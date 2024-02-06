Next to their house, the Felkers have a collection of 10 to 12 fully-grown pine and spruce Christmas trees. Some are now taller than their house; others, like the newest addition from last year, are just taller than Russ and Susie. Some of the trees, the Felkers say, have died over the years; some were planted at Dr. Felker's urology office; other years, the Felkers didn't get a tree because they didn't celebrate Christmas in Cape Girardeau. Last year's tree will be the last addition to the collection, as the Felkers' four children now live in Chicago, New York and Asheville, North Carolina, and the couple plans to move to North Carolina soon to be closer to their daughter and two granddaughters.

The trees that are there, though, witness to the love and joy that have been present.

"It just gives you such a nice feeling when you go by and see 40 years of your Christmas trees," Russ says. "When I look at them, I get a very warm feeling that goes all the way back to the earliest memories of my family here."

How to try forest bathing

Besides the benefits to the environment, planting trees and enjoying the advantages of being in nature can have positive effects on your own personal physical, mental and spiritual health, too. Over the course of the past few years, the concept of "forest bathing" -- or Shinrin-Yoku in Japanese -- has become popular in Europe and America, although it began to be studied in Japan in the 1980s.

The concept is simple: get outside in a forest and let the trees wash over you. Leave all of your gadgets -- phone, watch, notebook -- at home. Engage all of your senses: touch the tree bark, the dirt, the water. Listen to the obvious noises, as well as the quieter ones. Follow a smell until you can't track it anymore. Taste the forest. (Yes. We are not sure how to go about this, but it is, indeed, a part of forest bathing.)

Basically, wander aimlessly through the forest with no agenda. Go slowly. Be in the moment.

Perhaps the concept sounds like a no-brainer to people from rural areas like many of those found in Southeast Missouri. Regardless, the medical world is starting to pay attention: researchers are finding that compared to walking in the city, walking in a forest leads to more significant reductions in blood pressure and certain stress hormones. For example, after four hours in the forest, forest walkers in one study saw an average drop in their systolic blood pressure from 141 mmHg to 134 mmHg; this was positive because for people younger than 60, this number should be under 140.

This drop in blood pressure is due to compounds known as phytoncides that trees release into the air, according to the NPR article "Forest Bathing: A Retreat to Nature Can Boost Immunity and Mood," by Allison Aubrey. The story also reports these phytoncides can enhance the activity of white blood cells to strengthen the immune system. In addition to lowering blood pressure, other studies have found forest bathing can lower cortisol levels and improve concentration and memory, according to "Getting Back to Nature: How Forest Bathing Can Make Us Feel Better," by Harriet Sherwood.

For the Felkers, being amongst their trees is the sum of physical, mental and spiritual health: it is a culmination of their past and their present.

"I look at it, and I see satisfaction and fulfillment; that's the way I feel about our life here," Russ says. "We raised our children, we were very fortunate, and this kind of gives back to us that feeling that we don't have anymore now that our kids are grown. Because they're not here, but the trees still are."