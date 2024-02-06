A day of picnics, fishing is in order for all the dads

Happy Father's Day!

Happy birthday to Beth Eichhorn, Stephanie Phillips, Janice Trankler, Chris Qualls, Thomas Moore, Ryan Dirnberger, Amber Schlitt, Jason Umfleet, Amanda Ford, Carl Kagle, Pat Burger, Regina Wall, Terry Glenzy, Ashlie Smith, Shirley Bucher, Ronnie Eichhorn, Randy Rister, Laura Schilling, Mabel Redenbeaux, Carolyn Stokes, Jerry Lee, Mamie Cooper, Nick Powderly, Brittaney Bennett, Devohn Foulk, Tomye Campbell, Judith Scott, Sarah McDonald, Kathy Leggett, Betsy Rice, Dan Burger and HB Rice.

Happy anniversary to Bill and Clara Gramlisch, Jim and Robyn Hindman, Joe and Anna Kinder and Steve and Wanda Hahn.

As we celebrate all the dads out there, it is also Go Fishing Day and Picnic Day. A fine opportunity to go fishing with your dad and enjoy a picnic!

The Senior Center will serve an evening meal tomorrow night from 5 to 6 p.m. Don't forget their weekly Friday morning exercise from 9 to 10 a.m.!

City Council meets tomorrow at 7 p.m. at city hall. Make sure the city has an updated contact number on file so they can reach you in case of an emergency.

Keep pets cool

Wednesday is the first day of summer! Please keep cool water out for your dogs and remember to fill birdbaths with fresh water. To reduce algae, scrub and rinse your birdbath every few days. Remove standing water so it will not become a breeding ground for mosquitoes; the city sprays regularly but we also need to do our part.

In sky watch, the Summer Triangle is in view in the east and the planet Saturn has been putting on quite a show. Saturn looks like a bright gold star in the southeast and arcs across the south.

Congrats to nurse Lincoln

We proudly announce that Samantha Lincoln has earned her RN (registered nurse) degree from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing. A graduate of Chaffee High, Samantha was a recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Congratulations, Samantha!

Event reminders

The deadline for the photo contest sponsored by the Painted Wren Gallery is June 30. The theme is "Fourth of July." You can find more information by dropping by the gallery in Cape or on their Facebook page. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 1 to 6 p.m. You can also reach Aaron Horrell at (573) 579-1000.