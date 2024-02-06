All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJanuary 13, 2018

A cold winter turtle

The first week of January has been very cold with low temperatures at night dipping near zero degrees. A pond I visited was completely frozen over. The ice was clear enough that I could see down into the water below. The turtle shown here is a common water turtle found in Southeast Missouri. It's a red ear slider, identified by its size, where it is and most importantly the shape of the shell...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

The first week of January has been very cold with low temperatures at night dipping near zero degrees. A pond I visited was completely frozen over. The ice was clear enough that I could see down into the water below.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The turtle shown here is a common water turtle found in Southeast Missouri. It's a red ear slider, identified by its size, where it is and most importantly the shape of the shell.

The slider saw me and began moving slowly away as I photographed it. This proves that although the turtle was lethargic and would freeze to death in the open air, it was safe under the ice.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy