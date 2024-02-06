A change of plans leads to a taste of the South

Are you familiar with the saying "If you want to make God laugh, tell him your plans?" If you love God, you will be happy to know I am quite busy over here cracking him up with all of my big plans. One of my plans last week was to travel down south to visit a little hole in the wall restaurant and try their signature dish. I knew the trip would take up the majority of my day, so I mentally orchestrated my weekend around it.

Saturday morning came and I didn't have that excited "all in" for an adventure feeling I'm accustomed to. Was I coming down with a cold or something? It was work. I had a deadline looming. I still couldn't bring myself to make the trip. The clock ticked as time passed. I felt relief when I realized my little window of opportunity had finally closed and I asked myself, "What do you feel like eating?" I racked my brain for new ideas before the light bulb finally went off. I wasn't going to travel south, I was going to travel a couple of miles down the road to The Southerner.

I've been to the Southerner several times since they opened in 2017 and have enjoyed each experience. I would describe the Southerner as casually elegant, which is in line with their website's description of a "sophisticated southern" style menu. The "elegance" is accomplished with fresh flowers, chandeliers, quality service and thoughtful food presentation while a casual feel is maintained by a discreetly placed television, upbeat eclectic music selections, a bar area, and overall simplicity. The dishes that come to mind when I think of my previous trips to The Southerner are the "Not Your Mom's Meatloaf," and the "Piggy Mac" smoked Gouda mac & cheese. The dish that has left the longest lasting impression on my taste buds? The Hawaiian bread pudding made with Malibu rum sauce I tried March 10, 2018. It was my friend's birthday dessert but when she insisted on sharing I felt like it was my birthday, too. In fact, if it were on the menu this past weekend I may have forgone the food and skipped straight to dessert. I still daydream about it.

A little over a week ago, The Southerner added some new seasonal menu selections, including Traditional Red Beans and Rice, Blackened Red Fish with Cajun Cream Sauce and Andouille Sausage, Southerner Oysters Royal, Classic NOLA Style Muffuletta, Blackened Grilled Shrimp Creole, and a Blackened Red Fish Po'boy.

I was torn between the Blackened Red Fish with Cream Sauce, the muffuletta, and the Po'boy. I went with the Blackened Red Fish with Cajun Cream Sauce and Andouille Sausage. Although the dish is served with rice, I went ahead and ordered a bowl of traditional red beans and rice as my side. Sticking with the Mardi Gras vibe, I ordered a short Oskar Blues Death by King Cake draft beer. My meal was not going to be short on spices or flavor.