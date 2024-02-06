A Christmas wish

By Aaron Horrell

Being in the right place at the right time is sometimes a matter of dressing for the cold, saying a quiet little prayer and going outside. It had been snowing most of the night on this winter day in 2015. The snow on the ground was about five inches deep and snow continued to come down. From my window I could see several kinds of hungry songbirds vying for time at the bird feeder. I knew that although I would scare them away from the feeder as I approached, they would not go far and would return soon after I settled into place.

It is not good on a camera to take it out when snow is falling. There is risk that water will enter the camera equipment somewhere. I always cover my equipment with a plastic sleeve when it is snowing or raining.