A few more Christmas recipes

I hope with the Christmas season upon us, you will be able to enjoy family during the holiday season. This year is very different, and many traditions will not be happening or may be modified a bit to accommodate family and friends.

I started this column looking for alternate entree choices in place of turkey, and as is my normal case, I came across other recipes that called me to share them with you. A couple of dips for appetizers, a few wonderful sounding entree choices and ended with a few dessert items. The pork loin and roast recipes would be nice to make for family who will be staying a few days and have a change from the main entree from Christmas day.

I will not have a recipe column next week, so this is my chance to wish you a very merry Christmas. I hope your Christmas is filled with abundant blessings that will overflow into the new year. Stay safe and healthy during this special Christmas season as we stop, pause and reflect on the true meaning of Christmas. Rejoice!

Cranberry Cream Cheese Dip

Tart cranberries and sweet jam make this cranberry cream cheese dip a holiday favorite appetizer that serves up a crowd. Everyone will be asking for this recipe.

1 package, 12 ounce, frozen whole cranberries (no sugar added), thawed

1 cup white sugar

1 cup apricot preserves or jam

1/2 cup water

1 cup chopped pecans

2 bricks, 8 ounce, cream cheese, softened

Buttery crackers or pretzel chips for serving

Fresh mint to garnish, optional

Add cranberries, sugar, preserves and water to a large saucepan. Heat saucepan over medium high heat until boiling. Mixture will begin to bubble and get frothy as it heats and you may hear the cranberries sizzling and pop. Continue to boil for 5 minutes, stirring constantly until berries are popped open and mixture begins to darken. Remove from heat and stir in pecans.

Let set to cool, away from stove burner, and then refrigerate until complete cooled.

Gently press a spoon in the center of the cream cheese to create a divot. Spoon mixture on top of cream cheese and serve with crackers or pretzel chips.

Makes two appetizer bricks.

Source: www.saltysidedish.com/cranberry-cream-cheese-dip/

Sweet Vidalia Onion Dip

This is an easy hot appetizer that will have everybody begging for the recipe. It's perfect for holiday gatherings served with slice of your favorite toast.

1 Vidalia onion, 10-12 ounces (any sweet variety will do)

1 scant cup mayonnaise

1 scant cup sour cream

1/2 cup shredded Grana Padano cheese or substitute good quality Parmesan or Romano

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella

1 cup shredded white cheddar cheese

3/4 teaspoon salt

Lots of fresh cracked black pepper, to taste

4 dashes hot sauce

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

Set the oven to 375 degrees.

Peel and slice the onion in half. Then slice it in half again, and cut three of the sections into very fine slices. Take the last piece and mince it. Put the onion in a bowl with the rest of the ingredients and mix well until everything is thoroughly combined. Taste and adjust the seasonings to your liking.

Spoon the mixture into an ovenproof casserole and bake for 25 minutes until browned and bubbly.

While the dip is baking, slice a baguette and place the slices on a hot grill pan to toast them on both sides. Serve with the hot dip.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1300066586992898

Slow Cooker Parmesan Honey Pork Roast

This slow cooker honey parmesan pork loin roast is amazing and will quickly become a family favorite. If you will be having family in for several days, this is a nice way to prepare the main course without spending a lot of time in the kitchen.

1 (3-4 pound) boneless pork loin roast

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup honey

3 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoons dried basil

1 tablespoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1/4 cup chicken broth

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

Place roast in slow cooker.

In a bowl combine cheese, honey, soy sauce, basil, oregano, garlic, oil, and salt. Pour mixture over the top of roast. Cover and cook on low for five to six hours or until thermometer reads 145 degrees. Remove meat and place on platter.

Strain juices in slow cooker and put into a small sauce pan. Mix cornstarch and chicken broth together. Add into strained juices and stir until thickened over medium heat.

Add in a teaspoon of sugar if sauce needs to be a bit sweeter, optional.

Slice roast and serve with glaze.

Source: www.yourhomebasedmom.com/slow-cooker-parmesan-honey-pork-roast/

Perfect Prime Rib

I have been making prime rib like this for years and it does come out perfect every time. I sometimes add lemon pepper to the seasonings.

1 prime rib roast with or without bone (any size)

Garlic powder

Salt

Pepper

Preheat oven to 550 degrees.

Make a rub of salt, pepper and garlic powder and apply generously to meat. Place meat in a shallow roasting pan fat side up.

Roast at 550 at 5 minutes per pound for rare, or 6 minutes per pound for medium and 7 minutes per pound for well done.

Turn off oven at the end of cooking time and do not open oven door for two hours. You may be tempted to open the door, but don't peak!

At the end of the 2 hours, remove meat from oven to slice; it comes out perfect every time.

Works the same with roast beef. Try it you won't be disappointed.

Source: www.facebook.com/groups/481320595534172/permalink/1313285129004377

Slow-Cooker Cranberry-Orange Pork Roast

Come home to this Slow-Cooker Orange-Cranberry Pork Roast. Cranberry sauce and orange work their magic in this Slow-Cooker Orange-Cranberry Pork Roast. It will be a worry free entree that your family will enjoy while having a break from the holiday turkey.

2 tablespoons oil

1 flat boneless pork loin roast (4 pounds)

1 can (14 ounces) whole berry cranberry sauce

1/2 cup Kraft Classic Catalina Dressing

1 tablespoon lite soy sauce

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 teaspoon zest and 1/4 cup juice from 1 orange

Heat oil in large skillet on medium-high heat. Add meat; cook 4 to 5 minutes on each side or until evenly browned on both sides. Transfer meat to slow cooker sprayed with cooking spray.

Mix cranberry sauce, dressing and soy sauce until blended; pour over meat. Cover with lid.

Cook on Low 4 to 5 hours. Meat thermometer should read about 145 degrees. Remove meat from slow cooker, reserving liquid in slow cooker. Cover meat to keep warm. Whisk remaining ingredients in small bowl until blended; stir into liquid in slow cooker. Cook, covered, on High 10 minutes or until thickened.

Slice meat; place on platter. Drizzle lightly with sauce. Serve with remaining sauce.

Note: When cooking a pork roast in a slow cooker, it is best to use a wide flat roast since it both fits better in most slow cookers and is less likely to overcook. For best results, do not cook the meat on the High heat setting for this recipe. Prepare using Kraft Tangy Bacon Catalina Dressing and Marinade. The sweet cranberry-orange sauce is the perfect complement to the lean pork in this smart slow-cooked entree that's sure to become a new family favorite. For easy cleanup, line slow cooker with plastic liner bag before filling with ingredients and cooking as directed.

Source: www.myfoodandfamily.com/recipe/150631/slow-cooker-cranberry-orange-pork-roast?cm_mmc=Social-_-Pinterest-_-Ahalogy-_-150631#

Bundt Pan Roasted Chicken

This is an all in one healthy style roasted chicken made in a Bundt pan, it's so delicious you can hardly wait for dinner while it's baking. Lemon and garlic and Parmesan cheese with a sprinkle of bread crumbs on top makes this chicken a tasty delight.