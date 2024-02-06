A festive weekend provided a multitude of reasons for celebration

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Gayliene Glency, Blake Senciboy, Wayne McAlister, David Halter, Genni Ourth, Clara Gramlisch, Emmie Hawkins, David Schaefer, Bob Ross, Joseph Kinder, Carolyn Hinkle, Josh Boley, Teresa Tipler, Jerry Beck, Alex Bader, Billy Phillips, Jane Cook, Casey Graviett, Mark Siebert, Maria Lynn, BT 'Doc' Moudy, Crystal Owens, Monroe Richardson, Ginny Ruiz, Richard Walther, Christopher Trost, Jamie Holland, Amy Hooker, Shari Hargrove, Candice Lee, Erica Cobb, Jamie Duncan, Blaine Swinford, Forrest Lynn, Daniel Bridwell, Aiden Owens, Michael Spies and Rosalie Friga.

Happy anniversary to Andy and Jodi Palisch, Danny and Gail Walter, Tim and Kathi Stone and Doc and Mildred Moudy.

The hummingbirds have dwindled down to a precious few but keep some nectar out for stragglers. Let us know if you see any new beaks at your feeders.

Happy 40th birthday to Kinderhaus Day Care located at 501 Dame. Owner Norma Van Gennip is celebrating her 25th year with them. They will have an open house Halloween evening. Drop by for a treat!

Congratulations to Justin and Jennifer Dunning, whose home on Dame was selected as Residence of the Month by the Chamber Commerce. Their home is adorned with pumpkins as are many other residences in Chaffee.

Whether it is for Halloween or just the autumn season, homes are looking festive. Halloween is big around here, and some residents have gone all out in their outdoor decorations so much so that the Schaefer residence on Yoakum was featured on KFVS-12 Heartland News.

We give a big welcome to Don Carlos Mexican restaurant on the corner of Yoakum and Second Street. Open daily 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Busy weekend

The German Days Festival last weekend at Frisco Park was a big hit! There was a carnival midway, amusement rides by Show-Me Amusements of Fisk, Missouri, along with game and food vendors. Friday evening activities started with a pageant followed with dancing to music by Excalibur Sound System.

Superheroes visited Saturday, offering coloring books and photo ops. There were also washer and corn-hole tournaments.