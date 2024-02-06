A few new entree recipes to try

We'll kick off this new month with some new entree recipes that are sure to please your family. You may be in a post-holiday rut with what you are cooking, so a few new recipes might help solve that problem.

I've chosen recipes today that are easy to prepare and call for mostly common ingredients. The exception may the Dorothy Lynch Dressing. If you have never bought Dorothy Lynch, you are missing out. It is delicious on taco salad, and today I am sharing a recipe for Sloppy Dorothy on Bun. It can be used in a variety of recipes, so pick up a bottle and give it a try.

The Original Sloppy Dorothy Sandwiches

Move over Joe! There is a new and improved version of your classic. These Sloppy Dorothy sandwiches are made with the famous Dorothy Lynch Dressing and will have you licking your fingers in pure satisfaction!

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon dried onion (or 1/4 cup fresh)

Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon mustard powder

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste plus 1 can water

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup Dorothy Lynch Salad Dressing

1 1/2 tablespoons Worcestershire Sauce

For Serving: 6 to 8 hamburger buns

Dill pickle slices and American cheese slices (optional)

Combine ground beef, garlic, onion, salt and pepper in a Dutch oven. Brown until cooked through.

Add in onion powder, garlic powder, mustard powder, tomato paste, water, honey, Dorothy Lynch and Worcestershire sauce. Stir to combine.

Turn it down to low. Simmer for 30 minutes, stirring frequently.

Serve on hamburger buns, with slices of American cheese and pickles if desired. Always with potato chips!

Notes: To adapt this recipe for a crock pot: Brown hamburger with onion, garlic and salt and pepper. Add the meat and the rest of the ingredients (with the exception of buns, cheese and pickles) to your slow cooker. Stir and cook on low for five to six hours. Enjoy on buns with cheese and pickles. (Don't forget the potato chips!)

Source: www.anaffairfromtheheart.com/sloppy-dorothy-sandwiches/?fbclid=IwAR22fFiAADl_Pc5k4fkoboTKiwV9e3Q0Ayu66lceRr0kFRqxjtaUjzyR0yo

Easy Honey Garlic Ribs

You will love this rib recipe and these are as good as any restaurant and the recipe may be easily doubled.

4 pounds pork spareribs

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup white vinegar

3 to 4 minced fresh garlic (or more if desired)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon garlic salt

Set oven to 300 to 325 degrees (or you could cook at a higher temperature for a shorter time, but I recommend at lower temperature, or the sauce might burn).

Slice ribs into individual pieces.

In a large bowl, combine honey, soy sauce vinegar, fresh minced garlic and brown sugar.

Stir until honey and brown sugar are completely dissolved; stir in the baking soda (the mixture will begin to foam).

Transfer ribs to the bowl; turn to coat.

Cover a cookie sheet with foil and arrange the ribs meat side up on the sheet; pour the excess sauce all over them, and sprinkle with garlic salt.

Bake for one hour, turning every 20 minutes (if the sauce on the ribs starts to over brown just cover loosly with foil).

Source: www.food.com/recipe/easy-honey-garlic-ribs-80450

Honey-Mustard Breaded Chicken

The coating adds fast flavor to tender chicken cooked on the stovetop.

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (4 ounces each)

1 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard, divided

3 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons butter

Flatten chicken to 1/4-in. thickness. In a shallow bowl, combine breadcrumbs and 1 teaspoon of mustard. In another shallow bowl, combine honey and remaining mustard. Dip chicken in honey-mustard mixture, then coat with crumbs.

In a nonstick skillet, cook chicken over medium heat in butter for 4-6 minutes on each side or until chicken juices run clear.

Source: www.tasteofhome.com/recipes/honey-mustard-breaded-chicken/?fbclid=IwAR0g6w9oNpPGnPosHWVsSS18OdRNhB5a-7q9rgSYF4m3ydAKCvt1R0b5tes

Traditional Patty Melt

How long has it been since you made you a good homemade patty melt? Do yourself a favor and make these and be prepared for all of the compliments.

1/2 cup mayonnaise (recommendation: Dukes)

2 tablespoons ketchup

1 tablespoon onion, grated

1 tablespoon sweet pickle relish

1/8 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 large onion, halved and sliced

1 pound ground beef

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

8 slices of rye bread or sourdough

8 thick slices of Swiss cheese (Baby Swiss preferred)

Butter

Pickles (optional)

Combine mayonnaise, ketchup, grated onion, pickle relish, and paprika in a small bowl.

Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onions, cooking until golden brown for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove onions and keep them warm. For extra caramelization, cook longer.

In a bowl, mix together ground beef, Worcestershire sauce, salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Divide and shape into four patties. Cook patties in a preheated skillet over medium heat until well-browned and thoroughly cooked, flipping once midway.

Spread over 1 tablespoon of the dressing on each bread slice. Add a slice of Swiss cheese on each. Place the cooked onions and a beef patty on four of the bread slices. Top with the remaining bread slices to make four sandwiches.

Butter the top of each sandwich and place it butter-side-down in a skillet over medium-low heat. Cook until golden brown, then butter the other side and flip. Continue cooking until the second side is golden and the cheese has melted. Covering the skillet with aluminum foil during this process can be helpful.

Source: www.anorganizedchaos.com/traditional-patty-melt/?fbclid=IwAR22IHWMdvRyhYYtSN0orcoCq3oDN3WTE2hnEKWnMuAJNxiJ-_rbMOfbJME

Buttermilk Roasted Chicken

Not just for the fryer — Buttermilk Roasted Chicken is here to bring you all the delicious flavors with none of the messy greases!