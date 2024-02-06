All sections
FoodFebruary 1, 2024

A few new entree recipes to try

Tired of your usual meals? Kick off the month with these easy-to-make entree recipes featuring common ingredients. From Sloppy Dorothy Sandwiches to Teriyaki Chicken Casserole, find your new family favorite!

Susan McClanahan
The Original Sloppy Dorothy Sandwiches
We'll kick off this new month with some new entree recipes that are sure to please your family. You may be in a post-holiday rut with what you are cooking, so a few new recipes might help solve that problem.

I've chosen recipes today that are easy to prepare and call for mostly common ingredients. The exception may the Dorothy Lynch Dressing. If you have never bought Dorothy Lynch, you are missing out. It is delicious on taco salad, and today I am sharing a recipe for Sloppy Dorothy on Bun. It can be used in a variety of recipes, so pick up a bottle and give it a try.

Move over Joe! There is a new and improved version of your classic. These Sloppy Dorothy sandwiches are made with the famous Dorothy Lynch Dressing and will have you licking your fingers in pure satisfaction!

  • 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon dried onion (or 1/4 cup fresh)
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard powder
  • 1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste plus 1 can water
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/2 cup Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce
  • For Serving: 6 to 8 hamburger buns
  • Dill pickle slices and American cheese slices (optional)

Combine ground beef, garlic, onion, salt and pepper in a Dutch oven. Brown until cooked through.

Add in onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, tomato paste, water, honey, Dorothy Lynch and Worcestershire sauce. Stir to combine.

Turn it down to low. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Serve on hamburger buns, with slices of American cheese and pickles if desired. Always with potato chips!

Notes: To adapt this recipe for a crock pot: Brown hamburger with onion, garlic and salt and pepper. Add the meat and the rest of the ingredients (with the exception of buns, cheese and pickles) to your slow cooker. Stir and cook on low for five to six hours. Enjoy on buns with cheese and pickles. (Don't forget the potato chips!)

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/sloppy-dorothy-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR22fFiAADl_Pc5k4fkoboTKiwV9e3Q0Ayu66lceRr0kFRqxjtaUjzyR0yo

Easy Honey Garlic Ribs

You will love this rib recipe and these are as good as any restaurant and the recipe may be easily doubled.

  • 4 pounds pork spareribs
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup white vinegar
  • 3 to 4 minced fresh garlic (or more if desired)
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon garlic salt

Set oven to 300 to 325 degrees (or you could cook at a higher temperature for a shorter time, but I recommend at lower temperature, or the sauce might burn).

Slice ribs into individual pieces.

In a large bowl, combine honey, soy sauce vinegar, fresh minced garlic and brown sugar.

Stir until honey and brown sugar are completely dissolved; stir in the baking soda (the mixture will begin to foam).

Transfer ribs to the bowl; turn to coat.

Cover a cookie sheet with foil and arrange the ribs meat side up on the sheet; pour the excess sauce all over them, and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake for one hour, turning every 20 minutes (if the sauce on the ribs starts to over brown just cover loosly with foil).

Source: www.food.com/recipe/easy-honey-garlic-ribs-80450

Honey-Mustard Breaded Chicken

The coating adds fast flavor to tender chicken cooked on the stovetop.

  • 4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)
  • 1 cup dry breadcrumbs
  • 1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided
  • 3 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons butter

Flatten chicken to 1/4-in. thickness. In a shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs and 1 teaspoon of mustard. In another shallow bowl, combine honey and remaining mustard. Dip chicken in honey-mustard mixture, then coat with crumbs.

In a nonstick skillet, cook chicken over medium heat in butter for 4-6 minutes on each side or until chicken juices run clear.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/honey-mustard-breaded-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0g6w9oNpPGnPosHWVsSS18OdRNhB5a-7q9rgSYF4m3ydAKCvt1R0b5tes

Traditional Patty Melt

How long has it been since you made you a good homemade patty melt? Do yourself a favor and make these and be prepared for all of the compliments.

  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise (recommendation: Dukes)
  • 2 tablespoons ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon onion, grated
  • 1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish
  • 1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1 large onion, halved and sliced
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 8 slices of rye bread or sourdough
  • 8 thick slices of Swiss cheese (Baby Swiss preferred)
  • Butter
  • Pickles (optional)

Combine mayonnaise, ketchup, grated onion, pickle relish, and paprika in a small bowl.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onions, cooking until golden brown for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove onions and keep them warm. For extra caramelization, cook longer.

In a bowl, mix together ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Divide and shape into four patties. Cook patties in a preheated skillet over medium heat until well-browned and thoroughly cooked, flipping once midway.

Spread over 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each bread slice. Add a slice of Swiss cheese on each. Place the cooked onions and a beef patty on four of the bread slices. Top with the remaining bread slices to make four sandwiches.

Butter the top of each sandwich and place it butter-side-down in a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook until golden brown, then butter the other side and flip. Continue cooking until the second side is golden and the cheese has melted. Covering the skillet with aluminum foil during this process can be helpful.

Source: www.anorganizedchaos.com/traditional-patty-melt/?fbclid=IwAR22IHWMdvRyhYYtSN0orcoCq3oDN3WTE2hnEKWnMuAJNxiJ-_rbMOfbJME

Buttermilk Roasted Chicken

Not just for the fryer — Buttermilk Roasted Chicken is here to bring you all the delicious flavors with none of the messy greases!

  • 6 chicken breast halves, bone-in
  • 3 cups buttermilk, well shaken
  • 3/4 cup vegetable oil divided
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped (optional)

In a bowl, mix together buttermilk, 1/2 cup vegetable oil, garlic, salt, pepper, rosemary, and honey until salt is dissolved.

Divide the chicken pieces into 2 1-gallon ziplock bags. Pour half of the buttermilk mixture in each bag. Press out as much air as possible and seal bags. Place on a rimmed dish or plate in case bag leaks. Refrigerate overnight or preferably for 2 days. Flip bag halfway through marinating time.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Take the chicken out of the ziplock bags and place on a wire rack so any extra marinade will drip off. Line a baking pan with aluminum foil and place the chicken in a single layer on the pan. Drizzle chicken with remaining oil. Roast chicken at 400 degrees for 45 minutes, then turn off the oven, and allow the chicken to continue to cook (just in the remaining heat-don't open the door) for 7-10 minutes more or until chicken is done.

Allow chicken to rest for about 7-10 minutes then serve.

Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/buttermilk-roasted-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR22IHWMdvRyhYYtSN0orcoCq3oDN3WTE2hnEKWnMuAJNxiJ-_rbMOfbJME#wprm-recipe-container-16118

Million Dollar Chicken Casserole

This million-dollar chicken casserole is smothered in creamy cheesy sauce, studded with bacon, and topped with buttery Ritz crackers! A true comfort food.

Casserole:

  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cups sour cream
  • 1 cup mozzarella, shredded
  • 1 (10.75 ounce) can cream of chicken soup low sodium
  • 1/2 cup green onions, sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried poultry seasoning
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 6 slices cooked and crumbled bacon
  • 4 cups cooked chicken, cubed or shredded

Topping:

  • 30 Ritz crackers usually 1 sleeve
  • 4 tablespoons butter melted
  • 2 tablespoons green onions, sliced
  • 2 slices bacon cooked and crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 8x8- inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

Add cream cheese (4 ounces) to a large bowl, and whip with an electric mixer. Add remaining casserole ingredients and stir to combine. Spread in prepared baking dish.

In a small bowl, mix the Ritz crackers (30) with melted butter (4 tablespoons) until evenly coated. Sprinkle evenly over the chicken mixture.

Bake uncovered, about 30-40 minutes, or until heated through. Garnish with 2 tablespoons green onions, 2 slices of crumbled bacon, and 1 tablespoon parsley. Serve

Notes: Cottage Cheese: When it's mixed with the other cheeses and baked until it's ooey-gooey and absolutely delicious! Yes, you can substitute it with ricotta, but it won't be as creamy.

Mozzarella: Shred your own... it is so much better than preshredded.

Ritz Crackers: No Ritz crackers? No problem! Crush up pretzels, chips, or use panko bread crumbs.

This recipe is made in an 8x8- inch baking dish. If you want to feed a larger group, you can double the recipe and bake it in a 9x1- inch baking dish.

Source: www.gonnawantseconds.com/million-dollar-chicken-casserole/#wprm-recipe-container-36071

4 Ingredient Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Easiest chicken recipe with a delicious parmesan crust.

  • 1/2 cup Hellmann's or Best Foods Real Mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (about 1-1/4 pounds)
  • 4 teaspoons Italian seasoned dry bread crumbs

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Combine Hellmann's or Best Food Real Mayonnaise with Parmesan cheese in medium bowl.

Arrange chicken on baking sheet.

Evenly top with mayonnaise mixture, then sprinkle with bread crumbs. Bake 20 minutes or until chicken is thoroughly cooked.

Notes: Tip: Also terrific with Hellmann's or Best Foods Light Mayonnaise or Hellmann's or Best Food Canola Cholesterol Free Mayonnaise.

Source: www.cutefetti.com/4-ingredient-parmesan-crusted-chicken-recipe/?fbclid=IwAR2F73CApCEdyqfnF_eiCSKDRlW07Hi4vABSj7p5VbedtbkpJFcg2C3GBLw

Teriyaki Chicken Casserole

  • 3/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons cornstarch plus 2 tablespoons water
  • 1-pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
  • 1 bag (12 ounces) stir-fry vegetables (broccoli, carrots, snow peas, etc.) (can be found in the produce section of grocery stores)
  • 3 cups cooked brown or white rice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9Ã—13-inch baking pan with non-stick spray.

Combine soy sauce, Â½ cup water, brown sugar, ginger and garlic in a small saucepan and cover. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Remove lid and cook for one minute once boiling.

Meanwhile, stir together the corn starch and 2 tablespoons of water in a separate dish until smooth. Once sauce is boiling, add mixture to the saucepan and stir to combine. Cook until the sauce starts to thicken then remove from heat.

Place the chicken breasts in the prepared pan. Then place the veggies all around the chicken breasts. Pour one cup of the sauce over top of chicken and veggies. Cover pan with foil and bake for 30 minutes or until the internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven. Carefully remove foil and shred chicken while still in the dish, using two forks.

Add the cooked rice to the casserole dish. Add most of the remaining sauce, reserving a bit to drizzle over the top when serving. Gently toss everything together until combined. Return to oven and cook 10 minutes or until everything is heated through. Remove from oven and let stand 5 minutes before serving. Drizzle each serving with remaining sauce.

Source: www.life-in-the-lofthouse.com/teriyaki-chicken-casserole/#view_recipe

Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.

Susan McClanahan
