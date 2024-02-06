A Downtown Destination: The Cape Riverfront Market

If you are a frequent visitor to the downtown Cape Girardeau area, you probably breathed a sigh of relief mixed with excitement when you heard the Mississippi River levels had finally dropped and the floodgates were re-opened. Hallelujah.

A recent source of despair for many, hopefully that rushing water is ready to return to serving as a visual reminder of tranquility, possibilities, and hope. Our human draw to be near water has been well documented in novels and song lyrics through the ages, and is further demonstrated by the recent volumes of people flocking to stand along its banks.

I'm not sure if it has anything to do with its proximity to the Big Muddy, but the return of the Cape Riverfront Market each May makes me feel a similar mixture of serenity and excitement. As if taking a leisurely stroll along the mighty Mississippi on a Saturday morning isn't enough reason to drag myself out of bed, the Cape Riverfront Market's peaceful atmosphere complete with a diverse mixture of friendly faces, live music, jewelry, art, and food is too much temptation to resist.

Food available for purchase varies but often includes: beautiful bright fresh produce from local farmers, raw honey, jams, meats, cheeses, and specialty baked goods everything from jalapeno cheese bread, crackers, and chocolate cake to that traditional Middle Eastern treat, baklava.

In my imagination, I am that free-spirited woman in a flowing bohemian skirt and a retro rocker tee buying up fresh organic vegetables to turn into a gourmet meal at home later, much like a character from a romantic Hallmark Movie. In reality, I am the lady wearing a baseball cap, gym clothes that have a 50/50 chance of making it to the gym that day, and likely being dragged along by an old beagle who believes he is still a young pup tracking rabbits in the woods. Come as you are.