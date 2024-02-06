A changing, wide variety of birds at home in area skies and water

By Darla Buckhannon
Happy birthday to Glenda Pobst, Bob Kielhofner, Dan Ballard, Gail Ballard, Linda Senciboy, John Hahn, Alvin Vandeven, Trevor Kirn, Joshua McIntosh, Jess Harrell, Betty Ulrich, Evelyn Sprenger, Glen Meyr, Jeremy Vandeven, Ken Lowery, JR Bennett, Albert Morris, Eliso Saucedo, Dillon Williams, David Nolen, Jon Holland, David Lape, Jessica Horman, Don Rutz, Julia Kessler, Andrew Nix, Jerry Stroup, Dave Fuller, Robin Dannenmueller, James Reischman, Beverly James, Barry Hampton, Raymond Rowell, Coradell Mitchell, Patty Halter, Carol Swinford, Anna Nanney, Paul Pender, Courtney Burton, Braden Wicker, Jill Hendrix, Heather Wilson, Martha Ashworth, Brad Bader, Betty Hunt and Linda Welter.
Happy anniversary to Jim and Mary Chambers, David and Joan Hooker, Kenny and Carol Lee, Doug and Sherry Dirnberger, Rusty and Lana Rister and Charlie and Vera Ditto.
Walking Lake Tywappity has been enjoyable and we've seen and heard nuthatches, wrens, cardinals and, recently, the winter resident, king fisher. We also saw a box turtle, a painted box turtle and, this past Monday, an osprey flying above the lake and later perched atop a dead tree.
Few Mississippi kites remain in our clear blue skies, but we are now seeing night hawks. The bug eaters fly high in the sky in late afternoon. We also have seen on occasion the resident Cooper's hawk (aka chicken hawk) visiting our back yard. Wouldn't it be wonderful if only sparrows and other pesky birds were on their menu? As it turns out, one apparently spooked one of our Mookies. If you spot a large rusty brown bird with a white head, give us a call. They like to perch on roofs and hang by pools.
The three errant Mookies that partied all weekend have been very reserved since they returned home.
The September 30 CHS Alumni Banquet will be honoring the classes of 1957 and 1967. The action starts at 5 p.m. at VFW. On the menu this year is pork loin, smoked chicken breast, green beans, hash brown casserole, salad, dessert and drink catered by Two Chefs.
Several alumni have asked why the banquet isn't scheduled when the Chaffee Red Devils have a home football game. First of all, the VFW has to be reserved a year in advance. Secondly, the football schedule is often changed into the summer due to things as district restructuring. On Sept. 30, the Red Devils travel north to play the Principia Panthers at 1 p.m.
Congratulations to Terry and Janet Wessel whose home on Third Street was chosen by the Chamber of Commerce as September's Residence of the Month.
The Chamber welcomed the new business Soo Vape last week in what was formerly the office of dentist Dr. Moudy.
A reminder to get your favorite treats at the Chaffee Drive-in this week. They will close for the season at the end of business Sept. 24.
October is setting up to be a busy month. The Chamber's Citywide yard sale is Oct 6 & 7. Sign up by Oct. 3 at City Hall and pay $5 to be listed on the map.
Fall cleanup is the following week and it is a great opportunity to get the junk out of your yards and off your porches so our town will be clean and well-maintained like our founding fathers and residents have always meant it to be.
City Hall reminds residents to place yard-sale signs only on your property not on parkways, street signs or utility poles.
German Days are Oct. 13 and 14. Previously held in August, we should enjoy great weather!
The 4th Annual Horseshoes 4 "everyday" HEROES Tournament is at Friga Farm, Oct. 21 from noon to 4 p.m. Cost is $50 for a two-person team. Call 887-3664 to sign up for this fun event.
St. Ambrose will hold its popular 28th Annual Dinner Auction Oct. 28 at the VFW. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased after each weekend mass or by contacting Amanda Proctor at (573) 270-7765.
While many of us were enjoying a day of NFL and tennis last Sunday, our thoughts were with those who were enduring the wrath of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. We pray for their safety and resilience as they rebuild their lives and homes.
Remember to tell those special people in your life that you love them -- those three words mean so much.
Email your news to darbuck2@airmail.net or leave a message at (573) 887-6430 or (214) 207-7839.
Then there was the champion eater who ate 22 1/2 16-ounce bowls of raw kale in eight minutes.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.