A blooming reminder

I decided to start the year with a beautiful photo I took in July. Let it be a reminder that even though our winter days may be quite colorless and often dreary and cold, within about 100 days wildflowers will begin to bloom again.
The wildflowers pictured here are a purple coneflower, a black-eyed Susan and what I think may be a flower called common rose pink. These flowers were growing wild at the edge of a hayfield.
I achieved the reflective background with a piece of shiny, flexible aluminum.
I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous new year. Please consider going on a nature hike with friends this winter, if you can.
