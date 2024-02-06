A dynamic duo: Twins help create skilled technicians at CTC

Early on a Tuesday, twins Ron and Don Schaefer walk from the automotive shop to their classroom at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center.

They're not identical -- Don carries his coffee in a styrofoam cup while Ron's mug says "Grumpy" -- but close enough.

Their mechanical careers started as children fixing their neighbors' lawnmowers growing up in Scott City.

"Our dad and uncle raced stock cars," Don recalled.

"At Arena Park," Ron added.

Ron and his twin brother Don Schaefer look underneath the hood with a class at the Career and Technology Center in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We didn't get to help much, but we sure paid attention," Don said.

The CTC was where they themselves learned the ins and outs of automobiles.

"Me and my brother both went here 1977, '78, '79," Ron said, he for auto body and Don for auto mechanics.

So it's fitting that this year marks Don's ninth teaching at the CTC, while Ron's going on his 30th.

Over that time, they've seen changes to the facility and auto industry first-hand.

"Oh man, it's not even close," Ron says of the curriculum the brothers teach nowadays. "It's changed just as much as the cars have."

And, he pointed out, that's a good thing. There's demand for skilled technicians, but to become one is no small task.

"Used to be every Gomer Pyle -- you know Gomer Pyle? -- anyone could do this," Ron said. "You could just be 'a natural' and be pretty good at it. ... Now, someone says, 'I'm gonna do this and not go back to school.' Nope."