December 19, 2020

A Christmas blessing

Sometimes all it takes is a sunrise over a small pond accompanied by the last seconds of a thin rising fog to make magic. I feel blessed to have been at the right place at the right time. I hope this image helps bring to you a feeling of wonder and hope at this Christmas season...

story image illustation

Sometimes all it takes is a sunrise over a small pond accompanied by the last seconds of a thin rising fog to make magic. I feel blessed to have been at the right place at the right time.

I hope this image helps bring to you a feeling of wonder and hope at this Christmas season.

I wish to thank everyone who has enjoyed my small newspaper feature over the years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Community

