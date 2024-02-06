A corset shop, a Minnesota tornado and a confectionery

Although I've lived in Cape Girardeau County most of my life, I don't have a long family history here. Mom's family lived in Bollinger County until 1950, and Dad's family -- his dad was from a long line in Scott County and his mother was from South Dakota. I thought my search there might be useful for any of you who, like me, have family from ... not here.
I started out originally by scanning photos and newspaper clippings, most unidentified, that my great-grandmother, Tillie Combs Larson, had kept. As I worked, a question emerged: Which one of these people was my great-great-aunt Grace?
Tillie was one of six siblings who survived to adulthood. I focused on three of them: Fred, Grace and Elizabeth "Bess," all unmarried, owned businesses, apparently pretty social.
I had several photos, but didn't know which ones showed Grace or Bess. The sisters all resembled one another. Undaunted, I picked up the phone and made the calls patrons often make to the Archive Center -- "Can you help me find my ancestors?"
I'd started with a simple online keyword search, "Aberdeen SD History," and found the South Dakota State Historical Society, who eagerly took up my question, only to come back empty. Undaunted, I asked if they had a suggestion for any other contacts. They did!
Northern State University's archive has a digital repository, where I checked out the city directory for Aberdeen, and found that not only did the siblings own and run their father's chocolate shop, but Grace had operated a corset shop in town, just down the street, if I read the addresses correctly. Still no photo of Grace, though.
An archivist at that archive also sent me a collection of digital newspaper clippings, detailing Fred's automobile accident (he drove a Cadillac), and his request for the owner of a white cat to please collect said cat from his residence -- which, by the way, is still standing, and is on Google Maps. She sent a link to several newspaper articles, including mention of a tornado Grace narrowly survived while visiting friends out of state. Bonkers.
I couldn't find a county archive in Brown County, so I checked with the circuit court clerk, thinking I might find records from the probate division, but no such luck. I thought that was unusual, given that my ancestors were property owners, but sometimes circumstances mean probate wasn't involved.
After all of that, my answer to "Which one is Grace and which is Bess?" came from my dad's cousin, who saw my post on Facebook bewailing my brick wall, and she sent me a scan of the photo included with this column, identified.
My best advice when searching for any information is to ask a lot of questions. The information available online is often only the start, and it can be tough to piece together various bits and bobs. The people in local government, local societies, can often give context that dry facts just can't match -- and they can suggest other people to call. Just keep asking.
