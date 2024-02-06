A celebration of all women

By Robert Hurtgen
I began writing with one notion: I will create a tribute to the women in my life.
The trouble is when I began to list the women in my life, I quickly realized there were more women to be thankful for than time and space allowed.
By God's favor, we each have a variety of people our lives are intertwined with. Every relationship is a tremendous blessing.
My grandmothers remind me of how short and precious the years truly are.
One of my grandmothers passed away 10 years ago. She was a feisty woman who was never afraid to share her opinion, but always gracious in doing so.
My other grandmother is slowly fading before my eyes. I am afraid the day soon will be here when she will recognize only a few people.
I may not be one of them.
These women remind me how short and precious life is.
My mother and mother-in-law, each in their own unique way, pour their hearts into my children. The two could not be further apart in personality and interests. They are both absolutely vital to my family. These two remind me of how important it is to be thankful for the great variety of people God has allowed in my life.
What a terrible world this would be if everyone were like me.
I plan on growing very old and decrepit with my wife. Proverbs 18:22 says, "He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord."
The assurance from scripture is that marriage is good. Scripture also exposes that marriage is hard.
I am reminded of the blessing of marriage that can not only last a lifetime but can build a legacy lasting generations.
Psalm 144:12 is a prayer asking that daughters be as corner pillars fashioned for a palace. Corner pillars are strong enough to carry the weight of a roof while at the same time beautiful because life is more than function. I am reminded that my daughters need to be reminded how they are stronger than they know.
Each of the women in my life is a blessing. Let me encourage you to celebrate not only your mother but also all the women in your life.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.