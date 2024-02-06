All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesJune 6, 2020

A beautiful summer wildflower

Shown here is a beautiful white flowering native North American wildflower called "foxglove beardtongue." It is also called "digitalis," a Latin word meaning glove-like. The unopened flower buds are said to resemble individual fingers of a glove. This flower has been widely used as a beautification plant along roadsides in much of the eastern United States. It is an easy-to-grow perennial plant that can blanket an area when established...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

Shown here is a beautiful white flowering native North American wildflower called "foxglove beardtongue." It is also called "digitalis," a Latin word meaning glove-like. The unopened flower buds are said to resemble individual fingers of a glove.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This flower has been widely used as a beautification plant along roadsides in much of the eastern United States. It is an easy-to-grow perennial plant that can blanket an area when established.

Information I found on this plant said that it usually grows to 2 or 3 feet tall. The flowers I photographed here have several stalks 5 1/2 feet tall. Butterflies, bees, gnats, flies and hummingbirds all love the foxglove beardtongue's flowers. The flowers last from late spring to at least mid summer.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
ColumnDec. 7
Conservation Column: Seeing Missouri's Woodpeckers
ColumnDec. 4
Smith: Making the border secure again

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy