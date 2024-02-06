A Downtown Destination: The Cape Riverfront Market

If you are a frequent visitor to the downtown Cape Girardeau area, you probably breathed a sigh of relief mixed with excitement when you heard the Mississippi River levels had finally dropped and the floodgates were re-opened. Hallelujah.
A recent source of despair for many, hopefully that rushing water is ready to return to serving as a visual reminder of tranquility, possibilities, and hope. Our human draw to be near water has been well documented in novels and song lyrics through the ages, and is further demonstrated by the recent volumes of people flocking to stand along its banks.
I'm not sure if it has anything to do with its proximity to the Big Muddy, but the return of the Cape Riverfront Market each May makes me feel a similar mixture of serenity and excitement. As if taking a leisurely stroll along the mighty Mississippi on a Saturday morning isn't enough reason to drag myself out of bed, the Cape Riverfront Market's peaceful atmosphere complete with a diverse mixture of friendly faces, live music, jewelry, art, and food is too much temptation to resist.
Food available for purchase varies but often includes: beautiful bright fresh produce from local farmers, raw honey, jams, meats, cheeses, and specialty baked goods everything from jalapeno cheese bread, crackers, and chocolate cake to that traditional Middle Eastern treat, baklava.
In my imagination, I am that free-spirited woman in a flowing bohemian skirt and a retro rocker tee buying up fresh organic vegetables to turn into a gourmet meal at home later, much like a character from a romantic Hallmark Movie. In reality, I am the lady wearing a baseball cap, gym clothes that have a 50/50 chance of making it to the gym that day, and likely being dragged along by an old beagle who believes he is still a young pup tracking rabbits in the woods. Come as you are.
My stomach starts grumbling just as the delicious smells coming from the food trucks, grills, and skillets begin to waft my way. Gabriel's Food + Wine is a nice addition this summer with Tuscan style pizza, cannoli's, and fresh pasta simmering and ready to be served, while The German Cook returns with his enthralling German accent, pork burgers and one of my personal addictions hot off the grill authentic German brats.
I would be remiss if I did not mention one of the most popular vendors at the Cape Riverfront Market, the Grandma's Old Fashioned Donuts stand. The line is usually long but moves quickly as customers patiently wait for the hot and enormous glazed donuts. The donuts are any four-year-old's dream come true and worth the wait.
The start of the school year is just around the corner, bringing with it early soccer Saturdays, college football, and busy schedules. Whether you are strolling solo, looking for a unique and romantic day date, or making memories with the grandchildren, I suggest you add the Cape Riverfront Market to your list of affordable destinations for a last minute "staycation."
The Cape Riverfront Market continues 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October 2 at 35 S. Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.
