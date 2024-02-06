'A better time than any': Finding joy in music lessons, jams

These weren't the piano lessons of my youth. Quite the opposite.

Gone was the septuagenarian teacher crowding me on a piano bench at my grandmother's house, extolling the importance of Christian hymns. "Old Rugged Cross," "Jesus Loves Me," "How Great Thou Art." Grandma finally accepted my resignation after a few solid years of protest.

Then last spring, as the pandemic droned on, I'd lost my job, and our schools in the Boston area remained closed, I decided to start taking piano lessons again.

It had been 30 years. The grand staff was a foreign language and the only key I could recognize was middle C.

The first day, I propped up my phone, clicked a Zoom link for our lesson and found an energetic college student staring back at me.

I'd been thinking about returning to piano for a while, but never had the free time required for learning a skill until the shutdown in March. It was rainy and frigid in New England, and I needed an antidote for the monotony of pandemic life. Some were tending sourdough starters, others binge-watched Netflix. I started piano lessons.

I wasn't the only one who chose music.

Passing time

"I knew nothing about the ukulele community before COVID," said Pat Adamson-Waitley, 64, of Edina, Minnesota.

Adamson-Waitley had played the ukulele a handful of times, but in March, she said, "I started playing it every day."

She joined Zoom jams with other players, and bought two ukuleles and two songbooks. Summer's warm weather took her away from the ukulele a little, but she still averages 30 minutes of playing time a day.

Clubs such as the Twin Cities ukulele club, an informal group of about 300 people, have welcomed many people discovering music for the first time, or finding it again. Tom Ehlinger, 69, of Bloomington, Minnesota, leads the club's weekly Zoom jams.

"One thing that's different about the Zoom jam is that it's much easier to get to than an in-person jam," he said. "There's no traffic."

Since March, Ehlinger has received inquiries from people as far away as New York City wanting to join.

"It brings people together solely for the purpose of doing something enjoyable," he said.

Never a better time

As for formal lessons, Andrew Geant, co-founder of Chicago-based Wyzant, an online marketplace for private tutors, said music has become one of the company's fastest growing areas. Cello tutors in April experienced a 450% increase in students and a 400% rise in lessons from last year, he said. By October, the number had grown to a 4,500% increase in students and a 4,730% increase in lessons.