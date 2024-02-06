A dangerous native animal

By Aaron Horrell

Snakes are not all dangerous, but this one is. It is a venomous viper called a cottonmouth.

This snake gets its name from the white inside of its mouth. When confronted it usually will coil its body, look in the direction of its antagonizer and open its mouth.

If you inadvertently get too close to a cottonmouth and it displays an open white mouth, the snake almost always will give you a little time to make your retreat before it strikes.