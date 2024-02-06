A fern like no other

Dark purplish to black beads decorated stems, many of which stuck up nearly 3 feet into the air. The jagged yellow-brown leaves you see here are from this same plant.

This is an unusual kind of fern called sensitive fern or also beaded fern. It grows best in shaded areas where the soil remains moist year 'round. The dark beads are the fern's fronds. The name "sensitive fern" comes from the plant's sensitivity to first frosts of autumn, which kills its leaves.