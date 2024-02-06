A doughnut

Can you guess how this happened?
About 40 years ago, I planted a sweet gum seedling in my yard. It grew into a tree, and I became aware that it was too close to a power wire. I cut the tree down before it got too tall. The stump became a perfect backdrop to ring with flowers. I chose jonquils. Years passed, and eventually the stump rotted away leaving this beautiful doughnut of yellow flowers.
Jonquils were brought to North America more than 200 years ago from Spain and Portugal. They are very easy to grow and require virtually no care.
You may substitute a tree stump with a car tire or a big bucket. Simply lay it on the ground in the spot you prefer and plant jonquils around it.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.