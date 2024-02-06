A Christmas wish

By Aaron Horrell
Being in the right place at the right time is sometimes a matter of dressing for the cold, saying a quiet little prayer and going outside. It had been snowing most of the night on this winter day in 2015. The snow on the ground was about five inches deep and snow continued to come down. From my window I could see several kinds of hungry songbirds vying for time at the bird feeder. I knew that although I would scare them away from the feeder as I approached, they would not go far and would return soon after I settled into place.
It is not good on a camera to take it out when snow is falling. There is risk that water will enter the camera equipment somewhere. I always cover my equipment with a plastic sleeve when it is snowing or raining.
Birds of a kind will usually flock together during winter in Southeast Missouri. Goldfinches will stay with goldfinches. Starlings with starlings. And native northern cardinals will often sit in small groupings on limbs while it snows. It is a joy to watch them as they slowly congregate in an area as they did just before I shot this photo.
The males are deeper red. The females are more buff. Both male and female have crests on their heads.
"Merry Christmas" to all my readers. Many of you have told me how much you enjoy seeing my weekly feature. I am glad to be a little bright spot in your week. Thank you all!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.