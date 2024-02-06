A day of picnics, fishing is in order for all the dads

Happy Father's Day!
Happy birthday to Beth Eichhorn, Stephanie Phillips, Janice Trankler, Chris Qualls, Thomas Moore, Ryan Dirnberger, Amber Schlitt, Jason Umfleet, Amanda Ford, Carl Kagle, Pat Burger, Regina Wall, Terry Glenzy, Ashlie Smith, Shirley Bucher, Ronnie Eichhorn, Randy Rister, Laura Schilling, Mabel Redenbeaux, Carolyn Stokes, Jerry Lee, Mamie Cooper, Nick Powderly, Brittaney Bennett, Devohn Foulk, Tomye Campbell, Judith Scott, Sarah McDonald, Kathy Leggett, Betsy Rice, Dan Burger and HB Rice.
Happy anniversary to Bill and Clara Gramlisch, Jim and Robyn Hindman, Joe and Anna Kinder and Steve and Wanda Hahn.
As we celebrate all the dads out there, it is also Go Fishing Day and Picnic Day. A fine opportunity to go fishing with your dad and enjoy a picnic!
The Senior Center will serve an evening meal tomorrow night from 5 to 6 p.m. Don't forget their weekly Friday morning exercise from 9 to 10 a.m.!
City Council meets tomorrow at 7 p.m. at city hall. Make sure the city has an updated contact number on file so they can reach you in case of an emergency.
Wednesday is the first day of summer! Please keep cool water out for your dogs and remember to fill birdbaths with fresh water. To reduce algae, scrub and rinse your birdbath every few days. Remove standing water so it will not become a breeding ground for mosquitoes; the city sprays regularly but we also need to do our part.
In sky watch, the Summer Triangle is in view in the east and the planet Saturn has been putting on quite a show. Saturn looks like a bright gold star in the southeast and arcs across the south.
We proudly announce that Samantha Lincoln has earned her RN (registered nurse) degree from Southeast Hospital College of Nursing. A graduate of Chaffee High, Samantha was a recipient of the Ruth A. Buckhannon Memorial RN Scholarship. Congratulations, Samantha!
The deadline for the photo contest sponsored by the Painted Wren Gallery is June 30. The theme is "Fourth of July." You can find more information by dropping by the gallery in Cape or on their Facebook page. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 1 to 6 p.m. You can also reach Aaron Horrell at (573) 579-1000.
Fireworks season starts June 28 and continues through July 4. Hours on those days are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. to midnight on the Fourth of July. Fireworks are allowed on your private property only unless you have a city-issued special fireworks permit. Stick or missile-type rockets are not allowed, nor is shooting fireworks on any street, alley, sidewalk, common or public property.
We also want you to know that the Chaffee Historical Society will present a Dixie Land band concert at Circle Park at 7 p.m. on July 8.
Did you figure out last week's "then there was?" IDKDOU. Translated it is "I don't know, do you?"
Rumor has it that Chaffee will soon be a two-doctor town! In past columns we have mentioned earlier Chaffee doctors, and one of those of course was Dr. Delezene. She had an office in her home as well as downtown. I recently heard from her great granddaughter Diane Delezene Browers. She goes by Dee and lives in Evergreen, Colorado.
Like all of us, we love reading about our ancestors. Dee read something I had written about Dr. Delezene and was kind enough to give me an update on some family members. She was thinking that Dr. Delezene's husband was a preacher and added that their son, Dr. Edward W. Delezene, had his medical practice in Fredericktown, Missouri, until his passing at the age of 65 in 1973. He was preceded in death by his wife Marian. Edward and Marian had one child which was Dee's dad, Larry, who also passed away at the age of 65. Dee adds that her mother, Martha, also lives in Colorado.
If you can add any information about the Delezene family, please let me know so I can pass it on to Dee. We did hear from one reader, Betty Glastetter, who said Dr. Delezene delivered her in 1935 at a cost of $35.
Remember to tell those special people in your lives that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email your news to me at darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430.
Then there was the female hyena that has twice the testosterone as her male counterpart.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.