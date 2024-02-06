A debate worth our time

On Tuesday, tens of millions of Americans watched a debate between the two major party political candidates who want to serve as president for the next four years: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

There has been as much talk about how they talked to one another -- interruptions, name-calling, talking over one another -- as there has been about the substance of their respective positions.

To be fair, the buzz on social media has been more about the tenor of the debate than about what each man actually said about how to lead the country.

As I watched, my mind went to where it often goes: to the experience of Jesus during his earthly life.

There were no podiums to stand behind and no moderator to try to keep order in first century C.E. Judea.

But the Master had a number of impactful and often tense talks with others.

Jesus was continually challenged throughout his earthly ministry, leading to what could be construed as "debates" with his would-be opponents.

Interestingly, Jesus was not above using derogatory references to opponents.

The other night, we heard words such as "liar" and "clown."

Two millennia ago, Jesus used words such as "hypocrites," "brood of vipers" and "whitewashed tombs." (Matthew ch. 23)

(I understand the last term doesn't make a lot of sense in the 21st century, but the reference was in fact intended to brace and upbraid the adversary.)

Mainly, Jesus' "debates" were effectively high-level conversations. In this time of intense political theatre in America, with 30 days to go before Election Day, it might be helpful to consider how Jesus talked to his opponents.

In Matthew 12, we read Jesus healed a man with a withered hand on the Sabbath day when the Law of Moses forbade any work.

We know this as the fourth of the ten commandments.

Technically, in the minds of the Pharisees, even though Jesus' act was compassionate, the healing was considered work and therefore in their thinking, unlawful.

Challenged for this infraction, the debate ensued between the two parties.

Using logic, Jesus countered his opponents by offering a comparison which took the form of a question.

"Which of you, if your sheep fell into a pit on the Sabbath, would not lift it out?

"If, then, it is lawful to relieve the misery of a sheep on the Sabbath, how much more it is lawful to receive the misery of a fellow human being who is more valuable than a sheep?"

If this conversation had been a cross-examination debate, the form used by most U.S. high schools, you have to award the points to Jesus.

Let's look at another "debate."

In Luke 20, Jesus is teaching in the temple in Jerusalem and he is approached by the chief priests, scribes and elders -- in other words, by the Jewish establishment - and is asked the question: "By what authority are you doing these things?"

Instead of a direct reply, Jesus deflects by turning the tables and asking his interrogators: "Did the baptism of John (the Baptist) come from heaven or was it of human origin?"