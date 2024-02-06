A beautiful American butterfly is often misidentified

This butterfly is sometimes misidentified as the Monarch butterfly.
The bright orange and black are similar, but the color design is much different.
This butterfly is common across temperate zones of North America. It is called the American Painted Lady. Its wingspan is from 2 inches to 3 1/2 inches.
Late spring through summer is the time to see the American painted lady.
