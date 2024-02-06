All sections
FeaturesSeptember 18, 2021

A dining table for a squirrel

A man went into the woods with his chainsaw and cut down a tree. He took away the tree to make firewood or maybe sold the tree trunk as a log to be made into furniture. But he left the part of the tree that is now called a stump. In this case the stump has become a dining table for a squirrel. ...

Aaron Horrell
A man went into the woods with his chainsaw and cut down a tree. He took away the tree to make firewood or maybe sold the tree trunk as a log to be made into furniture. But he left the part of the tree that is now called a stump.

In this case the stump has become a dining table for a squirrel. The leaves on the squirrel's table are hickory leaves. The chopped up things on her table are hickory nut shavings. A squirrel will often climb a hickory tree in autumn, bite off a ripe nut and carry it to a favorite place to eat. Over and over the squirrel will do this, eating the "nut meat" inside the nut until the squirrel is no longer hungry.

The squirrel was not here when I found its dinner table, and I photographed it exactly as I found it.

