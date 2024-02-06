A crisis in America

"When I hear a firecracker, I panic."

As the new year brought the news that a million people in the United States have died of opioid overdoses since 1999, Andrew Doran wrote a piece in The American Conservative that deserves nationwide attention. The piece is titled "American Orphans in the Wasteland." While it's not about opioids, it's about the kind of trauma that exists in our country.

In the case of Kevin Howard and Taylor "Doc" Hudson, they are vets who saw too much while fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq. Doran describes how, for men like Kevin and Doc, it is easier to be in a war zone than to be back home. In a war zone, you know to expect the worst, and you are trained to anticipate it. Here, you don't know what's around the corner.

Kevin was an orphan who spent time in a boys' home in which abuse was present. The evil adults inflict on children spirals out of control and harms people and society in deep, long-lasting ways that we are only beginning to recognize.

Doran quotes from a book by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, a psychiatrist and leading scholar-practitioner of trauma treatment, called "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma": "We have learned that trauma is not just an event that took place sometime in the past; it is also the imprint left by that experience on the mind, brain and body. This imprint has ongoing consequences for how the human organism manages to survive in the present."

Doran writes: "This is a common paradox of trauma, and the addictive rush of war: One feels trapped in a nightmare from which he seeks to escape, even while he tries to escape back into the nightmare to feel alive. The traumatized mind might even regard attempts to heal it as a threat, since to heal would be to part with the hypervigilance upon which one's safety depends."