard.
Make sure the ingredients are well chilled. If not, refrigerate the punch at least 1 hour before serving.
If making more than 1 hour ahead, wait until just before serving to add the ginger ale.
For an extra festive look dip the rim of the glass in orange juice, then in red sprinkles.
Double the recipe for a big batch of Christmas drinks.
Source: www.crayonsandcravings.com/christmas-morning-punch/?fbclid=IwAR1ORVkEqKC3CTHufOvRBfr4djHv_0D2Mt7NkQEuxc_OtE9hhvYxhFVwtzE#wprm-recipe-container-71151
Crispy Leaf Potatoes — the best roasted potatoes you'll ever make. Crazy delicious sliced potatoes that taste like potato chips. Make this for holidays or every day!
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Using a Mandoline Slicer, thinly slice the peeled potatoes length ways. Pat dry the potatoes with paper towels.
Place the sliced potatoes in a large bowl. Using your hands, toss with butter (or duck fat), 2 teaspoons salt, black pepper and about 2 teaspoons of chopped rosemary until fully coated.
Carefully place the potatoes upright, from left to right, in a baking tray or dish (I used a 8-inch-by-11-inch baking tray or baking dish) until the tray is full. Do not pack in the potatoes too tightly, as this impacts the crispiness.
Bake for an hour, or until the potatoes are golden and crispy. Garnish with the remaining salt and the rosemary or oregano. Serve immediately.
Source: www.rasamalaysia.com/crispy-leaf-potatoes/?fbclid=IwAR38Jb3HsMGWMC0chlN4JAiLLojits2HmJlQGTpIozkyOgSuoztXuRrUoFo#wprm-recipe-container-749332
Coconut Cake Roll is a family favorite. It is moist and filled with a delicious coconut cream cheese filling.
Frosting:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Grease bottom and sides of 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan. Line with parchment paper and grease and flour parchment paper. Set aside.
Combine flour, baking powder and salt. Set aside.
Beat egg whites at high speed until foamy. Gradually add 1/4 cup sugar, a tablespoon at a time, until stiff peaks form and sugar dissolves (about 3 minutes). Set aside.
Beat egg yolks in a large bowl at high speed. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar. Beat for 5 minutes or until thick and pale. Add extracts and 1/3 cup water. Beat well. Add flour and beat just until well combined. Gently fold in egg white mixture. Spread batter into prepared jelly roll pan.
Bake at 375 degrees for 10-15 minutes or until top springs back when touched lightly.
Sprinkle 3 tablespoons powdered sugar evenly over a cloth dish towel.
Loosen the edges of the cake from the pan and invert the cake onto prepared towel. Remove parchment paper. Starting at a short side, roll up cake and towel together. Cool completely on a wire rack, seam side down.
To make the frosting, use a stand mixer with a whisk attachment. Whisk the cream cheese, sugar, and coconut extract until smooth. Slowly add the heavy cream until mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in one and a half cups of coconut.
Unroll cake and remove towel. Spread a thick layer of frosting mixture over the top of the cake, leaving a 1-inch border around the outside of the cake. Roll up, ending with seam side down.
Spread the remaining frosting evenly over the top and sides of the cake.
Sprinkle cake with remaining coconut. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.
Source: www.anallievent.com/coconut-cake-roll/
A decadent snack for pre-drinks or pre-Christmas dinner.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a sharp knife, slice the dates lengthways and remove the seed. Ensure you do not split the dates in half. Discard the seeds and set the dates to the side.
In a cold pan, add the bacon. Turn the heat to high and cook for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the walnuts, two thirds of the rosemary, maple syrup and brown sugar to the pan with the bacon and cook for an additional 5 minutes or until the bacon is crispy and you have a jammy consistency.
In a food processor, combine the goat cheese, two thirds of the orange zest, olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Blend until smooth and well combined.
Stuff the dates with roughly a teaspoon of the goat cheese mixture and lay them onto a baking tray or into a baking dish. Sprinkle the candied walnuts and bacon mixture all over. Bake for 10 minutes.
Sprinkle over the remaining rosemary and orange zest and serve immediately.
Source: www.daenskitchen.com /goats-
cheese-stuffed-dates/#wprm-recipe-container-6164
Nantucket Pie aka Cranberry Pie is in fact not a pie at all. It is actually a vintage New England recipe which is basically a simple sponge cake loaded with fresh cranberries and walnuts made like an upside-down cake. The taste is unique and it's just such a perfect recipe for fall, Thanksgiving and Christmas.
I feel that this dessert is incredibly easy to make which turns out perfect again and again and again! It's just SO pretty and festive!
Topping:
Cake:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9-inch springform pan.
In a bowl combine cranberries, walnuts and sugar. Toss well and pour into your pan. Spread evenly and pat down a bit.
In a medium bowl, combine butter sugar and mix well. Add eggs one at a time and then vanilla and zest. Add the flour and salt. Mix until smooth. Batter is very thick, so carefully spread batter gently over the cranberry/walnut mixture until all areas are covered. I used an offset spatula and I find it easier when I dip it in hot water... it makes it glide easier.
Place springform pan on a parchment paper lined baking sheet and bake for 30-35 minutes. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Being very gentle, go around the perimeter of the pan with a butter knife, gently breaking the seal of the pie and the pan. Slowly, release the side of the pan and remove the ring. Let the pie sit for another minute. Then gently invert onto a plate. As you slowly begin to remove the bottom of the pan from the top of the pie use a butter knife to guide the topping away from the pan, if necessary.
Source: www.instagram.com/dianemorrisey/
Christmas Lush is a layered dessert made with a nutty crust and layers of whipped cream and Jello to create a colorful and festive holiday dessert. Slice and serve up this layered dessert lasagna this holiday season.
Crust:
First Layer:
Second Layer:
Top Layer:
Crust: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
Add crust ingredients to large bowl and combine well. Press into 13x9 baking dish. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely
First Layer: In a large bowl, add lime gelatin and add boiling water. Stir for 2 minutes or until completely dissolved. Place in refrigerator until partially set, about 1 hour. In another large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth. Add cooled gelatin and slowly beat until well combined and smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Add food coloring for a brighter green layer, if you like. Spread over crust and place in refrigerator until set about 30-40 minutes.
Second Layer: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spread evenly over lime layer. Place in refrigerator until set about 30-40 minutes
Top Layer: In a large bowl, add strawberry gelatin and boiling water. Stir for 2 minutes or until completely dissolved. Stir in strawberries. Place in refrigerator until partially set, about 30 minutes, stirring every 10 minutes. You want the Jello to easily spoon, but you don't want it thin or it will go through the other layers.
Gently spoon mixture over cream cheese layer. Place in refrigerator until firm about 2-4 hours.
Garnish if desired with whipped topping, sprinkles or candy. Store leftovers in refrigerator.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/christmas-lush/?fbclid=IwAR1ORVkEqKC3CTHufOvRBfr4djHv_0D2Mt7NkQEuxc_OtE9hhvYxhFVwtzE
Discover the joy of holiday cooking with our Baked Orange Cranberry Dip. Perfect for festive gatherings. Easy to make and ideal for sharing.
Preheat Oven and Prepare Pan: Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch square baking pan and set aside.
Add the softened cream cheese to a large bowl and cream using a handheld mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy.
Use a zester to zest a large orange over the cream cheese.
Grate and add 2 cups of extra sharp white cheddar and spoon in 2 cups of cranberry sauce to the bowl. Mix together until all the ingredients are combined.
Add the whole, fresh cranberries to the bowl and fold in until evenly incorporated.
Spoon in the cream cheese mixture into the prepared baking dish and smooth out. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup of cheese over the top of the cream cheese mixture and evenly dollop the extra cranberry sauce over the top of the cheese. Bake uncovered for 25 minutes, then broil for additional 1-2 minutes until top is golden and bubbly.
Remove the dish from the oven and let sit for 5 minutes before serving, it will be piping hot. Garnish with a few fresh cranberries and rosemary for a festive vibe.
Notes: Allow the dip to cool to room temperature before storing. This prevents condensation which can affect the texture. Transfer the cooled dip into an airtight container. It can be refrigerated for up to 3-4 days.
Oven Reheating (Recommended): Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Remove the dip from the refrigerator and let it sit at room temperature for about 10-15 minutes. Then, heat it uncovered for 10-15 minutes or until it's thoroughly warmed and the cheese is bubbly.
If you're in a hurry, you can reheat in the microwave. Place a portion of the dip in a microwave-safe dish and heat it on high for 30-60 seconds.
Can this be Made Ahead of Time? Absolutely! This Baked Orange Cranberry Dip is a fantastic make-ahead dish for your gatherings. You can prepare the dip a day or two in advance, cover it, and store it in the refrigerator until you're ready to bake it. When you're ready to serve, simply bake it following the original instructions.
Substitutions and variations: Cheese Variations: Try different types of cheese for varying flavors - a mix of mozzarella and cheddar can offer a milder taste, while a bit of blue cheese can add a sharp, tangy twist. Fruit Swaps: If cranberries aren't your favorite or aren't in season, consider using chopped dried apricots or figs for a different kind of sweetness. Add Nuts: For added texture and flavor, consider sprinkling chopped pecans or walnuts on top before baking.
Zesting Tip: When zesting the orange, avoid the white pith as it's bitter; you want only the flavorful orange part of the peel.
Serving Temperature: This dip is best enjoyed warm, so try to time your baking so it can be served shortly after coming out of the oven.
Dipping Choices: While crackers and bread are great, don't overlook fresh vegetables like carrot sticks or cucumber rounds for a healthier dipping option.
Source: www.sweetteaandsprinkles.com/baked-orange-cranberry-dip/?fbclid=IwAR1E9fqSPsyrLSBt-epDzL2LGprpQiCBQuhyfpiDBVA1xPY85vfl6UxRmVE
Have a great holiday and until next time, happy cooking.
