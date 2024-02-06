A beautiful summer wildflower

Shown here is a beautiful white flowering native North American wildflower called "foxglove beardtongue." It is also called "digitalis," a Latin word meaning glove-like. The unopened flower buds are said to resemble individual fingers of a glove.
This flower has been widely used as a beautification plant along roadsides in much of the eastern United States. It is an easy-to-grow perennial plant that can blanket an area when established.
Information I found on this plant said that it usually grows to 2 or 3 feet tall. The flowers I photographed here have several stalks 5 1/2 feet tall. Butterflies, bees, gnats, flies and hummingbirds all love the foxglove beardtongue's flowers. The flowers last from late spring to at least mid summer.
