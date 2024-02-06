A classic combo for game day

It is easy enough to put out bag after bag of chips during a Sunday football-watching party, or any other gathering for that matter. And it's not much more difficult to go the extra step and put those chips into an actual bowl ... you know, if you're feeling classy.

But how about making a 15-minute snack that will have the crowds calling your name from the stands (or, in all likelihood, from the couch)?

A hot pretzel served up with a creamy, cheesy dip is the kind of food you would be thrilled to happen on and buy at a stadium.

You can find these soft pretzels in the frozen aisle of your supermarket, and they heat up quickly in the oven.

While you are heating the oven and baking the pretzels (which takes less than 5 minutes), you can stir together a quick cheese-and-beer dip for dunking.

This November 2016 photo shows soft pretzels with hot Cheddar cheese beer dip in New York. This dish is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Sarah Crowder via AP)

And while you are stirring, you can imagine the expressions of happiness that will greet you when you plunk down this platter of hot pretzel goodness.

If you have a big crowd and want to make a larger batch of pretzels, double the dip recipe and keep it warm in a slow cooker.