A can-do attitude makes all the difference

There's so much we can't do right now, it's important to focus on what we can do. A source told me that for an article I wrote last week, and it's been pinging around in my mind ever since. I might not have gotten to see Mick Foley last weekend (he's rescheduled for mid-June), but there were plenty of apples left in the produce section at a local grocery store, so I could make an apple pie, and that was pretty great. I couldn't visit with friends like I normally do on weekends, but I could build a campfire in my backyard and turn my phone off while I tended it. I am not working from the newsroom these days, but I am able to do my job remotely, which I am so happy about. I've swapped human coworkers for my two cats, the gray one and the black one, who have stepped on the keyboard during group chats exactly as often as you'd expect them to.

I've been so fortunate through this. A lot of people haven't been. I am keenly aware of that, as I work here in my house with its internet and its stockpiles of craft supplies and books and closets just itching to be organized. I'm not dealing with illness or with other people, much. My husband's pretty great. So while I don't have as many fun articles to write about events coming up, I am still talking with sources and working to inform people about what's going on in our region. It's what I can do.

Some things you can do: