A Christmas blessing

Sometimes all it takes is a sunrise over a small pond accompanied by the last seconds of a thin rising fog to make magic. I feel blessed to have been at the right place at the right time.
I hope this image helps bring to you a feeling of wonder and hope at this Christmas season.
I wish to thank everyone who has enjoyed my small newspaper feature over the years. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
