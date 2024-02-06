And that's the point. Biblical scholars believe that these contradictory statements were written next to one another for the very reason that they are in tension with one another. They are placed next to one another to show that you cannot have a statement of wisdom that is going to fit each and every situation in life. Sometimes you need to just ignore the words of a fool and just move on (friends, please just scroll past an ignorant post on Facebook; it's not worth it), but there are other times when you need to speak against foolishness. And it is that act of discernment that is the true wisdom found in the Book of Proverbs.

That's how the whole Bible functions. Many of us are trained to treat the Bible as a kind of instructional manual for life. Maybe you've heard of the acronym B.I.B.L.E. (Basic Instructions Before Leaving Earth). But the way that scripture functions in our lives is much more nuanced than that. The wisdom found in the Bible is not the wisdom of merely plopping these ancient words into the 21st century; the wisdom found in the Bible is allowing yourself to be shaped by the words so that you will live out the heart of the words in this day and age.

In his new book How the Bible Actually Works, Old Testament scholar Peter Enns says this: "Once we come to see the entire Bible as a book of wisdom, we will come to know a Bible that opens up for us a deeper, more life-affirming, and frankly more captivating journey of faith than the one that is preoccupied with coloring inside the lines."

Wisdom is not found in simply treating the Bible (or the Book of Proverbs) as a simple set of rules and instructions. Wisdom is found in the lifelong process of being crafted into mature disciples who wander alongside the presence of the Holy Spirit. And that process is about more than just reading an instruction manual; it's about entering an epic and compelling story.