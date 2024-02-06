A dish celebrating Black History Month

No matter how good your high school or college American History teacher was, chances are you did not find the study of the Compromise of 1790 as compelling as Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical depiction of it in his hit show, "Hamilton." In Act 2 of the play, the compromise is immortalized by arguably the show's most exciting number, "The Room Where It Happens."

The compromise has been called the "grand-daddy of all political backroom deals" and resulted in the establishment of the country's first national bank in exchange for the designation of Washington, D.C., as our nation's capital. The bargain was consummated over a dinner thrown by Thomas Jefferson for James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and himself.

Jefferson, a believer in dinner-table diplomacy, served an elegant gourmet meal, as was his custom when entertaining guests. Historian Charles Cerami suggests that it likely consisted of five courses, including two entrees, with a different wine to accompany each, including a non-sparkling champagne.

The meal began with a salad served with wine jelly and then proceeded to a first main course of capon stuffed with Virginia ham and chestnut puree served on artichoke bottoms with truffles and cream. Then came the second main course, essentially a New York version of boeuf bourguignon after which came small sweets — meringues, macarons, and bell fritters — all topped off with vanilla ice cream enclosed in a warm pastry resembling a cream puff.

What is not generally known is the fact that this sumptuous spread was prepared by a Black man. He was also a slave. His name was James Hemings, the first American to train as a chef in France. He apprenticed at the royal court in Paris and was perhaps the best trained of American chefs in his time. Owned by Thomas Jefferson, along with his sister Sally (who, historians now know, also catered to the Sage of Monticello's appetite), he was taken to France by Jefferson, who at the time was the American commerce minister to that country, to learn the secrets of haute cuisine in exchange, ultimately, for his freedom.