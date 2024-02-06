A celebration of all women

By Robert Hurtgen

I began writing with one notion: I will create a tribute to the women in my life.

The trouble is when I began to list the women in my life, I quickly realized there were more women to be thankful for than time and space allowed.

By God's favor, we each have a variety of people our lives are intertwined with. Every relationship is a tremendous blessing.

My grandmothers remind me of how short and precious the years truly are.

One of my grandmothers passed away 10 years ago. She was a feisty woman who was never afraid to share her opinion, but always gracious in doing so.

My other grandmother is slowly fading before my eyes. I am afraid the day soon will be here when she will recognize only a few people.

I may not be one of them.