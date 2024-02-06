A couple weeks ago, Marge and I were visiting some friends, and they were looking at a passage in Genesis. So when we got home I read the first three chapters of Genesis three or four times. But the part that kept going through my mind over and over again was the creation account. God worked or created for six days and then He rested. God has an infinite amount of strength, so in reality He didn't have to rest. But the thing is God chose to rest. Did He rest as an example for us to follow? I wonder!

What I got to thinking about is how we go and go five or six days a week and, even as we are going and going, we plan out all the stuff we want to do on sixth and seventh day. So by the end of the seventh day or the day of rest we are flat-out bushed.

When Marge and I first started going to church, we attended a small Wesleyan Church in Arthur, Nebraska, where the pastor was a woman we called Grandma Brown. Her husband we simply called Grandpa Brown. Marge and I were young and new to church, so we had millions of questions. One time we got to talking about working on Sunday, so the Browns shared some of their beliefs.

Cows had to be milked on Sunday just like Saturday or Monday or whatever day. Cows had to be fed hay on Sunday unless you could double up the feed on Saturday. Water had to be chopped in the winter where the tanks froze over. No problem in the summer, but there was ice all winter. And then Grandpa Brown got to talking about how they farmed some ground for shares. They'd work during the week but shut down everything on Sunday. But some of the neighbors noticed that the Browns' tractors were idle on Sunday, so they wanted to rent them to use on Sunday. Grandpa Brown said they couldn't. The tractors needed to rest as well. The Browns needed the money, but they stood firm in that Sunday was a day of rest. So after church on Sunday pretty much everyone either napped or had a meal together or simply went visiting and visited. That was it. First word that came to mind is boring! Not so!