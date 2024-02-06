A corset shop, a Minnesota tornado and a confectionery

Although I've lived in Cape Girardeau County most of my life, I don't have a long family history here. Mom's family lived in Bollinger County until 1950, and Dad's family -- his dad was from a long line in Scott County and his mother was from South Dakota. I thought my search there might be useful for any of you who, like me, have family from ... not here.

I started out originally by scanning photos and newspaper clippings, most unidentified, that my great-grandmother, Tillie Combs Larson, had kept. As I worked, a question emerged: Which one of these people was my great-great-aunt Grace?

Tillie was one of six siblings who survived to adulthood. I focused on three of them: Fred, Grace and Elizabeth "Bess," all unmarried, owned businesses, apparently pretty social.

I had several photos, but didn't know which ones showed Grace or Bess. The sisters all resembled one another. Undaunted, I picked up the phone and made the calls patrons often make to the Archive Center -- "Can you help me find my ancestors?"

I'd started with a simple online keyword search, "Aberdeen SD History," and found the South Dakota State Historical Society, who eagerly took up my question, only to come back empty. Undaunted, I asked if they had a suggestion for any other contacts. They did!