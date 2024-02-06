A dickens of a holiday punch

"It has inspired Dickens, converted voters, passed legislation, kept nations warm in winter, defined Christmas and ultimately given birth to our modern cocktail." So said barman Ben Leggett, editor of the website Drinking Cup. He was referring to punch, one of the oldest of libations.

Anointed the Monarch of Mixed Drinks by mixologist David Wondrich, punch dates back to the 17th century. The first recorded use of the term was in 1632, the same year that construction of the Taj Mahal began. The word "cocktail," for which punch is the precursor, would not come into use for another hundred years or more.

The drink's origins are in the British East India Trade when sailors ran out of beer and wine, which didn't keep well on long voyages, and resorted to local ingredients in Persia and India. In fact, the word "punch" may be derived from a Hindi word meaning five, the number of ingredients in a classic punch.

From there it spread to Britain (where Charles Dickens, who favored his punch flaming, became one of its most ardent devotees), then to the rest of Europe and on to America, where, it is reported, the Founding Fathers went through 76 bowls of punch celebrating the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

However, despite its rich history, when many of us think of punch, we think of the nonalcoholic versions served at high school proms, ladies' luncheons, or baby showers. Real punch -- without a trace of ginger ale, let alone lime sherbet -- is a far cry from that.

For an extra festive touch, punch, if high enough proof, may be flamed, a favorite technique of Charles Dickens, who was a punch aficionado.

For a time, starting back in Colonial days, real punch was highly prized. Thus, every prominent family owned a punch bowl, and the larger it was the more prominent the family. The record for the largest punchbowl, by the way, belongs to Courvoisier and Bompas and Parr who took an entire room in London and turned it into a 1000 gallon capacity vessel they called the Architectural Punchbowl that could serve 25,000 people.