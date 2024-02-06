In this case the stump has become a dining table for a squirrel. The leaves on the squirrel's table are hickory leaves. The chopped up things on her table are hickory nut shavings. A squirrel will often climb a hickory tree in autumn, bite off a ripe nut and carry it to a favorite place to eat. Over and over the squirrel will do this, eating the "nut meat" inside the nut until the squirrel is no longer hungry.

The squirrel was not here when I found its dinner table, and I photographed it exactly as I found it.