A beautiful non-native plant

This photo shows the beautiful flowers and flower buds of a hybridized non-native shrub. It is a kind of hibiscus called Rose of Sharon. The name is confusing because it is not a rose.

This plant can grow into a small tree reaching maybe 15 feet tall. It usually will produce several trunks growing from a common root system, but can be trimmed to one. The lanky trunks have flower-laden branches that bloom from late July into autumn. Often the ground under the Rose of Sharon becomes littered with spent flower petals by mid August.