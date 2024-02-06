A festive weekend provided a multitude of reasons for celebration

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Gayliene Glency, Blake Senciboy, Wayne McAlister, David Halter, Genni Ourth, Clara Gramlisch, Emmie Hawkins, David Schaefer, Bob Ross, Joseph Kinder, Carolyn Hinkle, Josh Boley, Teresa Tipler, Jerry Beck, Alex Bader, Billy Phillips, Jane Cook, Casey Graviett, Mark Siebert, Maria Lynn, BT 'Doc' Moudy, Crystal Owens, Monroe Richardson, Ginny Ruiz, Richard Walther, Christopher Trost, Jamie Holland, Amy Hooker, Shari Hargrove, Candice Lee, Erica Cobb, Jamie Duncan, Blaine Swinford, Forrest Lynn, Daniel Bridwell, Aiden Owens, Michael Spies and Rosalie Friga.
Happy anniversary to Andy and Jodi Palisch, Danny and Gail Walter, Tim and Kathi Stone and Doc and Mildred Moudy.
The hummingbirds have dwindled down to a precious few but keep some nectar out for stragglers. Let us know if you see any new beaks at your feeders.
Happy 40th birthday to Kinderhaus Day Care located at 501 Dame. Owner Norma Van Gennip is celebrating her 25th year with them. They will have an open house Halloween evening. Drop by for a treat!
Congratulations to Justin and Jennifer Dunning, whose home on Dame was selected as Residence of the Month by the Chamber Commerce. Their home is adorned with pumpkins as are many other residences in Chaffee.
Whether it is for Halloween or just the autumn season, homes are looking festive. Halloween is big around here, and some residents have gone all out in their outdoor decorations so much so that the Schaefer residence on Yoakum was featured on KFVS-12 Heartland News.
We give a big welcome to Don Carlos Mexican restaurant on the corner of Yoakum and Second Street. Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The German Days Festival last weekend at Frisco Park was a big hit! There was a carnival midway, amusement rides by Show-Me Amusements of Fisk, Missouri, along with game and food vendors. Friday evening activities started with a pageant followed with dancing to music by Excalibur Sound System.
Superheroes visited Saturday, offering coloring books and photo ops. There were also washer and corn-hole tournaments.
The Lady Devils softball team played up to the festivities, defeating Halfway in the Class 1 quarterfinal and advancing to the final four with a 15-0 victory in four innings at Frisco Park. There was also Cape Championship Wrestling's Chaos Live. You can't have a German Festival without German music, and Chaffee's own German band performed on stage Saturday afternoon. People danced to the music of Renegade Sound System.
It was a busy weekend with German Days, the Red Devils' 26-12 football win over Kelly and SEMO Homecoming activities. In conjunction with Southeast Hospital, SEMO graduates with newborns were given Redhawk homecoming apparel for newborns. One of those graduates was Bridget Boley of Chaffee, who gave birth to son Andrew. The proud father, Josh Boley, Bridget and little Andrew dressed in cuddly Redhawk red and were featured on KFVS. Josh Boley is the pastor of First Baptist Church of Chaffee.
The City reminds residents to place house numbers on the front of your homes so they are visible from the street. This is so important, not only in case of an emergency but also with package deliveries.
They also remind residents to not park on or block sidewalks. Another reminder for pet owners is to keep an eye on your dogs! Do not let them run loose in your yard much less in town. There are a lot of walkers and cyclists, and they don't need the aggravation or fear of a dog that may or may not bite them. We also remind dog walkers that you must pick up after your dog.
We continue to enjoy our hikes around Tywappity Lake especially now that the weather has cooled. We also walked what many of us refer to as Doc Finney's hill that overlooks Chaffee. We saw a couple of hermit thrushes, and no bugs or snakes, which made it an especially nice hike on a beautiful autumn day. My sisters and cousins have lots of great memories about riding up the hill in Doc Finney's red jeep. It was a ride of a lifetime for us kids! Usually Bill Warner or Bucky Finney drove, and we hung on dearly in the back until we reached the old cabin.
Remember to tell those special people in your life you love them -- those three words means so very much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
