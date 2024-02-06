A Christmas list

Christmas is a wonderful time of year to gather with family and friends. It is a time when we reflect on the meaning of the holiday. Christians all over the world celebrate the idea that God became a man and made his home with us. However, as a pastor over the last 25 years, I still have to remind myself that not everyone shares the joy of the holiday season.

For some, there are painful memories of abuse and/or financial struggles. Others have wonderful memories of Christmases past, but cannot find satisfaction in the present. Things are not the same since the loss of a mother or father, or some other close relation. Instead of excitement and anticipation, feelings of anxiety and depression overshadow the season.

There are several recent articles about this topic that suggest simple solutions, or a list of steps to take to help people cope with the holidays. I like such lists, especially when they seem doable. The problem is that people facing clinical depression need more than a list or a pep talk. I believe that God has given us science and medicine as gifts that should be utilized. In my experience, most people have no problem taking medicine to help with their heart, lungs, liver or just about any other organ besides the brain. When it comes to mental health, there is still a stigma associated with seeking professional medical attention.

I am always happy when people come to me for counseling or encouragement. I have an undergraduate degree in psychology, and I know my limitations. Yes, I believe that Scripture is sufficient, and don't be surprised if I give you the often mocked advice to pray and read your Bible. Most people who criticize that advice have not tried it. However, if someone tells me that they have thought seriously of giving up or ending their life, I recommend immediate professional help. I keep a magnet in my office with National Suicide Prevention's phone number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For most of us, a list will help us remember what is important. Let me suggest five points that help us to think about the historical significance of Christmas. Perhaps Advent is part of your faith tradition? We observe this at Bethany Baptist Church by lighting five candles, 1 each week as we consider the story surrounding Jesus' birth.