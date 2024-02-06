All sections
June 25, 2017

A family of ants



Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

After researching North American ants on the internet for more than an hour, I realized how illiterate I am when it comes to ants.

I learned there are about 1,000 species of ant on North America!

Most of them do not live in Missouri, but many of them do.

Their scientific names are hard to pronounce and even harder to spell.

The ant family I photographed here shows dark-colored adult ants and white ant larvae that look like little grubs.

I happened upon this ant nest when I turned over a rotting board that had been left laying on the ground for a long time.

The ants tending the larvae are called "worker ants."

Column
