A cold winter turtle

By Aaron Horrell
The first week of January has been very cold with low temperatures at night dipping near zero degrees. A pond I visited was completely frozen over. The ice was clear enough that I could see down into the water below.
The turtle shown here is a common water turtle found in Southeast Missouri. It's a red ear slider, identified by its size, where it is and most importantly the shape of the shell.
The slider saw me and began moving slowly away as I photographed it. This proves that although the turtle was lethargic and would freeze to death in the open air, it was safe under the ice.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.