A changing, wide variety of birds at home in area skies and water

By Darla Buckhannon

Happy birthday to Glenda Pobst, Bob Kielhofner, Dan Ballard, Gail Ballard, Linda Senciboy, John Hahn, Alvin Vandeven, Trevor Kirn, Joshua McIntosh, Jess Harrell, Betty Ulrich, Evelyn Sprenger, Glen Meyr, Jeremy Vandeven, Ken Lowery, JR Bennett, Albert Morris, Eliso Saucedo, Dillon Williams, David Nolen, Jon Holland, David Lape, Jessica Horman, Don Rutz, Julia Kessler, Andrew Nix, Jerry Stroup, Dave Fuller, Robin Dannenmueller, James Reischman, Beverly James, Barry Hampton, Raymond Rowell, Coradell Mitchell, Patty Halter, Carol Swinford, Anna Nanney, Paul Pender, Courtney Burton, Braden Wicker, Jill Hendrix, Heather Wilson, Martha Ashworth, Brad Bader, Betty Hunt and Linda Welter.

Happy anniversary to Jim and Mary Chambers, David and Joan Hooker, Kenny and Carol Lee, Doug and Sherry Dirnberger, Rusty and Lana Rister and Charlie and Vera Ditto.

Walking Lake Tywappity has been enjoyable and we've seen and heard nuthatches, wrens, cardinals and, recently, the winter resident, king fisher. We also saw a box turtle, a painted box turtle and, this past Monday, an osprey flying above the lake and later perched atop a dead tree.

Few Mississippi kites remain in our clear blue skies, but we are now seeing night hawks. The bug eaters fly high in the sky in late afternoon. We also have seen on occasion the resident Cooper's hawk (aka chicken hawk) visiting our back yard. Wouldn't it be wonderful if only sparrows and other pesky birds were on their menu? As it turns out, one apparently spooked one of our Mookies. If you spot a large rusty brown bird with a white head, give us a call. They like to perch on roofs and hang by pools.

The three errant Mookies that partied all weekend have been very reserved since they returned home.

Alumni banquet

The September 30 CHS Alumni Banquet will be honoring the classes of 1957 and 1967. The action starts at 5 p.m. at VFW. On the menu this year is pork loin, smoked chicken breast, green beans, hash brown casserole, salad, dessert and drink catered by Two Chefs.

Several alumni have asked why the banquet isn't scheduled when the Chaffee Red Devils have a home football game. First of all, the VFW has to be reserved a year in advance. Secondly, the football schedule is often changed into the summer due to things as district restructuring. On Sept. 30, the Red Devils travel north to play the Principia Panthers at 1 p.m.

Community notes

Congratulations to Terry and Janet Wessel whose home on Third Street was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as September's Residence of the Month.

The Chamber welcomed the new business Soo Vape last week in what was formerly the office of dentist Dr. Moudy.

A reminder to get your favorite treats at the Chaffee Drive-in this week. They will close for the season at the end of business Sept. 24.