A beautiful summer wildflower

This flower has been widely used as a beautification plant along roadsides in much of the eastern United States. It is an easy-to-grow perennial plant that can blanket an area when established.

Information I found on this plant said that it usually grows to 2 or 3 feet tall. The flowers I photographed here have several stalks 5 1/2 feet tall. Butterflies, bees, gnats, flies and hummingbirds all love the foxglove beardtongue's flowers. The flowers last from late spring to at least mid summer.