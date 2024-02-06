All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 14, 2017

A beautiful flower for Mother's Day

This nice-looking flower is the copper iris. It is a perennial plant that can grow from 2 to 3 feet tall. It prefers a lot of sunshine but can do well in shaded areas with limited competitive vegetation. The copper iris is native to North America, most commonly found in swampy low lying areas along the southern Mississippi River basin. In Missouri, it is rather uncommon, generally found in the wild swamps of Southeast Missouri...

Aaron Horrell avatar
Aaron Horrell
story image illustation

By Aaron Horrell

This nice-looking flower is the copper iris. It is a perennial plant that can grow from 2 to 3 feet tall. It prefers a lot of sunshine but can do well in shaded areas with limited competitive vegetation.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The copper iris is native to North America, most commonly found in swampy low lying areas along the southern Mississippi River basin. In Missouri, it is rather uncommon, generally found in the wild swamps of Southeast Missouri.

The copper iris flower has a more open face than most other kinds of irises, making it more accessible for butterflies, moths and hummingbirds. This flower is easy to grow if its rhizomes are planted near or in shallow water. Bloom time in Southeast Missouri can be expected during the month of May. Each stem usually will have four flowers that bloom in turn, beginning with the top flower and going down. Each flower will bloom for only a few days.

Happy Mother's Day!

Story Tags
Column
Advertisement
Related
ColumnDec. 19
Hogue: Saving Southeast Missouri's pharmacies: The urgent ca...
ColumnDec. 18
Smith: Fighting for our rural communities
ColumnDec. 14
Kinder: Funding initiatives in 2024 and the future
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy