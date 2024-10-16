A calculated risk leads to the endzone: EC Reed's Mercantile & Hotel

October has arrived, bringing with it some things I love most about football season: opportunities to root for underdogs such as Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes, mixed with the occasional sweet sideline love story, like the flourishing romance between pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chief's tight end Travis Kelce. Before I delve too far into talk about who is huddling and who is cuddling, on to the real reason you've read this far — food.

While Deion took on the regime called college football, Kelce put it all on the line for love, and some of my friends faced bears, snakes and steep mountainside roads in the name of exploring nature. I faced a different kind of fear: the little red dashboard light.

I'd heard stories about and seen photos of the delicious food and drinks to be found at EC Reed's Mercantile & Hotel in Marble Hill, Missouri, (301 First St.) but 306,000 miles on the odometer and the brief flicker of the red battery light on my dashboard was enough to give me pause, even in a Toyota such as Big Red.

I thought about all the times I failed to shoot my shot in life. The attractive guy making small talk? I deflected by introducing him to a friend. The races I've trained for? With a bit more discipline, I could have crushed my goals. The book I'm writing ... ugh, let's not even go there.

Was I going to let a little red dashboard light stop me? If Deion and Kelce could go all in for four quarters, so could I. So, I did.

The bread pudding. Submitted by Mary Ann Castillo

I buckled my seat belt, cranked up an '80s playlist and enjoyed the ride. I saw flecks of orange and red peeking out from amid a sea of green leaves in the trees, a promise of fall and cooler temperatures ahead. I traveled over the Crooked River and past Hurricane Creek. Finally, I reached my destination.

The Mercantile portion of EC Reeds was still "under construction", so the entrance to the restaurant was through the hotel side of the building.

Stepping into the dining area was like taking a step back in time. I was completely enamored with the decor and immediately bombarded owner Christy Reed with a million questions about how EC Reed's came to fruition. Christy, a Gulf Shores Alabama, native, met Marble Hill native Everette Reed while he was working in her neck of the woods years ago. You read that right, she followed her heart from the coast of somewhere beautiful all the way to rural Marble Hill, and now they've created the loveliest Hallmarkesque establishment I've ever experienced in Southeast Missouri. What began as an idea for an old general store has expanded into a destination, complete with a store, soda shop, restaurant and hotel. Talk about shooting your shot!

I couldn't decide on an entree, so I ordered two and dessert. First, I ordered the special — meatloaf with mashed potatoes and a side salad. Meatloaf is one of my all-time favorite dishes, and their's was perfectly done — just like my mama used to make.