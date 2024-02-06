A few game-day recipes

The biggest football game of the year is coming in a few days, and that means snacks, finger foods and treats in front of the television to enjoy the game.

Some football fans enjoy their own food traditions, such as chili, barbecue or loaded baked potato bar, but at our house, we usually do a few finger foods and appetizer type items to enjoy throughout the game.

Today, I have pulled together a few recipes for you to look over and see if any of these might make it onto your football game buffet.

May your favorite team win!

Pimento Cheese Sausage Dip

1 pound ground pork sausage, cooked and drained

1 (8 ounce) block cream cheese, room temperature

1 (10 ounce) can green chilies and tomatoes (Rotel), Do Not drain

1 (12 ounce) container pimento cheese (about 1 1/2 cups if homemade)

To a large skillet, add cooked sausage, cream cheese, pimento cheese and can of green chilies and tomatoes. Do not drain chilies and tomatoes. Cook on medium low heat, stirring often until cream cheese is melted. Serve immediately with tortilla chips and fresh celery.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pimento-cheese-sausage-dip/#wprm-recipe-container-104136

Ham Biscuits with Apricot Mustard

For the Ham Biscuit Sandwiches:

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled, plus more for work surface

1 1/2 tablespoons baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup (1 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into pieces, plus 2 teaspoons melted

1 3/4 cups cold buttermilk

Sliced ham

Apricot Mustard (below), sliced extra-sharp Cheddar, and lettuce leaves, for serving

For the Apricot Mustard:

1/2 cup apricot jam

2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Ham Biscuit Sandwiches: Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt in a bowl. Cut in cold butter with a pastry blender or fork until coarse crumbs form.

Make the biscuits: Stir buttermilk into flour mixture until just combined. Turn out dough onto a well-floured work surface and knead lightly three or four times. Pat into a 3/4-inch-thick rectangle. Cut into nine squares and transfer to a baking sheet, placing close together but not touching. Brush with melted butter. Bake until golden brown, 18 to 20 minutes. Halve biscuits and top with ham. Serve with Apricot Mustard, Cheddar and lettuce alongside.

Make the Apricot Mustard: Whisk together apricot jam, whole-grain mustard, and Dijon mustard in a bowl. Makes 2/3 cup.

Source: www.countryliving.com/food-drinks/a26809761/ham-biscuit-sandwiches-apricot-mustard-recipe/

Sweet Vidalia Onion Dip

This hot, cheesy dip is made with just 3 simple ingredients and baked to bubbly perfection. The ideal appetizer for game days, parties, or anytime you're craving something gooey and delicious!

2 cups diced Vidalia onion

2 cups Swiss cheese

2 cups mayo

Combine all ingredients in a medium mixing bowl. Mix well. Spoon into an 8- x 8-inch baking dish.

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly.

Serve with crackers, rye chips, crostini, or veggies.

Recipe variations:

Add 1 -2 tablespoons of fresh minced herbs

Add 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper or a couple dashes of your favorite hot sauce

Add 1 teaspoon mustard powder for extra flavor

Use a combination of Swiss and Parmesan cheeses

Add 1/2 pound cooked bacon

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/sweet-vidalia-onion-dip/?fbclid=IwAR0eDRj7zS7UX-expHbmaOBCzk6Ay8gpL7b3qC-mRCJt4OtKZEj_BxRy5eo

Mexican Corn Dip

2 (15.25 ounce) cans whole kernel corn, drained

1 (4 ounce) can chopped green chilies

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1 cup Cotija or Feta cheese, crumbled

2 tablespoons cilantro or parsley, chopped

1 lime, juiced

1/2 teaspoon salt

To a large bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, green chilies, garlic powder, chili powder, lime juice, salt, and half of the cheese. Stir to combine.

Add in the drained corn and stir. Sprinkle on remaining cheese and cilantro and toss. Serve immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready to enjoy.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/mexican-corn-dip/#wprm-recipe-container-108130

Instant Pot Pulled Pork Nachos

For the Pulled Pork:

1 (5-6 pound) pork, Boston butt

3 tablespoon paprika

1 tablespoon dry mustard

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 tablespoons kosher salt

1 tablespoon black pepper

For the Ultimate Nachos:

1 (13 ounce) bag tortilla chips

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

2 cups Monterrey jack cheese, shredded

1 cup tomatoes, diced

1 (15.5 ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 (15.5 ounce) can corn, rinsed and drained

1 avocado, pitted and chopped

1/4 cup pickled jalapenos

1 cup BBQ sauce, your favorite

1 cup sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro if desired

For the Pulled Pork: In a small bowl, mix together paprika, mustard, garlic powder, brown sugar, kosher salt and pepper. Place pork in a glass baking dish and sprinkle over dry rub and pat into meat on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap and place in refrigerator for 1 hour.

Remove pork from glass container and place in Instant Pot. Set to pressure cook — high. Set time to 15 minutes per pound of pork. When timer sounds, turn Instant Pot off and allow steam to release naturally, approximately 20 minutes. When valve drops, remove lid and carefully remove pork from pot. Shred meat with two forks.

For the Ultimate Nachos:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Using a large cast iron skillet or oven proof pan, layer on tortilla chips covering bottom. Add a layer of pulled pork then sprinkle with cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese. Repeat with another layer. Place skillet in oven and cook for 10 minutes or until cheese has melted and chips are hot.

Remove skillet from oven. Layer on tomatoes, beans, corn, avocado and jalapenos. Drizzle on BBQ sauce and sour cream. Top with additional pulled pork and cheese.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/instant-pot-pulled-pork-nachos/#wprm-recipe-container-101796

Pineapple Bacon Cheese Ball

Crushed pineapple, smoky bacon, and loads of cheese are all turned into a sweet, savory cheese ball that's irresistible.

2 (8 ounce) blocks of softened cream cheese

1 (8 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

1/2 cup cooked chopped bacon

2 tablespoons chopped chives

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1 cup chopped pecans

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

Place all ingredients into a medium-size bowl. Using a hand mixer or wooden spoon, mix until well blended. Divide mixture in half and form into balls. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator.

Before serving, coat cheese ball with chopped pecans and parsley.

Note: Cheese ball can be frozen for up to 3 months. Thaw, then roll in chopped pecans and parsley then serve.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/pineapple-bacon-cheese-ball/#wprm-recipe-container-111093

Sweet Heat Pickles

Sweet Heat Pickles will leave you wondering why you haven't made them before. These pickles are delicious on a sandwich or BBQ, but are also good nibbled on as a snack or on a cheese and snack board.

1 large jar (about 46 ounces) plain Dill pickles , about 6 cups sliced (not kosher dill - they do not work with this recipe - this is important)

2 cups sugar

6 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh jalapeÃ±o, chopped, less depending on how much heat you like

2 teaspoons red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons parsley, chopped

Drain pickles and discard juice. Save the jar to store pickles in later. Slice pickles into 1/4 to 1/2 inch.

Begin layering into a larger jar: 1-1/2 cup of pickles per layer. Top the pickles with 1/2 cup sugar, 2 cloves of garlic sliced or chopped, 1/2 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, and 1/2 teaspoon of chopped jalapeÃ±o.

Repeat layers until all pickles are used. Pour any remaining sugar on top.

Cover jar and store on the counter for about an hour, or until the sugar begins to liquefy.

Stir, turn jar over and upside down, or simply shake to mix the pickles well, and pull any undissolved sugar up from the bottom.

Cover and leave on the counter for several more hours, or overnight. Stir and refrigerate 1 to 2 additional days.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/game-day-with-fire-ice-pickles/#wprm-recipe-container-9387