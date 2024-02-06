A Christmas list

Christmas is a wonderful time of year to gather with family and friends. It is a time when we reflect on the meaning of the holiday. Christians all over the world celebrate the idea that God became a man and made his home with us. However, as a pastor over the last 25 years, I still have to remind myself that not everyone shares the joy of the holiday season.
For some, there are painful memories of abuse and/or financial struggles. Others have wonderful memories of Christmases past, but cannot find satisfaction in the present. Things are not the same since the loss of a mother or father, or some other close relation. Instead of excitement and anticipation, feelings of anxiety and depression overshadow the season.
There are several recent articles about this topic that suggest simple solutions, or a list of steps to take to help people cope with the holidays. I like such lists, especially when they seem doable. The problem is that people facing clinical depression need more than a list or a pep talk. I believe that God has given us science and medicine as gifts that should be utilized. In my experience, most people have no problem taking medicine to help with their heart, lungs, liver or just about any other organ besides the brain. When it comes to mental health, there is still a stigma associated with seeking professional medical attention.
I am always happy when people come to me for counseling or encouragement. I have an undergraduate degree in psychology, and I know my limitations. Yes, I believe that Scripture is sufficient, and don't be surprised if I give you the often mocked advice to pray and read your Bible. Most people who criticize that advice have not tried it. However, if someone tells me that they have thought seriously of giving up or ending their life, I recommend immediate professional help. I keep a magnet in my office with National Suicide Prevention's phone number: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
For most of us, a list will help us remember what is important. Let me suggest five points that help us to think about the historical significance of Christmas. Perhaps Advent is part of your faith tradition? We observe this at Bethany Baptist Church by lighting five candles, 1 each week as we consider the story surrounding Jesus' birth.
The first candle we light is purple and it represents Hope. We think of the Old Testament passage in Isaiah 9:6 that says, "A child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace." There is hope for the world because God is in control.
The second candle we light is also purple and it represents Peace. We tell the story of when Joseph found out that Mary was pregnant. He was upset and thought about breaking off the relationship. That all changed when an angel calmed his fears and explained the divine cause of Mary's condition. God offers us peace in the midst of our chaos.
The third candle, which is pink, represents Joy. This is where we discuss the angels joyfully proclaiming the birth of Jesus to the Shepherds. We are thankful that we have the Good Shepherd, and his sheep respond to his voice.
The fourth candle is again purple, and it represents Love. Many verses in the Bible help us to think about God's love at Christmas. John 3:16 and Romans 5:8 explain that it was God who made the first move to establish a relationship with us. The love of God reaches out to all who will respond in faith.
The fifth and final candle is white and is called the Christ candle. This candle represents the pure and spotless Lamb of God who died on the cross to pay the penalty of our sin. God's forgiveness and a fresh start in life are made available through faith in the risen Messiah.
Merry Christmas!
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.