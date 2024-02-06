All sections
April 23, 2017

A dangerous native animal

Snakes are not all dangerous, but this one is. It is a venomous viper called a cottonmouth. This snake gets its name from the white inside of its mouth. When confronted it usually will coil its body, look in the direction of its antagonizer and open its mouth...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

Snakes are not all dangerous, but this one is. It is a venomous viper called a cottonmouth.

This snake gets its name from the white inside of its mouth. When confronted it usually will coil its body, look in the direction of its antagonizer and open its mouth.

If you inadvertently get too close to a cottonmouth and it displays an open white mouth, the snake almost always will give you a little time to make your retreat before it strikes.

The cottonmouth is a confident snake and normally is not aggressive, but it will defend itself if it senses a threat.

Do not disturb a cottonmouth. Let it alone.

Cottonmouth snakes are water-loving snakes generally found in or near water.

When swimming, this snake can appear to be swimming on top of the water.

Most other water snakes usually swim with their bodies mostly concealed beneath the water's surface.

Column
