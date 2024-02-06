All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesAugust 22, 2020

A beautiful non-native plant

This photo shows the beautiful flowers and flower buds of a hybridized non-native shrub. It is a kind of hibiscus called Rose of Sharon. The name is confusing because it is not a rose. This plant can grow into a small tree reaching maybe 15 feet tall. ...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

This photo shows the beautiful flowers and flower buds of a hybridized non-native shrub. It is a kind of hibiscus called Rose of Sharon. The name is confusing because it is not a rose.

This plant can grow into a small tree reaching maybe 15 feet tall. It usually will produce several trunks growing from a common root system, but can be trimmed to one. The lanky trunks have flower-laden branches that bloom from late July into autumn. Often the ground under the Rose of Sharon becomes littered with spent flower petals by mid August.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Rose of Sharon is not native to Southeast Missouri and can become invasive. How this hibiscus got its unusual name has been debated for centuries, but it seems to have been mentioned as such in the King James Version of the Bible.

I took this photo in early August.

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnNov. 13
Smith: The dawn of a new era
ColumnNov. 3
Kinder: Why Cape's water rate vote is crucial for the city's...
ColumnOct. 29
The many layers of sports betting
ColumnOct. 25
Chief Justice Russell: Why your vote on judges matters: A gu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy