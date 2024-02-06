A blanket of green for your shade garden

The tightly clustered, uniform green leaves can make a very nice ground cover in a "shade garden." Wild ginger requires very little to no care once established. It grows wild in the deciduous woods and transplants well. If you know someone who owns a forest, you might ask permission to look for wild ginger there.

The flowers look somewhat like a fairy's bucket made of leather with three reddish colored open flaps. The flowers lay on the ground out of sight under the plant's tender leaves.

You can see the cap of a red oak acorn in my photo.